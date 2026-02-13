Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Participates in the "Central Asia - Germany" Meeting

Images | gov.kz

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev participated in the meeting of Foreign Ministers in the "Central Asia - Germany" (C5+1) format, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





Central Asia has become a new growth point of the global economy. Its international agency and role in international processes are increasing. We view the ‘Central Asia - Germany’ format as a strategic platform for developing joint responses to common challenges and implementing concrete projects for the benefit of the entire region," the head of Kazakhstan’s foreign policy ведомство stated in his remarks.





Minister Kosherbayev emphasised that the economies of the Central Asian countries are complementary, and that the combination of their overall resource potential with Germany’s advanced technologies creates strong prospects for mutually beneficial partnership. At the same time, for Kazakhstan, economic interaction and connectivity in the fields of energy and natural resource development are of particular importance.





The Head of Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry confirmed interest in expanding trade and economic cooperation with Germany, attracting German investment and developing industrial cooperation. The role of Germany as a leading technological partner and an important investor was particularly highlighted, as well as the prospects for cooperation in the energy sector, including energy supplies, the development of green energy and decarbonisation projects.





The Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan emphasised the advantages of Kazakhstan as a key transit hub between Europe and Asia and expressed interest in deepening cooperation with Germany in developing sustainable transport and logistics corridors, including the Middle Corridor.





In addition, it was underscored during the meeting that Central Asia is a region of strategic stability. For Kazakhstan, strengthening regional cooperation is a foreign policy priority, and interaction with Germany is an important aspect of ensuring sustainable development, water resource management and the prevention of cross-border risks.





Kazakhstan reaffirmed its commitment to the climate agenda and expressed interest in expanding cooperation with Germany in environmental protection, climate change adaptation, rational use of natural resources and the introduction of environmentally friendly technologies.





Special emphasis was placed on developing the humanitarian dimension, including education, science, vocational training and academic exchanges.





Following the plenary meeting, the participants confirmed their interest in further enriching the "Central Asia - Germany" format with concrete initiatives and practical projects.