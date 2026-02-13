12.02.2026, 10:15 19121
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Participates in the "Central Asia - Germany" Meeting
Images | gov.kz
Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev participated in the meeting of Foreign Ministers in the "Central Asia - Germany" (C5+1) format, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Central Asia has become a new growth point of the global economy. Its international agency and role in international processes are increasing. We view the ‘Central Asia - Germany’ format as a strategic platform for developing joint responses to common challenges and implementing concrete projects for the benefit of the entire region," the head of Kazakhstan’s foreign policy ведомство stated in his remarks.
Minister Kosherbayev emphasised that the economies of the Central Asian countries are complementary, and that the combination of their overall resource potential with Germany’s advanced technologies creates strong prospects for mutually beneficial partnership. At the same time, for Kazakhstan, economic interaction and connectivity in the fields of energy and natural resource development are of particular importance.
The Head of Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry confirmed interest in expanding trade and economic cooperation with Germany, attracting German investment and developing industrial cooperation. The role of Germany as a leading technological partner and an important investor was particularly highlighted, as well as the prospects for cooperation in the energy sector, including energy supplies, the development of green energy and decarbonisation projects.
The Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan emphasised the advantages of Kazakhstan as a key transit hub between Europe and Asia and expressed interest in deepening cooperation with Germany in developing sustainable transport and logistics corridors, including the Middle Corridor.
In addition, it was underscored during the meeting that Central Asia is a region of strategic stability. For Kazakhstan, strengthening regional cooperation is a foreign policy priority, and interaction with Germany is an important aspect of ensuring sustainable development, water resource management and the prevention of cross-border risks.
Kazakhstan reaffirmed its commitment to the climate agenda and expressed interest in expanding cooperation with Germany in environmental protection, climate change adaptation, rational use of natural resources and the introduction of environmentally friendly technologies.
Special emphasis was placed on developing the humanitarian dimension, including education, science, vocational training and academic exchanges.
Following the plenary meeting, the participants confirmed their interest in further enriching the "Central Asia - Germany" format with concrete initiatives and practical projects.
relevant news
13.02.2026, 18:00 1746
President Tokayev Meets with U.S. Ambassador Julie Stufft
Images | akorda.kz
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted the strong momentum of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the United States of America across a broad range of issues on the bilateral agenda, akorda.kz reports.
The Head of State emphasized the importance of further strengthening trade, economic and investment cooperation, as well as ensuring the effective implementation of agreements reached at the highest level.
The Ambassador conveyed words of gratitude and best wishes from President Donald Trump, reaffirming the United States’ commitment to the comprehensive development of the enhanced strategic partnership with Kazakhstan.
Julie Stufft positively assessed the political reforms being carried out in the country and wished success in the conduct of the nationwide referendum on the draft new Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
The meeting also addressed prospects for cooperation within the framework of the Board of Peace, which, as Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted, is intended to become an effective platform for strengthening stability and promoting peace and international dialogue.
13.02.2026, 17:02 2331
Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan Continue Strengthening Allied Relations
Images | gov.kz
As part of an official visit to Bishkek, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Zheenbek Kulubaev, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the talks, the heads of the foreign ministries discussed a wide range of issues concerning Kazakh-Kyrgyz cooperation.
The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan emphasized that thanks to the political will of the heads of state, bilateral relations between the two countries have reached a qualitatively new level of interaction.
Following reciprocal high-level visits, a clear vector for further strengthening the fraternal Kazakh-Kyrgyz relations has been set. On our part, we intend to make every effort to work jointly on the comprehensive development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan in the spirit of enduring friendship and good-neighborliness," said Minister Kosherbayev.
In turn, Minister Kulubaev confirmed the progressive development of allied relations between the two states, based on the principles of brotherhood and good-neighborliness.
The parties thoroughly discussed measures for the practical implementation of agreements reached at the highest level in recent years and expressed their readiness to continue promoting closer ties through intergovernmental cooperation.
Kazakh-Kyrgyz relations are rapidly developing. Bilateral trade, economic, and investment cooperation is strengthening year by year, and we intend to comprehensively deepen allied relations with Kyrgyzstan," Kosherbayev emphasized during the discussion.
The head of Kazakhstan’s foreign ministry noted that Kazakhstan firmly holds a place among the top three largest trading partners of Kyrgyzstan. The volume of mutual trade reached 2 billion US dollars, with a goal set to increase this figure to 3 billion. This will be facilitated by the planned diversification of the commodity turnover, further development of interregional links, and the launch of new joint projects, including the establishment of a cross-border Industrial Trade and Logistics Complex, the multiplier effect of which will impact the entire spectrum of Kazakh-Kyrgyz cooperation.
Minister Kosherbayev also noted that over the past 20 years, Kazakhstani companies’ investments in the Kyrgyz economy have amounted to 1.4 billion, at the same time, it is in the interest of both countries to expand the sphere of investment cooperation. In this regard, the heads of the foreign ministries, emphasizing the significant potential for cooperation, expressed their readiness to support the development of fruitful collaboration in energy, transport, logistics, and agriculture.
