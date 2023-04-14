Political consultations btw Kazakhstani and Singaporean FM held in Kazakh capital

Images | gov.kz

First Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Kairat Umarov met with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) Regional Representative in Central Asia Ashita Mittal during her official visit to Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.





Umarov welcomed active cooperation with UNODC in such areas as the reform of law enforcement agencies and penitentiary systems, the rehabilitation and reintegration of those returned from conflict zones, countering cybercrime.





According to Regional Representative Mittal, "Kazakhstan is a bank of practical knowledge and experience in the region", which is important to disseminate and use in neighboring countries.





During the meeting the parties discussed the current state and priorities of cooperation, as well as plans for new projects and joint activities under the UNODC Program for Central Asia 2022-2025.





Mittal highly estimated the ongoing reforms in Kazakhstan, announced by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the role of Kazakhstan in the region, as well as expressed the desire of UNODC to promote them.





The parties stressed the importance of the functioning of the Central Asian Regional Information and Coordination Centre for Combating Illicit Trafficking of Narcotic Drugs, Psychotropic Substances and their Precursors (CARICC), the membership of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs for 2020-2023, the hosting of the UN International Conference on Combating Human Trafficking in Kazakhstan this year, as well as the implementation of the Global Resource for Anti-Corruption Education and Youth Empowerment (GRACE) initiative in Kyrgyzstan.





During the meeting the parties expressed their readiness to continue cooperation on the issues of drug trafficking, organized crime, corruption, combating terrorism, etc.





As part of the visit, the UNODC delegation headed by the Regional Representative also held meetings with the relevant state bodies of the Republic of Kazakhstan.