This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan’s Constitutional Reform and Scientific-Educational Ties with the Czech Republic Discussed at CEVRO University
relevant news
Kazakh Youth in Belgium Discussed the Upcoming Republican Referendum
The Republican referendum on the draft of the new Constitution will be an important stage in public dialogue on the future development of Kazakhstan. It provides citizens with the opportunity to directly express their opinions and participate in the discussion of key directions for the country’s development," noted Roman Vasilenko.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
IAEA Board of Governors Supports Kazakhstan’s Efforts to Promote the Principle of Sovereign Equality
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan and Ethiopia Open for Cooperation in IT and Artificial Intelligence Spheres
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Constitutional Reforms in the Kazakhstan was Discussed by Jordanian Expert Circles
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Senate Speaker extends Kazakh President’s condolences to the people of Iran
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Priorities for the Development of the Middle Corridor and Regional Cooperation Discussed in Washington, DC
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Ambassador of Norway Presented Copies of Credentials
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan Reaffirmed its Commitment to Achieving the Sustainable Development Goals
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
11.03.2026, 10:12Switzerland to Present Environmental Innovations at Regional Ecological Summit in Astana 11.03.2026, 14:1222321Tourism Opportunities of Kazakhstan Discussed in Seoul 11.03.2026, 14:4621896Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia Discuss Ways to Strengthen Trade Ties Amid the Regional Situation 11.03.2026, 16:4521466Draft of Kazakhstan’s New Constitution Presented to Leading Turkish Media Holdings 11.03.2026, 18:1220571Chairman of the Central Electoral Commission of Armenia to observe the referendum 06.03.2026, 15:17Astana and Bangkok Discuss a New Phase of Cooperation during the First Round of Political Consultations163456Astana and Bangkok Discuss a New Phase of Cooperation during the First Round of Political Consultations 06.03.2026, 21:24Kazakhstan and the International Committee of the Red Cross Discussed the State and Prospects of Cooperation on Issues of International Humanitarian Law161581Kazakhstan and the International Committee of the Red Cross Discussed the State and Prospects of Cooperation on Issues of International Humanitarian Law 06.03.2026, 20:27161271Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and Türkiye Discuss Regional Situation 06.03.2026, 12:12130181Meeting with the Head of the International Finance Corporation in Kazakhstan Hold in Astana 07.03.2026, 16:54126731Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and Egypt Discuss Regional Situation 12.02.2026, 17:10165636Road accident in Zhambyl region leaves one dead, one injured 06.03.2026, 15:17Astana and Bangkok Discuss a New Phase of Cooperation during the First Round of Political Consultations163456Astana and Bangkok Discuss a New Phase of Cooperation during the First Round of Political Consultations 06.03.2026, 21:24Kazakhstan and the International Committee of the Red Cross Discussed the State and Prospects of Cooperation on Issues of International Humanitarian Law161581Kazakhstan and the International Committee of the Red Cross Discussed the State and Prospects of Cooperation on Issues of International Humanitarian Law 06.03.2026, 20:27161271Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and Türkiye Discuss Regional Situation 26.02.2026, 22:19153616Snow leopard cubs spotted in Almaty wildlife sanctuary