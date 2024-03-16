Kazakhstan businesses are interested in expanding partnership relations with Germany

Tell a friend

On March 13, 2024, the Kazakh delegation arrived in Berlin, the capital of Germany. A roundtable with member companies of the Eastern Committee of the German Economy was organized as part of the visit. At the roundtable, the Vice Minister of Industry and Construction of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Olzhas Saparbekov, emphasized Germany's high investment activity in key industrial sectors. Since 2005, the volume of direct German investments in Kazakhstan's economy has amounted to approximately $6.4 billion USD, press service of the Ministry of Industry and Construction reports.





The industrial cooperation between our countries also always shows high results of collaboration. In Kazakhstan, 22 joint projects have been implemented for a total amount of $1 billion USD, including projects with Linde Group, Knauf, and others. Additionally, issues regarding the implementation of 26 prospective projects in the fields of the construction industry, metallurgy, mechanical engineering, and others are being explored.





After the roundtable, the Kazakh delegation visited an exhibition organized in honor of Germany's "Medium Business Day". During the exhibition, a memorandum was signed between Zollmann Stutenmilch GmbH and LLP "S-Agro-Borovskoe," represented by the director Meiram Akhmetzhanov.





Further on the agenda were roundtables with the Federal Association of Small and Medium-Sized Businesses of Germany, the Federal Association for the Advancement of Economic Development and Foreign Economic Relations - BWA, and B2B networking between German and Kazakh companies.