12.04.2023, 18:15 2436
Political consultations btw Kazakhstani and Singaporean FM held in Kazakh capital
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
The 3rd round of political consultations between the foreign ministries of Kazakhstan and Singapore was held. Kazakhstan's delegation was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Kanat Tumysh, Singaporean delegation - by Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ng Teck Hean, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.
Deputy Foreign Minister Tumysh congratulated the Singaporean side on the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Singapore and expressed the intention to further strengthen mutually beneficial partnership between the two countries.
During the talks, the parties discussed issues of bilateral political dialogue and cooperation in the areas of trade, investment, education and capacity building. Reciprocal visits at senior and high levels scheduled for 2023-2024, including the forthcoming first-ever visit of the President of Singapore to Kazakhstan, which is to give impetus to the bilateral cooperation.
Cooperation within the framework of regional and international organizations was also discussed. In addition, the interlocutors exchanged views on the situation in the world stage, given the impact of its tensions, volatility, and turbulence on all states of the world. In particular, the conversation touched on the current issues of global and regional agenda.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
11.04.2023, 21:44 4581
Kazakh First Deputy FM Umarov, UNODC Regional Representative to CA Ashita Mittal meet
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
First Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Kairat Umarov met with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) Regional Representative in Central Asia Ashita Mittal during her official visit to Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.
Umarov welcomed active cooperation with UNODC in such areas as the reform of law enforcement agencies and penitentiary systems, the rehabilitation and reintegration of those returned from conflict zones, countering cybercrime.
According to Regional Representative Mittal, "Kazakhstan is a bank of practical knowledge and experience in the region", which is important to disseminate and use in neighboring countries.
During the meeting the parties discussed the current state and priorities of cooperation, as well as plans for new projects and joint activities under the UNODC Program for Central Asia 2022-2025.
Mittal highly estimated the ongoing reforms in Kazakhstan, announced by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the role of Kazakhstan in the region, as well as expressed the desire of UNODC to promote them.
The parties stressed the importance of the functioning of the Central Asian Regional Information and Coordination Centre for Combating Illicit Trafficking of Narcotic Drugs, Psychotropic Substances and their Precursors (CARICC), the membership of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs for 2020-2023, the hosting of the UN International Conference on Combating Human Trafficking in Kazakhstan this year, as well as the implementation of the Global Resource for Anti-Corruption Education and Youth Empowerment (GRACE) initiative in Kyrgyzstan.
During the meeting the parties expressed their readiness to continue cooperation on the issues of drug trafficking, organized crime, corruption, combating terrorism, etc.
As part of the visit, the UNODC delegation headed by the Regional Representative also held meetings with the relevant state bodies of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
11.04.2023, 18:02 4691
Kazakh, Russian foreign ministers meet in Moscow
Images | inbusiness.kz
Tell a friend
Kazakh, Russian foreign ministers are holding consultations in Moscow, Kazinform correspondent reports.
The meeting is taking place as part of the official visit of Murat Nurtleu, Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister-Minister of Foreign Affairs to the neighboring country.
According to Murat Nurtleu, Russia has been strategic and major economic partner of Kazakhstan. Both countries enjoy longstanding close and strong relations based on friendship and good-neighborliness
Thanks to the intensive interaction and friendly relations of our presidents, we have built an intensive, trustful and constructive bilateral political dialogue, close trade and economic ties, as well as strong regulatory-legal framework," Murat Nurtleu says.
During the consultation, it was announced that President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin planned to pay a visit to Kazakhstan in autumn to participate in the Interregional Cooperation Forum to be held in Kostanay.
Sergey Lavrov congratulated Murat Nurtleu on his appointment as Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs. He expressed confidence that the two sides would continue enhancing strategic partnership.
The meeting is held in tete-a-tete and extended formats. The sides plan to sign the 2023-2024 Action Plan on Cooperation between the Kazakh, Russian Ministries of Foreign Affairs.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
10.04.2023, 18:14 7066
Swiss ambassador completes mission in Kazakhstan
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko met with Ambassador of Switzerland David Grichting on the occasion of the conclusion of his diplomatic mission in our country, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.
