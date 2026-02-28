27.02.2026, 13:04 6956
Prospects for Interparliamentary Cooperation Discussed in Kenya
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Kenya Barlybay Sadykov met with the Speaker of the National Assembly of the Parliament of Kenya Moses Wetang’ula, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the Kazakh diplomat informed about the political reforms being conducted in the country, initiated by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. In this context, detailed information was presented about the activity of the Commission on constitutional reform, the provisions of the project of the new Constitution, as well as about the preparation for the holding on March 15, 2026 of the Republican referendum on the new Constitution of Kazakhstan.
Besides that, B.Sadykov informed the colleague about the activity of the Parliament of the Kazakhstan, the interest of the Parliament in the expansion of inter-parliamentary cooperation with Kenya, including through the creation of a Friendship Group and the holding of bilateral meetings along the line of the parliaments of the two countries.
M.Wetang’ula, in his turn, highly evaluating the achievements of Kazakhstan, told about the parliamentary system of Kenya, outlined the key priorities of the development of the country, the stimulation of economic growth, as well as the improvement of social protection in the country taking into account the predominance of the young generation.
Also, M. Wetang’ula expressed the interest of the Kenyan side in the further development of bilateral cooperation with Kazakhstan, emphasizing the readiness of Nairobi to consider possibilities of expanding interaction in all directions, including in the sphere of inter-parliamentary cooperation and the exchange of delegations of the Parliaments of the two countries.
The sides noted the intention to consistently strengthen inter-parliamentary interaction, and also confirmed mutual interest in the further strengthening of Kazakhstani-Kenyan cooperation, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a regular political dialogue and the activation of inter-parliamentary contacts.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
27.02.2026, 09:10 7376
Kazakhstan and United Kingdom Reaffirm Commitment to Deepening Strategic Partnership
As part of his visit to the United Kingdom, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Yermek Kosherbayev, held a bilateral meeting with the UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Minister Kosherbayev expressed appreciation to the UK Government for initiating the first ministerial meeting in the"Central Asia - United Kingdom" format, highlighting its timeliness and practical orientation.
During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state and prospects of Kazakh-British relations, as well as expanding cooperation in trade and investment, critical minerals, transport and logistics, finance, digitalisation, education, and the climate agenda.
The importance of the Strategic Partnership and Cooperation Agreement signed in 2024 was underscored, noting that its ratification will create additional opportunities to deepen cooperation across a broad range of areas.
This year our countries mark the 34th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. Over this period, Astana and London have built an active political dialogue, expanded trade and investment cooperation, and strengthened people-to-people ties. The United Kingdom remains one of Kazakhstan’s key partners in Europe, and we are committed to further deepening our strategic partnership," noted Kazakh Foreign Minister.
Particular attention was given to cooperation in critical minerals. It was noted that the Roadmap for 2026-2027 gives practical substance to cooperation and opens opportunities for joint projects in geological exploration, processing, and the introduction of advanced technologies.
The sides also discussed prospects for developing the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route as one of the key areas for strengthening Eurasian connectivity and ensuring the resilience of global supply chains.
In the field of education and science, the parties confirmed their mutual interest in further expanding academic cooperation. In recent years, branches of leading British universities - De Montfort University, Heriot-Watt University, Coventry University and Cardiff University - have been opened in Kazakhstan. This reflects a transition towards a deeper institutional model of cooperation and the creation of a solid foundation for the long-term development of the economy and innovation.
Following the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the strategic partnership.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
26.02.2026, 15:11 14956
Kazakhstan Advocates Strengthening Multilateralism and Developing Effective Cooperation to Forge Joint Responses to Global Challenges
During the visit to Geneva, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Ashikbayev held bilateral meetings with the heads of 10 major UN agencies and other international organizations to discuss practical issues of cooperation, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
At the meeting with Tatiana Valovaya, Director-General of the United Nations Office at Geneva, the parties reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s unwavering commitment to multilateral diplomacy and active cooperation with the United Nations. T. Valovaya highly appreciated Kazakhstan’s contribution to advancing international initiatives, including the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, the Regional Environmental Summit, the opening in Almaty of the UN Regional Centre for the Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan, as well as the initiative to establish an International Water Organization under the auspices of the UN.
At the meeting with Volker Türk, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Kazakhstan’s commitment to constructive engagement with UN treaty bodies and the Universal Periodic Review mechanism, as well as support for the OHCHR mandate, was reaffirmed. V. Türk noted the high level of trust-based cooperation, including the implementation of a joint "roadmap" adopted following his visit to Kazakhstan in 2023.
The implementation of the Decent Work 'roadmap' was discussed with Gilbert F. Houngbo, Director-General of the International Labour Organization (ILO). Progress was noted in terms of cooperation on labour rights protection and the reinforcement of international labour standards in national legislation. Kazakhstan confirmed its support for the Global Coalition for Social Justice and its interest in expanding ILO regional programmes in Central Asia.