A separate point was devoted to prospects for deepening cultural and humanitarian ties, which form the foundation of strong and long-term relations between the two fraternal peoples. The parties expressed satisfaction with the intensity of the events conducted. Last year, the Days of Kazakh Cinema, the 3rd Kazakh-Kyrgyz Youth Forum, and the ceremonial opening of the "Golden Bridge" monument in Bishkek were held in Kyrgyzstan. In Kazakhstan, the premiere of the musical "Jamila," based on the eponymous story by Chingiz Aitmatov took place. In January of this year, the Days of Kyrgyz Cinema were successfully held in Astana.
During the meeting, the ministers also compared notes on current regional and international agenda issues. They confirmed their commitment to close cooperation within the framework of the UN, as well as mutual support in promoting the international initiatives of the two states.
In conclusion, the readiness to further strengthen inter-ministerial cooperation, including within the framework of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, was reaffirmed.
13.02.2026, 16:01 2086
Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan Continue to Develop Allied Relations and Strengthen Strategic Dialogue
Images | gov.kz
As part of his official visit to Bishkek, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev was received by President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, President Japarov noted with satisfaction the positive dynamics in the development of multifaceted cooperation between the two states and emphasized the importance of further deepening allied relations between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.
In turn, Minister Kosherbayev conveyed warm greetings and best wishes on behalf of President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and informed about the progress in implementing the agreements reached at the highest and high levels.
I would like to emphasize that Kazakh-Kyrgyz relations have significant potential and being filled with new qualitative substance, have been developing upward year by year. This is primarily facilitated by your regular political dialogue with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev," Minister Kosherbayev noted.
The Minister also underlined that Kazakhstan views the further expansion of bilateral trade and economic ties as a fundamental factor for progressive rapprochement. He stated with satisfaction that Kazakhstan firmly remains among the top three largest trading partners of Kyrgyzstan. The volume of mutual trade reached 2 billion US dollars, and a goal has been set to increase this figure to 3 billion dollars.
The participants also highly appreciated cooperation between the two countries within multilateral formats and discussed current issues on the regional and international agenda.
In conclusion, the sides reaffirmed the commitment of the brotherly nations to a course toward the consistent strengthening of allied relations.
12.02.2026, 20:21 18281
Constitutional Reforms in Kazakhstan Presented to Deputies of the General Congress of Mexico
Images | gov.kz
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Mexico, Almurat Turganbekov held a meeting with the Chair of the Mexican friendship group, Deputy Maribel Martinez Ruiz, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the talks, the current level of Kazakh-Mexican cooperation was discussed and a plan of joint activities for 2026 was agreed upon. Special attention was given to strengthening trade and economic ties, developing political and cultural dialogue, and expanding interparliamentary cooperation.
Maribel Martinez Ruiz expressed confidence that the establishment of the "Kazakhstan-Mexico" friendship groups in the parliaments of both countries in 2025 would give new momentum to bilateral cooperation.
In turn, Almurat Turganbekov noted the steady development of relations between Kazakhstan and Mexico and emphasized the importance of intensifying interparliamentary contacts as an effective instrument for promoting joint initiatives.
He also separately briefed the Mexican side on the current process of constitutional reform and the policy of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, aimed at modernizing public administration, strengthening institutions, and building a sustainable economy.
In addition, Kazakhstan’s strategy in the field of digitalization and the development of artificial intelligence was presented to the Mexican side. The Ambassador noted that 2026 has been declared the Year of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence in the country, with key priorities including increasing labor productivity, creating export-oriented industries, and integrating Kazakhstan into global digital economy value chains.
Following the meeting, the parties agreed to develop practical recommendations for the further course of action and to maintain regular contacts.
12.02.2026, 19:20 2941
Kazakhstan's Constitutional Reform Presented in the Norwegian Parliament
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Norway Adil Tursunov held a meeting with Members of the Storting (Norwegian Parliament), leadership and members of the Norwegian Delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Lise Selnes, Morten Kolbjørnsen and Jone Blikra, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Ambassador informed lawmakers in details about the progress of political and economic reforms being implemented in Kazakhstan, which were initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. They also discussed the upcoming referendum on adopting a new Constitution, as well as the current state and prospects of relations between Astana and Oslo.
The participants emphasized the importance of enhancing parliamentary diplomacy within the broader context of Kazakh-Norwegian cooperation, both bilaterally and within multilateral institutions.
12.02.2026, 11:45 19166
Kazakh Foreign Minister Participates in the Central Asia - Germany Economic Forum
Images | gov.kz
Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev participated in the Economic Forum held in the C5+1 format with the participation of the heads of foreign ministries of the Central Asian states and Germany. The event was organised by the Eastern Committee of the German Economy, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The Forum served as a key platform for in-depth dialogue between the Central Asian states and Germany on current issues of trade, economic and investment cooperation, as well as on strengthening regional interaction.
During the plenary session, Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs of Germany Johann Wadephul, as well as the foreign ministers of the Central Asian states, delivered remarks. In their statements, they underscored the strategic importance of the C5+1 format, the growing role of Central Asia in the system of international economic relations, and the importance of expanding practical cooperation with German business.
