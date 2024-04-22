18.04.2024, 08:33 14076
Parliament of Canada is Interested in Further Deepening Cooperation with Kazakhstan
Images | Kazakh MFA
The annual general meeting of the Kazakhstan-Canada Parliamentary Friendship Group held in the Parliament of Canada, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
At the beginning of the event, members of the Canadian Parliament expressed their support to Kazakhstan in connection with major floods in a number of regions of the country, praising the actions of the Kazakh authorities in the fight against the natural disaster and its consequences.
Canadian parliamentarians also supported the policy of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to carry out large-scale democratic reforms, including in the field of human rights protection and ensuring the principles of the rule of law. In this context, the legislators welcomed the adoption on April 15 this year of a package of laws aimed at toughening penalties in the field of domestic violence.
Special attention during the meeting was paid to the development of Kazakh-Canadian relations, as well as parliamentary ties between the two countries. Canadian parliamentarians expressed their readiness to provide comprehensive assistance in promoting bilateral cooperation, including in the field of agriculture, energy, transportation and logistics, digital technologies and education.
Following the event, the two sides agreed to organize a visit of the Canadian parliamentary delegation to Kazakhstan in 2024.
19.04.2024, 20:02 9376
Leadership of the Capital of Pakistan Intends to Develop Cooperation with Astana
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan, Yerzhan Kistafin held a meeting with Chairman (Akim) Anwar ul-Haq of the Capital Development Authority, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
They discussed about establishing cooperation between Astana and Islamabad, taking into account various sectors including economic collaboration, urban development, infrastructure, landscaping, cultural exchanges, and tourism.
While speaking about the current Kazakh-Pakistani agenda, Ambassador Kistafin particularly emphasized the importance of expanding ties at level of regional and local authorities. He also noted the significant potential for strengthening the dialogue between the authorities of both Capitals, Astana and Islamabad.
In response, Chairman Anwar ul-Haq expressed keen interest in advancing cooperation with Astana, highlighting trade, economics, culture, and humanitarian efforts at priority. As a preliminary step, he proposed organising online negotiations to identify potential areas for joint projects.
Chairman Anwar ul-Haq also showed interest in social development model of Kazakhstan, particularly its achievements in promoting interethnic and interfaith dialogue.
19.04.2024, 19:58 9606
Kazakh Cinema Days held in Vilnius
Images | Kazakh MFA
The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Lithuania, with technical support of the national film studio "Kazakhfilm", organized the Kazakh Cinema Days in Vilnius dedicated to the 110th anniversary of Shaken Aimanov, the founder of Kazakh cinema, and the 90th anniversary of the film company. Representatives of the Lithuanian Parliament (Seimas), diplomatic corps, mass media, Kazakh diaspora and public figures attended the screening, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Opening the screening, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Lithuania Timur Urazaev noted the close cultural and humanitarian ties between the two countries and the mutual interest of citizens in the cultural process. It was noted that the Kazakh steppe has historically been a haven for different ethnic groups, in the XIX-XX centuries having received settlers, exiles and repressed people, among whom were several thousand Lithuanians. Kazakhs have always lent a helping hand in a difficult moment, which made our society multinational and multi-confessional. It is not by chance that Astana became the venue for the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions - a unique dialogue platform in the modern world. The screening of the film "The Voice of the Steppe" very accurately conveys the essence of the historical drama characteristic of Kazakhstan.
Deputy Speaker of the Seimas Jonas Jarutis noted the positive experience of interethnic harmony in Kazakhstan and expressed gratitude to our people for helping exiled Lithuanians during the years of political repression and deportation to the Kazakh steppes.
The film "Kazakh Khanate. Golden Throne", presented to the Lithuanian audience on the second day, was filmed based on the famous novel "Nomads" by Ilyas Esenberlin and covers the events of the 15th century, when the process of formation of the first Kazakh state was actively underway. The film was screened on the occasion of the 800th anniversary of the formation of the Ulus Juchi and the 5th World Nomad Games, which will be held in Astana from 8 to 14 September this year.
Lithuanian viewers were interested in the production of Kazakh cinema and received virtual access to the archives of "Kazakhfilm", reflecting the evolution of Kazakh cinema.
19.04.2024, 16:17 9211
Over 35 events to be held as part of Year of Tourism of Kazakhstan in China
Over 35 various events will be held jointly in the cities and provinces of China as part of the Year of Tourism of Kazakhstan in China, Kazakh Ambassador to China Shakhrat Nuryshev told a briefing in Beijing, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Tourist roadshows of the cities and regions of Kazakhstan, press tours for bloggers and mass media, forums and concerts will take place as the Year of Tourism of Kazakhstan in China. Besides, Kazakhstan will attend large international tourism events in China.
The ambassador said 217,000 Chinese tourists visited Kazakhstan in 2023 that is 13 times more compared to 2022.
As earlier reported, the ceremony of opening the Year of Tourism of Kazakhstan in China took in Beijing on March 29. A tourist exhibition featuring all regions of Kazakhstan took place as part of the tourism and investments forum in Beijing held on the eve of the opening ceremony.
Last November Kazakhstan and China introduced a visa free regime for their citizens.