During the meeting with Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), the parties confirmed the high level of partnership and Kazakhstan’s support for WHO efforts to strengthen sustainable, people-centred health systems. Particular attention was paid to advancing primary health care, including the Global Coalition for Primary Health Care initiated by Kazakhstan. The sides discussed the provision of medical and humanitarian assistance to populations in crisis situations, as well as the participation of the WHO Director-General in the Regional Environmental Summit in Astana in April 2026.
Barham Salih, UN High Commissioner for Refugees, positively assessed Kazakhstan’s commitment to cooperation in the field of migration and the protection of the rights of refugees and stateless persons. The results of the implementation of voluntary pledges under the Global Refugee Forum were noted, including the introduction of digital solutions in migration management.
With Gilles Carbonnier, Vice-President of the ICRC, priority humanitarian issues and the promotion of the Global Initiative to galvanize political commitment to international humanitarian law were discussed, including preparations for the High-Level Conference in Jordan in 2026.
With Tatiana Molchan, Executive Secretary of the UN Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE), the parties reviewed issues of implementing international standards and expanding regional cooperation in the areas of transport, trade, environment, energy and innovation. UNECE’s interest in participating in the Regional Environmental Summit and in implementing its outcomes on the basis of multilateral environmental conventions and SPECA was confirmed.
During the meeting with Doreen Bogdan-Martin, Secretary-General of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), prospects for expanding cooperation on digital transformation were discussed. Kazakhstan’s active role in advancing the global digital agenda, developing e-government, an innovation ecosystem and artificial intelligence technologies was highlighted.
SungAh Lee, Deputy Director-General of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), positively noted Kazakhstan’s migration policy, including its chairmanship within the Almaty Process. Mutual interest in further expanding practical cooperation was reaffirmed.
In addition, on the margins of the High-Level Segment week of the UN Human Rights Council and the Conference on Disarmament, Y. Ashikbayev took part in a side event dedicated to the protection of places of worship in armed conflicts. In his remarks, he underscored the importance of religious sites as part of cultural heritage and as spaces for humanitarian support, reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to advancing the Global Initiative to Galvanize Political Commitment to International Humanitarian Law, and encouraged States to support its practical implementation.
At all meetings, the heads of international organizations were informed in detail about the ongoing constitutional reform in Kazakhstan and the key provisions of the draft new Constitution, which is people-centered and focused on further strengthening the principles of justice and the rule of law, expanding guarantees of human rights and freedoms, and enshrining at the constitutional level the protection of citizens' rights in the digital environment, including the protection of personal data and ensuring digital security.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
26.02.2026, 11:20 15251
Kazakhstan and the UAE Intensify Educational Dialogue
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the United Arab Emirates, Rauan Zhumabek, met with the Rector of the Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities, Khalifa Mubarak Al Zahiri, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, R.Zhumabek informed his counterpart about the political and socio-economic reforms being implemented in Kazakhstan at the initiative of the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Particular attention was given to the upcoming republican referendum in Kazakhstan on the adoption of a new Constitution, emphasizing its strategic importance for the country’s further democratic development.
It was noted that the referendum aims to ensure broad public participation in making key decisions of national significance and reflects Kazakhstan’s consistent commitment to the principles of openness and transparency.
The parties discussed prospects for expanding cooperation in the fields of education and the humanities. The importance of establishing direct partnerships between higher education institutions of the two countries was emphasized, including the implementation of joint educational programs, academic mobility of students and faculty, as well as conducting joint research projects and conferences.
In turn, Al Zahiri expressed interest in developing bilateral academic cooperation and supported proposals for exchanging delegations, organizing joint academic projects in the fields of humanities and intercultural dialogue, as well as promoting the study of the Arabic language.
Following the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their mutual interest in strengthening educational and cultural ties and agreed to continue substantive work on the initiatives discussed.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
25.02.2026, 20:21 23101
Kazakhstan and Israel are Developing Cooperation in the Field of Civil Aviation
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Israel Daulet Emberdiyev held a meeting with the Head of the Civil Aviation Authority of Israel, Shmuel Zakay, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The main topic of discussion was the practical implementation of launching direct air services between Kazakhstan and Israel.
During the meeting, it was confirmed that the Kazakh airline "SCAT" Airlines will commence direct flights starting from the upcoming summer season of the current year. Additionally, it was noted that negotiations with "Air Astana" regarding the launch of direct flights are ongoing.
The parties also reviewed the parameters for the launch of the first "SCAT" flights, ground handling arrangements, aviation security requirements, and further steps to expand cooperation between the relevant authorities in this sector.
The Israeli side expressed its readiness for practical coordination with Kazakh airlines and the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, reaffirming its interest in ensuring prompt facilitation of the launch of flights.
At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties agreed to continue their work toward the timely implementation of the agreements reached.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
25.02.2026, 13:20 23361
Interfaith Dialogue Development Discussed in Latvia
A meeting was held between Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Latvia Dauren Karipov and the representative of the largest denomination in the host country, Archbishop of Riga and Latvia (Head of the Latvian Evangelical Lutheran Church) Rinalds Grants, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
D.Karipov briefed his interlocutor on the current state and future prospects of Kazakhstan-Latvia relations, as well as on Kazakhstan’s policy in the field of peace and interfaith harmony. The Kazakh diplomat emphasized, that thanks to its unique model based on the harmonious coexistence of different religions and denominations, Kazakhstan actively contributes to strengthening dialogue among them at the global level.
