Kazakhstan Presented Itself as a Middle Power on the International Stage in Washington

The Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the United States, Yerzhan Ashikbayev, spoke at the panel session "Kazakhstan: An Emerging Middle Power in Central Asia" held as part of the Future Resilience Forum, hosted by the American think tank "Special Competitive Studies Project". The session was moderated by Fiona Hill, former Special Adviser to the UK Home Secretary, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





In his remarks, the Ambassador presented the vision of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, emphasizing that Kazakhstan sees itself as a proactive Middle Power, ready to contribute to strengthening international resilience and stability. This approach was clearly articulated earlier at the Astana International Forum, where Kazakhstan reaffirmed its commitment to serve as a platform for global dialogue.





Ambassador Ashikbayev placed particular emphasis on Kazakhstan’s role as a Eurasian transit hub, highlighting the development of the Middle Corridor - a key emerging component of global supply chains that offers a reliable alternative to traditional routes.





He also underscored the importance of Kazakhstan’s strategic partnership with the United States, noting that the U.S. remains a critical economic and investment partner for the country.





In closing, the Ambassador stressed that Kazakhstan is demonstrating not only a readiness to deepen its strategic and economic partnerships but also a willingness to shoulder part of the responsibility for shaping a more stable, integrated, and just world order, positioning itself as a platform for dialogue, reform, and consensus.





The session also featured leading international experts, representatives of U.S. government agencies, think tanks, and the business community, all of whom recognized Kazakhstan’s growing role as a responsible and reliable partner in Central Asia.