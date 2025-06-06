Kazakhstan Presents Investment and Foreign Economic Development Prospects to S&P Global Ratings Mission

Tell a friend

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Kuantyrov held a meeting with the mission of the international rating agency S&P Global Ratings, which visited the country to conduct its annual analysis of the socio-economic situation, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





During the dialogue, Kazakhstan’s key foreign economic policy priorities were presented, aimed at strengthening cooperation with both neighboring and distant countries, as well as expanding access for Kazakh goods and investments to international markets. Particular attention was paid to systemic measures to maintain macroeconomic stability, improve the investment climate, and stimulate the inflow of foreign direct investment into non-resource sectors of the economy.





Deputy Minister Kuantyrov also informed the delegation about recent investment-related activities, including the Astana International Forum, which has become an important platform for showcasing the country’s economic potential. For the first time in the Forum’s history, a dedicated session with the participation of African countries was held to discuss trade and economic cooperation in areas such as agriculture, digitalization, logistics, and other promising sectors.





Special emphasis was placed on strengthening intra-regional cooperation, including the development of transport and logistics infrastructure, participation in the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor), and the establishment of sustainable links between the countries of Central Asia. Kazakhstan emphasized the importance of coordinated regional efforts to enhance the competitiveness and resilience of national economies.





The Kazakh side underlined that openness, predictability, and active partnerships with international financial institutions form the foundation of the country’s economic course. Alongside the implementation of its domestic institutional agenda, Kazakhstan consistently promotes the principles of mutually beneficial economic cooperation, sustainable development, and regional economic integration.





At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides confirmed their mutual interest in maintaining open dialogue and exchanging information on key areas of investment and economic policy.