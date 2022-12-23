Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister continues visit to London
Kazakh, British foreign ministers hold session of strategic dialogue
Kazakhstan is a reliable, leading partner of our country in Central Asia. We are ready to use all available opportunities to diversify British-Kazakh cooperation," said James Cleverly. The British side stressed the need to maintain constant dialogue at the government level and intensify business contacts of the two countries.
Kazakhstan - EU cooperation in digitalization discussed in Brussels
Digitalization is a powerful tool for the future of new Kazakhstan, and the digital transformation determines the competitiveness of companies, nations and even entire regions. Kazakhstan has set itself a strategic task to become one of the largest digital hubs in the continent," said Ambassador Margulan Baimukhan, Head of Kazakhstan’s Mission to the EU, in his welcoming remarks. In this regard he reminded that Kazakhstan achieved considerable progress in meeting the related challenges and today, for example, occupies the high 28th place in the UN E-government Development Ranking.
Our priorities align with the ones set by the European Union and its member states, as well as its ambitious Initiative of Digital Connectivity for Central Asia, presented last month at the Samarkand conference on connectivity for sustainable development," the Ambassador stressed.
Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan opens in Slovak city of Banska Bystrica
Kazakhstan and the Philippines: a new round of cooperation
Kazakhstan-U.S. coop in education discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan and the U.S. have established mutually beneficial cooperation in education. We support various exchange programs. For instance, more than 2,000 Kazakh schoolchildren have already studied under the FLEX program in the U.S. We work also on development of STEM and inclusive education. I hope for further cooperation in all these areas," Askhat Aimagambetov noted.
The education of the younger generation is the future of a country. It is an important mission. As you noted, we have been successfully cooperating for many years. We are ready for further cooperation, in particular, in regards to the training programmes for teachers of Kazakhstan," Daniel Rosenblum said.
Political reforms in Kazakhstan discussed at Office of President of Hungary
Kazakh FM pays visit to Germany
Newly appointed Swedish Ambassador to Kazakhstan presents credentials to Deputy FM Vassilenko
