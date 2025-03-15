This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan and Slovakia to Strengthen Bilateral Cooperation
relevant news
Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan in connection with the conclusion of negotiations on the Peace Agreement between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Acceleration in Coal Chemical Industry Development Held in Astana
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan and Great Britain held Consular Consultations
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan and the EU Diversify Practical Partnership
Kazakhstan remains committed to further developing its partnership with the EU. Over the years of independence, Astana and Brussels have built a strong political dialogue, established dynamic cooperation between executive bodies, and fostered productive cultural and humanitarian ties between our peoples," the Kazakh Minister emphasized.
Kazakhstan’s role as a strategic partner is of great significance to us. We seek mutually beneficial outcomes that will open new opportunities, ensure sustainable growth, economic security, and a stable future for both regions," noted the European Commissioner.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan Strengthens Cooperation with Leading U.S. Companies in Technology, Energy, and Healthcare
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan Strengthens Cooperation with Leading U.S. Companies in Technology, Energy, and Healthcare
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Arrived on an Official Visit to Astana
Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan demonstrate a high level of mutual understanding and trust, which allows us to consistently develop our cooperation in all spheres. We aim at further expansion of interaction, especially in trade, economic and investment spheres," Nurtleu said.
We consider Kazakhstan as a key partner in Central Asia. Today's talks have confirmed the mutual desire to further strengthen relations in a variety of areas, including transportation, investment, energy and education," Bayramov said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan Successfully Concludes its Chairmanship at the Third Conference of States Parties to the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
14.03.2025, 09:07Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Amal Kuni 14.03.2025, 17:305766Kazakhstan changed a lot in past three years - President Tokayev 14.03.2025, 18:335556Kazakh President calls for necessary changes to tax legislation 14.03.2025, 14:155381Acceleration in Coal Chemical Industry Development Held in Astana 14.03.2025, 16:18Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan in connection with the conclusion of negotiations on the Peace Agreement between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia5196Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan in connection with the conclusion of negotiations on the Peace Agreement between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia 08.03.2025, 12:1150346Kazakh Foreign Minister Held a Number of Meetings with Foreign Ministers of OIC Member States 08.03.2025, 09:0950336Kazakhstan Delegation Took Part in the Extraordinary Session of the OIC Ministerial Meeting 11.03.2025, 19:4240241Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Arrived on an Official Visit to Astana 12.03.2025, 09:45Kazakhstan Strengthens Cooperation with Leading U.S. Companies in Technology, Energy, and Healthcare40001Kazakhstan Strengthens Cooperation with Leading U.S. Companies in Technology, Energy, and Healthcare 11.03.2025, 18:40Kazakhstan Successfully Concludes its Chairmanship at the Third Conference of States Parties to the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons38336Kazakhstan Successfully Concludes its Chairmanship at the Third Conference of States Parties to the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons 05.03.2025, 10:35117346Construction of 13 thousand km of motorways planned in Kazakhstan 05.03.2025, 17:38115286President tasks to enhance diversification of East Kazakhstan region’s economy 05.03.2025, 14:44114856President Tokayev gives instructions to Ulytau region governor Dastan Ryspekov 04.03.2025, 19:00114086New head of International Information Committee at Kazakh MFA named 04.03.2025, 18:58113761Tokayev instructs to boost standard of living for residents of Turkistan region