Kazakhstan’s Constitutional Reform and Scientific-Educational Ties with the Czech Republic Discussed at CEVRO University

Zhalgas Adilbayev, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Ethiopia met with Belete Molla Getahun, Minister of Innovation and Technology of Ethiopia, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





During the meeting parties discussed a wide range of issues regarding bilateral cooperation in the fields of innovation, digital transformation and use of artificial intelligence, emphasizing common approaches of the two countries in achieving goals and objectives in these areas.





At the beginning of the meeting, Kazakh diplomat informed Minister about large-scale reforms in Kazakhstan’s public administration system, as well a nationwide Referendum on adoption of amendments to the country's Constitution, which will be held on March 15, 2026.





Continuing the dialogue, Zh.Adilbayev commended high dynamic of digitalization process in Ethiopia, noting the alignment between Kazakhstan’s digital development program and the national strategy "Digital Ethiopia".





During the discussion, the parties exchanged views on primary goals in implementation the new strategic program "Digital Ethiopia 2030," which was introduced by the Ethiopian government in December 2025.





The Minister informed Kazakh Ambassador about the goals and objectives of Ethiopia in development of digital technologies and expressed interest in strengthening cooperation with Kazakhstan, which has profound experience in this area.





In his turn the Ambassador of Kazakhstan informed the Minister that the President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pays close attention to development of digital technology ecosystem in Kazakhstan and incorporation of artificial intelligence in public service. He also said that the Head of State had declared 2026 as the Year of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Technologies in Kazakhstan.





The parties confirmed their mutual interest to sign the Memorandum of cooperation (MoU) in the field of information and communication technologies, to hold expert-level consultations and organize reciprocal visits of official delegations to establish long-term bilateral cooperation between Astana and Addis Ababa.





At the conclusion of the meeting, both parties expressed confidence that the accumulated experience and technological potential of Kazakhstan and Ethiopia would serve as a powerful catalyst for strengthening the regional leadership of both countries in digital transformation.