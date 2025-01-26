Kazakhstan and the EU Aim to Foster Comprehensive Cooperation
Images | Kazakh MFA
At the initiative of the European side, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko held an overview briefing for the heads of diplomatic missions of the European Union countries, accredited in the Republic of Kazakhstan, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the event, the Kazakh diplomat spoke about the foreign policy priorities of Kazakhstan, focusing on the course of further strengthening economic cooperation and expanding transport connectivity in Central Asia and between the region and the EU. He also informed the European Ambassadors about Kazakhstan’s relations with Russia, China and the United States.
Speaking about cooperation with the EU, Deputy Minister Vassilenko noted the high dynamics of the political dialogue and emphasized the importance of effectively implementing the agreements reached in such priority areas of cooperation as trade and investment, transport and logistics, green energy, critical raw materials, as well as on the issue of facilitating the EU visa regime for citizens of Kazakhstan.
The past year was very productive for the development of our relations with the European Union and its member states. We are confident that by making new efforts, we will be able to make 2025 even more successful for our relations, and further strengthen our friendly and mutually beneficial ties," the Deputy Minister noted.
Addressing the ambassadors of the EU countries on the dynamics of the country’s economic development and measures to further improve the investment climate, in line with the strategic guidelines of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, he called on European countries to invest in infrastructure projects, contributing to strengthening the connectivity between Kazakhstan and the EU as well as the sustainable development of the Central Asian region.
In addition, the parties discussed the schedule of upcoming high-level events, exchanging views on the most pressing issues on the international agenda.
At the end of the briefing, the participants commended the positive dynamics of cooperation on the bilateral and multilateral track and agreed to increase interaction on issues of mutual interest.
For reference: The European Union is the main trade and investment partner for Kazakhstan. Trade turnover in January-November this year amounted to 44.2 billion US dollars, increasing for 17.7% compared to the same period last year (exports from Kazakhstan - 34.6 billion dollars, imports to Kazakhstan - 9.6 billion dollars). The volume of European investments into the economy of Kazakhstan since 2005 amounted to 180 billion dollars. More than 3,000 companies with European capital operate in Kazakhstan.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.