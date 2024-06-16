This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan and Indonesia Aim to Promote Parliamentary Diplomacy
Kazakhstan and Lithuania Strengthen Cooperation in Foreign Policy Planning
Kazakhstan and U.S. Strengthen Trade and Investment Cooperation
Kazakhstan Strengthens Environmental Cooperation with the United Nations
Kazakhstan Ambassador Presents Credentials to UAE President
OSCE Cyber Crime Initiatives in Central Asia under Discussion in Vienna
Kazakhstan and Oman Discussed Joint Standardization Project
Measures to Combat Domestic Violence in Kazakhstan Presented at OECD Gender Equality Forum
Commodity turnover between Kazakhstan and South Korea reaches USD 6 bln
Today’s visit of the President of South Korea is of great importance for both nations. South Korea is a reliable strategic partner of Kazakhstan. Relations between the two countries based on traditional friendship lie deep. We have close ties at all levels. The sales between the two states reached 6 billion US dollars thanks to joint efforts. We developed large-scale economic projects and our investment cooperation keeps on expanding year after year. Currently, over 700 joint ventures with the participation of South Korea’s capital work in Kazakhstan," the Head of State said.
