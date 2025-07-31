28.07.2025, 17:04 4246
Kazakhstan and Montenegro Reaffirmed Commitment to Strengthening Interparliamentary Relations
Images | Kazakh MFA
The Consul General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Montenegro, Gabiden Temirbek, held a meeting with the President of the Parliament of Montenegro, Andrija Mandić, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The meeting provided an opportunity to exchange views on the current dynamics of bilateral relations and explore prospects for future cooperation. Both sides underscored the value of high-level visits and sustained institutional engagement.
Special attention was given to the role of parliamentary diplomacy in fostering stronger ties between Kazakhstan and Montenegro. President Mandić expressed interest in deepening interparliamentary contacts and reiterated the Parliament’s readiness to support such efforts.
Concluding the meeting, the two sides agreed to maintain a regular and results-oriented dialogue, reaffirming their shared commitment to developing a constructive and forward-looking partnership.
28.07.2025, 18:01 4406
Kazakhstan and Austria Confirm Commitment to Further Strengthen Partnership
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arman Issetov held a meeting with the Ambassador of the Republic of Austria to the Republic of Kazakhstan Andrea Bacher, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The parties reviewed the current state of Kazakh-Austrian political and economic cooperation, discussed prospects for its further development, and exchanged views on pressing issues of the international and regional agenda.
The importance of advancing political dialogue was emphasized, along with the central role of the Kazakh-Austrian Intergovernmental Commission and the Business Council in strengthening priority areas of bilateral cooperation and identifying new promising spheres of interaction.
Key attention was given to the expansion of trade, economic, and investment ties. Energy, agriculture, infrastructure development, and tourism were identified as priority areas of economic partnership.
At the conclusion of the meeting, Deputy Minister Issetov expressed his commitment to the comprehensive expansion of cooperation with Austria.
24.07.2025, 19:51 16711
Further Steps to Expand Kazakh-Hungarian Strategic Partnership Discussed at Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arman Issetov held a meeting with the Ambassador of Hungary to Kazakhstan Otto Iván Róna, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the talks, the sides discussed the current state and prospects for the development of Kazakh-Hungarian cooperation, placing particular emphasis on strengthening the political dialogue, expanding trade and economic ties, enhancing cooperation in transport, education, and culture, as well as on the practical implementation of the agreements reached during reciprocal visits.
Deputy Minister Issetov emphasized that Kazakhstan sincerely values its strategic partnership with Hungary, a close and reliable EU partner. "The relations between Astana and Budapest are characterized by a high level of trust-based political dialogue, and the peoples of the two countries are united by common historical and cultural roots" the Kazakh diplomat noted.
Priority attention was given to preparations for upcoming high-level bilateral events.
At the end of the meeting, the Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister thanked the Hungarian Ambassador for his active efforts in promoting bilateral relations and voiced confidence in the continued strengthening of cooperation between the two countries.
23.07.2025, 18:44 18166
Kazakhstan and the European Union are Committed to Further Developing Strategic Partnership
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arman Issetov held a meeting with the Ambassador of the European Union to the Republic of Kazakhstan Aleška Simkić, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the talks, the parties reviewed the current state and prospects of the Kazakh-European cooperation, discussed regional collaboration in strategically important areas, as well as agreed on the schedule of upcoming visits and joint events.
Particular attention was given to discussing preparations for the bilateral and regional events scheduled for this year.
Deputy Minister Issetov emphasized the importance of the effective implementation of high-level agreements reached during the Central Asia-EU Summit held in Samarkand in April of this year.
For her part, Ambassador Simkić provided information on the EU’s bilateral and regional initiatives aimed at fostering sustainable economic growth, enhancing transport connectivity, and promoting the development of green energy.
At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining a regular dialogue on issues of bilateral cooperation.
The European Union is Kazakhstan’s main trade and investment partner. In 2024, the trade turnover amounted to 48.7 billion US dollars, which is 16.9% higher compared to the same period last year (exports from Kazakhstan - 38.1 billion dollars, imports to Kazakhstan - 10.6 billion dollars). Since 2005, European investments in Kazakhstan’s economy have exceeded 200 billion dollars. More than 3,000 companies with European participation are operating in Kazakhstan.
18.07.2025, 19:44 60206
Kazakhstan and Italy: Ahead of a New Stage of Strategic Partnership
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arman Issetov held a meeting with Ambassador of the Italian Republic to the Republic of Kazakhstan Antonello De Riu, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state and prospects for the development of the Kazakh-Italian strategic partnership in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.
The sides emphasized the importance of implementing the agreements reached during the official visits of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Rome in January 2024 and Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni to Astana in May 2025.
Moreover, the interlocutors reviewed the schedule of upcoming visits and confirmed their mutual interest in further deepening the strategic partnership and expanding ties between Kazakhstan and Italy.
Italy is one of the key trading partners of Kazakhstan. The volume of bilateral trade in 2024 increased by 26% compared to 2023 and amounted to about 20 billion US dollars (exports - 18.7 billion, imports - 1.3 billion). Trade turnover for January-May 2025 amounted to 7.3 billion dollars (exports - 6.8 billion, imports - 486 million). Since 2005 Italy invested in the economy of Kazakhstan about 7.6 billion dollars. More than 250 companies with Italian capital operate in Kazakhstan.