Deputy Minister Vassilenko presented Ambassador Grichting with a letter of appreciation from President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, emphasizing the effective work of the Swiss diplomat in strengthening bilateral political, trade and economic ties during his stay in Kazakhstan.
During the meeting he noted successful broadening of the legal framework of the Kazakh-Swiss cooperation. In particular, over the past two years, three intergovernmental agreements have been signed and entered into force (on visa-free regime for holders of diplomatic and service passports, on paid employment of family members of employees of diplomatic missions, and on the mutual recognition of the official stamps on precious metal products).
In December 2022, a major long-term contract was signed with the Swiss "Stadler Rail" company to manufacture passenger cars in Kazakhstan.
At the end of the meeting, Deputy Minister Vassilenko wished Ambassador Grichting success in his future endeavors, noting that he will always be a welcome guest in Kazakhstan.
In turn, Grichting thanked the Kazakh side for the hospitality and expressed hope for further fruitful cooperation between the two countries.
The Swiss Ambassador noted the high dynamics of socio-political and economic life and reforms in Kazakhstan. He expressed confidence that these reforms will open up new opportunities for cooperation with the international community.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
05.04.2023, 14:55 22876
Kazakhstan, Algeria develop multilateral cooperation
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Kanat Tumysh held a meeting with the Ambassador of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria in Kazakhstan Kamal Fenish, Kazinform learned from the press office of the Kazakh MFA.
The sides discussed the state and prospects of the Kazakh-Algerian cooperation development in political, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres and also noted the importance of further strengthening bilateral contacts in all the spheres of cooperation.
Following the meeting, the parties agreed to maintain a high level of contacts between the foreign ministries of the two countries to strengthen partnership.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
04.04.2023, 14:20 24156
Lithuanian FM calls for expanding cooperation with Kazakhstan
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Timur Urazaev met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis to discuss issues on the bilateral agenda of Kazakh-Lithuanian cooperation, Kazinform refers to the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.
Ambassador spoke about the results of the parliamentary election in Kazakhstan and other changes in the political life of our country that have taken place since the visit of Landsbergis to Astana in December last year.
Lithuanian minister, who is also a member of the Seimas and Chairman of the ruling party "Union of the Fatherland - Lithuanian Christian Democrats", positively assessed the changes in the electoral system of our country, emphasizing the balanced and constructive position of Kazakhstan on topical international issues. He also spoke about the implementation by the Lithuanian side of the agreements that were reached in Astana during his meetings with the President of Kazakhstan and the Minister of Foreign Affairs.
The parties considered some issues of current cooperation, including the interaction between Kazakhstan and the European Union, requiring additional steps to resolve them, in particular, related to the problems of road freight, visa requirements, trade and investment rules.
During the meeting, Minister Landsbergis conveyed personal congratulations to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu, in which he confirmed his intention to actively interact with the Kazakh side, first of all, in the areas touched upon in the conversation.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
04.04.2023, 12:45 24276
Kazakhstan's Permanent Representative to UN elected Chair of UNDC annual session
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
On the initiative of Kazakhstan, the candidacy of the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the UN Akan Rakhmetullin was nominated for the position of Chair of the 2023 session of the United Nations Disarmament Commission and has been elected by acclamation, the press office of the Kazakh MFA reported.
The UN Disarmament Commission is an advisory body subordinate to the General Assembly, and its function is to consider and make recommendations on various problems in the field of disarmament. The Commission meets annually for three weeks in April and conducts its work through plenary sessions and working groups.
There is important and massive work ahead for the successful chairmanship of this important body, in which a representative of our country was elected for the first time in the history of independent Kazakhstan.
At the opening of the session, High Representative for Disarmament Izumi Nakamitsu spoke on behalf of the UN Secretary General, who congratulated the representative of Kazakhstan on his election to such an important post and wished success and fruitful work of the session of the UN Disarmament Commission.
The work of the session will continue until April 21, following which the adoption of final documents and recommendations on issues of disarmament and strengthening international security is expected.