Particular attention was paid to the diversification of economic cooperation, the development of mutually beneficial partnership and the creation of favourable conditions for the implementation of joint projects in priority sectors.
Within the framework of thematic sessions, representatives of German business presented reports in four key areas:
- Raw materials - prospects for cooperation in the extraction, processing and sustainable use of natural resources, as well as the formation of reliable and resilient supply chains;
- Energy - opportunities for cooperation in traditional energy, the development of renewable energy sources and the energy transition;
- Agriculture - potential for joint projects in the agro-industrial sector, introduction of innovative technologies and enhancement of food security;
- Logistics and transport connectivity - development of transport corridors, improvement of regional connectivity and strengthening of Central Asia’s transit potential.
I am confident that this platform will serve as a significant complement to the C5+1 format at the level of the Heads of State, as well as an effective mechanism for strengthening trade and investment ties between our countries," stressed the Kazakh Foreign Minister.
The participants noted that strengthening economic cooperation between Central Asia and Germany meets mutual interests, contributes to the region’s sustainable development and supports the formation of more diversified supply chains.
Following the event, the sides confirmed their readiness to continue constructive dialogue within the C5+1 format and to intensify practical interaction between government agencies and business circles of the Central Asian states and Germany.
12.02.2026, 08:12 19366
Foreign Ministers of Central Asian Countries Meet with the Federal President of Germany
Images | gov.kz
Federal President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier received the Foreign Ministers of the Central Asian countries as part of the "Central Asia - Germany" (C5+1) format meeting. The meeting was attended by Yermek Kosherbayev, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the discussion, the special importance of Central Asia as a region of stability, constructive dialogue, and growing international responsibility was emphasized. The Federal President highlighted Germany’s consistent attention to developing partnerships with Central Asian countries based on mutual respect, trust, and long-term engagement.
The Foreign Ministers of the region highly appreciated the C5+1 format as an important political platform facilitating a systemic dialogue between Germany and the countries of the region. It was noted that this format allows regional issues to be considered comprehensively, taking into account the shared interests and priorities of the Central Asian countries.
In his remarks, Minister Kosherbayev emphasized that Germany is a key European partner for Central Asia and an important supporter of the region’s sustainable development. He confirmed Kazakhstan’s readiness to actively contribute to giving the C5+1 format concrete practical content.
He noted that this year Kazakhstan celebrates a landmark date - the 35th anniversary of independence. Over these years, the country has established itself as an independent state, steadily advancing modernization and large-scale reforms, which allowed it to enter the top 50 economies in the world. Today, Kazakhstan is embarking on a new stage of large-scale political modernization.
Kazakhstan consistently strengthens its role in the system of international relations. We welcome the steady development of long-standing and multifaceted cooperation with our key partner - Germany. At the same time, Kazakhstan has all the prerequisites to become a leading partner for your country in diversifying foreign economic ties, creating new points of economic growth, and promoting the green transition across all major economic sectors - energy, industry, mobility, and digitalization," Minister Kosherbayev shared regarding the prospects for bilateral cooperation.
The Kazakh Minister also highlighted the symbolic significance of February 11, marking 34 years since diplomatic relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Federal Republic of Germany were established.
Noting that Berlin was the first European capital visited by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev after his election in December 2019, Minister Kosherbayev delivered a message from the Head of State to Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.
During the meeting, the parties discussed cooperation prospects in priority areas, including the economy and investment, energy and natural resources, industry and technology, the development of transport and logistics infrastructure, climate and environmental issues, as well as the expansion of interpersonal contacts, education, and scientific exchange.
Special attention was paid to regional stability and security, as well as the role of Central Asia as an important link between Europe and Asia. Participants emphasized the importance of dialogue and multilateral engagement in a complex geopolitical environment.
Following the meeting, the parties confirmed their mutual interest in further strengthening the partnership between Germany and the Central Asian countries and expressed readiness to continue regular high-level dialogue within the framework of the "Central Asia - Germany" format.
11.02.2026, 23:12 28781
Kazakhstan and Moldova Strengthen Parliamentary Ties
Images | gov.kz
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Moldova Almat Aidarbekov, held a meeting with Ilie Ionaș, Member of Parliament of Moldova and Chair of the Parliamentary Friendship Group with Kazakhstan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The Kazakh diplomat noted the friendly relations between the two countries and emphasized the importance of interparliamentary ties as one of the key instruments for strengthening political dialogue, as well as for promoting mutual understanding and trust between two nations.
He also informed about the key economic and political transformations currently underway in Kazakhstan. In particular, it was noted that a Constitutional Commission has been established to prepare amendments to the Constitution. The proposed changes are aimed at shaping a modern constitutional model that meets the requirements of the current stage of state development, public expectations, and long-term objectives of socio-political modernization.
In turn, I. Ionaș expressed appreciation for the constructive exchange of views and confirmed the Moldovan side’s interest in the consistent development of interparliamentary relations. He also emphasized openness to further expansion and deepening of cooperation across all areas.
Following the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their mutual commitment to further strengthening Kazakhstan-Moldova cooperation, underscoring the importance of maintaining regular political dialogue and expanding interparliamentary cooperation.