19.04.2024, 15:56 9791
Cooperation Between Kazakhstan and Malaysia in Digital Technologies and Communications
In Cyberjaya, Kazakh Ambassador to Malaysia Bulat Sugurbaev held a meeting with the Chairman of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission Mohamad Salim Bin Fateh Din, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed the prospects of cooperation in the field of communications and digital technologies, as well as current challenges in this industry. Special attention was paid to the issues of legislative regulation in the field of children’s and families’ rights, development of 5G infrastructure, successful experience of Kazakhstan in the field of digitalization and development of e-government.
The Chairman of the Commission proposed to establish cooperation in the context of improving the quality of life of the population, taking into account the growing role of digital technologies.
18.04.2024, 21:30 14251
Kazakh-German Cooperation Discussed at MFA
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko met with the German delegation led by member of the Bundestag and Foreign Policy Spokesperson of the Social Democratic Party Nils Schmid, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Nils Schmid expressed words of support to the people of Kazakhstan and wished a soon recovery from the consequences of the floods.
The meeting focused on the role of parliamentary diplomacy in broadening Kazakh-German cooperation. The parties also exchanged views on the issues on the international agenda.
The parties also discussed issues related to regional cooperation with Germany, following the official visit of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Berlin and his participation in the first meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia and the Federal Chancellor of Germany in September 2023 that provided a qualitatively new substance to the whole spectrum of the relationship between Astana and Berlin.
Deputy Minister Vassilenko confirmed the interest of the Kazakh side in maintaining an active political dialogue and strengthening trade and economic cooperation with Germany. In this context, the parties reviewed opportunities to increase engagement in such priority areas as environment and climate change, management of water resources, transport and logistics.
The German side welcomed the ongoing political and socio-economic reforms in Kazakhstan, noting the importance of the new legislation on criminalizing domestic abuse. Member of the Bundestag Nils Schmid noted that the protection of women in the society promotes their active representation in all spheres of a country’s life.
In conclusion, the parties agreed to maintain an active dialogue between the parliaments, research funds and experts.
17.04.2024, 22:26 22951
Kazakh-Uzbek Сonsular Сonsultations took place in Tashkent
Regular consular consultations between the Foreign Ministries of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan were held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan under the leadership Azamat Aubekov, Deputy Director of the Consular Service Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan and Vahit Tursunov, Deputy Head of the Consular and Legal Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the consultations, the parties discussed in detail the current state and prospects for the development of bilateral cooperation in the consular and migration sphere. Special attention was paid to the protection of rights and interests of individuals and legal entities, including citizenship issues, as well as the conditions of mutual travel of citizens of the two countries.
At the end of the consultations, the parties confirmed their interest in continuing cooperation between the competent institutions of both countries.
15.04.2024, 15:19 35486
Kazakhstan Took Part in the 2nd Ministerial Meeting on Strategic Dialogue "Central Asia - Gulf Cooperation Council"
Images | Kazakh MFA
The 2nd Ministerial Meeting on Strategic Dialogue "Central Asia - Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)" took place in Tashkent, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Kazakhstan delegation was headed by Alibek Bakayev, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
During the event, the countries of Central Asia and GCC discussed the state and prospects of interregional cooperation, as well as current issues of the international agenda.
Kazakh diplomat, in his statement noted the huge potential of this dialogue platform and made specific proposals for increasing cooperation in the trade, economic, cultural, humanitarian, scientific and technological fields.
In this context, Alibek Bakayev emphasized the importance of strengthening trade relations between the two regions and invited the Gulf States to take an active part in the implementation of joint investment projects in Kazakhstan and other Central Asian countries.
In addition, the head of the Kazakh delegation voiced Kazakh initiatives such as expansion of the activities of the Islamic Organization for Food Security and use of the potential of the International Technopark of IT startups "Astana Hub" and organizing of the 5th World Nomad Games in Kazakhstan in September this year.
Concluding the meeting parties adopted Joint Statement, which aimed at strengthening comprehensive cooperation in key areas between the two regions.
It is worth mentioning that the "Central Asia - GCC" dialogue platform was launched in 2022. The First Ministerial Meeting took place in September 2022 in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, while the First Summit of this platform was held in July 2023 in Jeddah, with participation of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
12.04.2024, 10:17 58411
Astana International Forum Discussed at OECD
Tell a friend
Permanent Delegate of Kazakhstan to International Organizations in Paris Askar Abdrakhmanov met with Deputy Secretary General of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Fabrizia Lapecorella, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The parties exchanged views on the current cooperation and plans, as well as a number of issues of the implementation of the Organisation’s recommendations in the field of tax administration, the statistical system and participation of Kazakhstan in OECD’s working bodies.
Fabrizia Lapecorella, noting the relevance of Kazakhstan’s meaningful contribution to the global agenda, confirmed the intention of the OECD to ensure its delegation’s active participation in the Astana International Forum to be held on June 13-14, 2024.
In his turn, Ambassador Abdrakhmanov, expressing appreciation for the support of Kazakhstan’s initiatives, familiarized the OECD leadership with the political and socio economic reforms carried out in our country.
At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties agreed to continue close and constructive cooperation on issues of mutual interest.