Source: kazinform
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
31.03.2023, 14:35 40756
Kazakhstan, Singapore mark 30 years of successful cooperation
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
On Thursday we celebrated the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Singapore, which is an important milestone in the history of our bilateral cooperation, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.
Over the past three decades, our countries have strengthened relations based on close political contacts, mutually beneficial economic cooperation and friendly ties between the peoples of Kazakhstan and Singapore.
The political dialogue at the highest level is the basis of stable friendly relations between the two countries. The visit of Singapore's First Prime Minister, Senior Minister Lee Kuan Yew in September 1991 laid the foundation for political dialogue and set priorities for bilateral cooperation.
It has been repeatedly noted that Kazakhstan considers Singapore as an important political and economic partner in Southeast Asia.
The signing in 2003 of the Agreement on Trade and Economic Cooperation between the ministries of industry and trade of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Singapore marked the beginning of the formation of a legal framework between the two countries.
Kazakhstan and Singapore adhere to the same or similar positions on key global and regional issues. The parties pursue a multidirectional, balanced foreign policy based on the promotion of national interests while maintaining strategic relations with key world powers and ensuring a peaceful external belt for sustainable internal development.
Visits by representatives of government agencies from Kazakhstan and Singapore to exchange experiences, pursue professional development, and participate in internships have become a tradition. Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy of the National University of Singapore is a strategic partner of the Graduate School of Public Policy of the Nazarbayev University.
Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Singapore regularly conducts cultural and humanitarian events. Among the largest of them is an international exhibition dedicated to the national culture of Kazakhstan, held in the world-famous "Gardens by the Bay" from October 7 to November 14, 2021 under the auspices of the celebration of the 30th anniversary of Independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Singapore is one of Kazakhstan's important trading partners in ASEAN. In 2022, the volume of mutual trade amounted to 1.9 billion US dollars. The gross inflow of direct investments from Singapore to Kazakhstan last year amounted to 310 million US dollars, and for the period from 2005 to 2022 amounted to 1.4 billion US dollars. There are around 119 enterprises with the participation of Singapore companies operating in Kazakhstan.
Surbana Jurong Singapore engineering company in partnership with domestic investors, continues to participate in the implementation of the large-scale project "G4 City" for the construction of four new satellite cities in the Almaty region.
Over 30 years of successful cooperation between Kazakhstan and Singapore, the relations between the two countries have become an example of an effective and mutually beneficial partnership established for the benefit of the peoples and for the prosperity of the two countries.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
31.03.2023, 14:08 40716
Kazakhstan to join SCO agreement on cooperation in tourism
The agreement was signed in the city of Samarkand on September 16, 2022
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan is planning to join the Agreement between the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) on the development of cooperation in tourism, Kazinform correspondent reports.
The Government of Kazakhstan decreed to join the cooperation agreement concluded between the SCO member states.
The agreement was signed in the city of Samarkand on September 16, 2022.
The decree becomes effective upon the day of signing.
Almaty runs the chance to become the SCO cultural and tourist capital in 2023-2024.
In addition, Kazakhstan will chair the SCO starting from July 2023 till July 2024.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
13.04.2023, 19:01World-class guest in Akorda 07.04.2023, 19:1753196European Parliament closely follows reforms in Kazakhstan 07.04.2023, 15:1053146Saudi Conglomerate Invited to Astana International Forum 07.04.2023, 10:4949271Kazakh President congratulates WHO on its 75th anniversary 07.04.2023, 09:5246311GE HealthCare set to launch CT scanners and ultrasound machines production in Kazakhstan 07.04.2023, 09:2241946President of Azerbaijan to pay official visit to Kazakhstan 20.03.2023, 12:1497256CSTO PA Mission detects no election violations 20.03.2023, 11:40889312023 Elections: 8,800 Kazakhstanis cast their votes abroad 20.03.2023, 11:1985861No election violations recorded, Observer Mission of Organization of Turkic Countries 16.03.2023, 15:5483316KazTransOil plans to transit 25,000 tons of Russian oil to Uzbekistan in March 19.03.2023, 12:5172016Voter turnout for elections reaches 30.65%, Kazakh CEC