18.07.2025, 11:41 60456
New Ambassador of India Presented Copies of Credentials at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry
Images | Kazakh MFA
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Bakayev received copies of credentials from the newly appointed Ambassador of India to Kazakhstan Sailas Thangal, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state and prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.
They emphasized the importance of the schedule of high-level visits and the coordination of joint efforts to enhance the dialogue between Astana and New Delhi.
The diplomats expressed their readiness to continue close cooperation in multilateral formats, primarily within the UN, CICA, SCO, Central Asia - India Dialogue and other international platforms.
The Indian Ambassador expressed gratitude for the warm welcome and confirmed his readiness to make every effort to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries.
16.07.2025, 21:02 75266
Kazakhstan and Hungary Expand Cooperation in the Fields of Digitalization and Space Technologies
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Kuantyrov held a meeting with Gellért Jászai, Chairman of the Board of Directors of 4iG Plc. and Ambassador of Hungary responsible for the development of international business relations, as well as with Otto Iván Róna, Ambassador of Hungary to Kazakhstan, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the negotiations, prospects for expanding Kazakhstan-Hungary investment cooperation were discussed, with a focus on joint projects in the fields of digitalization, telecommunications, satellite technologies, and geospatial services.
Deputy Minister Kuantyrov emphasized the particular importance of applying 4iG’s advanced technological solutions to achieve Kazakhstan’s strategic goals in digitalizing the economy and unlocking the country’s space potential.
Kazakhstan is interested in attracting technological investors and developing high-tech industries. I am confident that the potential for cooperation with 4iG can be realized both within the framework of space programs and through the transfer of advanced telecommunications and IT solutions," he noted.
Chairman Jászai emphasized the company’s interest in developing cooperation with Kazakh partners in the fields of satellite technologies and geospatial services. He noted that the signing of the Memorandum with JSC "NC Kazakhstan Gharysh Sapary" marked an important step toward strengthening the strategic partnership and opens up new opportunities for the implementation of joint projects in the fields of digitalization and space.
During the visit of the 4iG Plc. delegation, meetings were also held with representatives of relevant government agencies, during which prospects for practical cooperation and the implementation of joint initiatives in the technological sphere were discussed.
4iG Plc. is one of the largest Hungarian holdings in the fields of ICT, telecommunications, and space technologies, employing over 8,000 people and comprising 28 subsidiary companies. It is actively implementing large-scale projects in the fields of digitalization and satellite communications, consolidating Hungary’s key telecommunications assets under the One brand. In 2023, 4iG was recognized with an award from the Budapest Stock Exchange for its achievements in development, and in 2025, the company began construction of the country’s first space technology manufacturing center.
16.07.2025, 20:39 75536
Kazakhstan and Japan Strengthen Dialogue on Peace, Security, and a Nuclear-Free Future
First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Akan Rakhmetullin held a meeting with the Governor of Hiroshima Prefecture (Japan) Hidehiko Yuzaki, who arrived in Astana on a working visit, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, the interlocutors exchanged views on the current agenda of the global nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation regime, including Kazakhstan’s successful chairmanship of the second session of the Preparatory Committee for the Eleventh Review Conference of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (Geneva, 2024), as well as events held in observance of the International Day against Nuclear Tests, celebrated on August 29.
Governor Yuzaki briefed on the activities and international humanitarian initiatives of the "Hiroshima Organization for Global Peace" and expressed interest in implementing joint events on multilateral platforms.
The parties paid particular attention to efforts aimed at supporting victims of nuclear use and testing, and advancing environmental remediation in regions affected by the use and testing of nuclear weapons.
As part of his first visit to Kazakhstan, Governor Yuzaki also plans to visit Abai region, which is expected to give new impetus to cooperation between the two regions, as well as the former Semipalatinsk Test Site - as a symbol of shared commitment to peace, nuclear disarmament, and the Sustainable Development Goals.
16.07.2025, 09:53 76551
Kazakhstan and China Committed to Deepening Strategic Partnership
Images | Kazakh MFA
As part of his visit to China to participate in the regular meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Member States, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu held a meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China Wang Yi, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The parties discussed a wide range of issues related to Kazakh-Chinese cooperation, including the current state and prospects for interaction in the political, trade-economic, and cultural-humanitarian spheres.
The interlocutors noted the positive dynamics in the development of political dialogue between the two countries. Particular attention was paid to the practical implementation of the agreements reached during the meetings of the leaders of Kazakhstan and China, as well as the schedule of upcoming high- and top-level events.
As a result of the traditionally open and trust-based talks between the Heads of State held this year in Astana, new ambitious goals were set and a further trajectory for cooperation was outlined. Our common task now is to make every possible effort to ensure the effective implementation of the reached agreements," said Minister Nurtleu.
In addition, issues of further expansion of trade, economic, investment, energy, and transit-transport cooperation were discussed.
At the end of the meeting, the sides exchanged views on pressing regional and international issues and agreed to continue close coordination and cooperation within multilateral frameworks, including the UN, SCO, CICA, and the Central Asia - China format.
