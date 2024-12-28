Kazakhstan and Serbia Aim to Expand Cooperation as Belgrade prepares for EXPO 2027

Tell a friend

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko hosted Ambassador of Serbia Vladimir Jovičić for a meeting, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





The Serbian Ambassador presented an official invitation from the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, inviting him to attend the specialized international exhibition EXPO 2027, which will take place in in Belgrade from May 15 to August 15, 2027, and will be dedicated to the theme "Play for Humanity: Sport and Music for All".





Vladimir Jovičić expressed hope that Kazakhstan would participate in this important event at a high level, thereby enhancing and broadening bilateral cooperation.





Deputy Minister Vassilenko extended gratitude for the invitation, highlighting the significance of Serbia’s participation in EXPO 2017 in Astana, and confirming Kazakhstan’s commitment to deepening the cooperation across all key areas.





During the meeting, the parties further discussed the current state of bilateral relations in the political, trade, economic and humanitarian spheres, as well as identified key areas for further cooperation between the two countries.





The two officials paid special attention to the implementation of the agreements reached following the official visit of President Tokayev to Serbia (November 18-19, 2024) and the meeting between Foreign Ministers Murat Nurtleu and Marko Đurić on the sidelines of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly in New York (September 24, 2024). They reaffirmed the intention to continue expanding the political dialogue.





The diplomats emphasized the importance of strengthening economic ties, especially in the areas of trade, investment and the implementation of joint projects in key sectors of the economy. In this regard, the parties agreed to continue preparations for the next meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, which is to be held in Astana in 2025.