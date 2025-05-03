Kazakhstan and Romania Ready to Expand Partnership

Tell a friend

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko met with Pavel-Casian Nițulescu, the State Secretary of Ministry Energy of Romania, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





During the meeting, the parties highlighted the high level of political dialogue between Astana and Bucharest and discussed key issues of trade and economic cooperation, including energy, the oil and gas industry, investments, and technological partnerships.





Particular attention was given to the activities of KazMunayGas International in Romania, which stands as Kazakhstan’s largest foreign asset in Europe and plays a significant role in that country’s economy.





This project holds strategic significance for both countries, as the company is one of Romania’s largest taxpayers and a key player in the energy sector.





The discussion also covered prospects for cooperation in nuclear energy, including the exchange of experience and technologies, which could contribute to the development of innovative solutions in both countries.





The parties also explored opportunities to increase mutual investments and trade relations, with new initiatives focused on expanding cooperation.





In conclusion, they agreed to continue active dialogue and implement joint projects aimed at further developing beneficial relations between Kazakhstan and Romania.





For reference: The trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Romania amounted to 2.9 billion US dollars in 2024, and in January-February 2025 - 478.2 million dollars. Over the past decade, Romania has invested 1.57 billion dollars in Kazakhstan’s economy. Currently 37 companies with Romanian capital are operating in the country.