Ambassador noted that a key role in this regard is played by the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, established at Kazakhstan’s initiative, along with the decisions and documents adopted within its framework, including the Astana Declaration of Peace.
R.Grants expressed his gratitude for the comprehensive information and for Kazakhstan’s contribution to promoting interfaith dialogue. He added that he highly appreciates the work of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions as an important international platform for advancing the values of peace, tolerance, and mutual respect among religions.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
25.02.2026, 09:10 23631
Kazakhstan and Greece Strengthen Academic Ties
With the support of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Greece and the participation of Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, the International Conference "Al-Farabi and Greek Philosophy" was held at the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens. The event brought together heads of diplomatic missions, representatives of academic circles, as well as members of the scientific and expert community, and served as an important platform for discussing the role of ancient philosophy in shaping the intellectual traditions of Eurasia, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Opening the conference, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Greece, Timur Sultangozhin, emphasized that the legacy of Al-Farabi symbolizes the historical continuity of ideas and the depth of spiritual ties between East and West. According to him, Al-Farabi became a living bridge between Greek philosophical thought and the intellectual tradition of the East, and revisiting his works today contributes to strengthening trust and mutual understanding between nations.
Developing this idea, the Head of Mission noted that the philosophical heritage based on the principles of justice, reason, and social harmony remains relevant to contemporary processes of state development. In this context, he informed the participants about the constitutional reform underway in Kazakhstan and the upcoming referendum on the adoption of a new Constitution aimed at further strengthening the parliamentary system, expanding the system of checks and balances, and enhancing guarantees for human rights.
During the conference, scholars from two leading universities of Kazakhstan and Greece delivered presentations to the interpretation of the works of Plato and Aristotle in Al-Farabi’s legacy, the development of the Aristotelian tradition in Byzantium, as well as a comparative analysis of the concept of happiness in ancient and Eastern philosophy. Professor Georgios Steiris, Head of the Department of Philosophy at the University of Athens, emphasized that philosophical dialogue between East and West remains an important instrument of scientific development and intercultural understanding.
A key outcome of the event was the signing of a Memorandum of Cooperation between Al-Farabi Kazakh National University and the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens. The document opens prospects for long-term scientific partnership and formalizes the parties’ intention to join efforts in conducting joint research, developing educational programs, promoting academic mobility, and implementing initiatives in the fields of innovation and entrepreneurship.
The signing of the document served as a practical confirmation of the two countries’ aspiration to elevate academic cooperation to a qualitatively new level.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
23.02.2026, 17:10 35846
Kazakhstan and Inter-Religious Council of Kenya Outline Paths for Cooperation
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Kenya and Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the UN Office in Nairobi, Barlybay Sadykov, held a meeting with the Executive Director of the Inter-Religious Council of Kenya (IRCK), Linus Nthigai, Board Member Bishop John Warari, and Hindu Council of Kenya Chairperson Sujatha Kotamraju, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the conversation, Ambassador Sadykov provided a detailed briefing to the Kenyan side regarding Kazakhstan’s unique model of inter-ethnic and inter-confessional harmony. Special emphasis was placed on Kazakhstan’s initiatives to promote global dialogue, particularly within the framework of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, as well as the active participation of Kenyan representatives in this process.
The parties discussed practical approaches to preventing religious-based conflicts and promoting the values of tolerance among the youth.
In turn, Linus Nthigai highly praised Kazakhstan's efforts on the international stage and expressed deep interest in exchanging experience with Kazakhstani institutions dedicated to the development of inter-civilizational dialogue.
Participants of the meeting emphasized the vital importance of solidarity among religious leaders in addressing modern global challenges - ranging from climate change to social inequality.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
20.02.2026, 13:25 55536
Kazakhstan Commemorates Al-Farabi at Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization Headquarters
Saulekul Sailaukyzy, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Morocco, met with Salim Al Malik, the Director-General of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO), Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The meeting served as a natural follow-up to the art exhibition entitled "The Childhood and Life of Al-Farabi," held at ICESCO Headquarters from 2 to 4 February 2026. The exhibition was created by Zhanuzak Mussapir, a distinguished Kazakh artist, State Prize laureate, honored worker of culture, and academician of the Academy of Arts of Kazakhstan. During the exhibition, as a tribute to the great thinker of the Islamic world, the artist donated to ICESCO a series of paintings depicting scenes from the life of Al-Farabi.
At the meeting, a formal ceremony was held to transfer the paintings to the Organization’s permanent collection. The works were solemnly installed at ICESCO’s Headquarters in Rabat, lending the premises a distinctive cultural ambiance and a unique aesthetic character.
The Director-General of ICESCO was also presented with a medal and an honorary certificate from the Academy of Arts of Kazakhstan in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the organization of the exhibition.
Both sides emphasized that the donation of the artworks symbolizes the shared Islamic heritage that unites peoples and reflects Kazakhstan’s steadfast commitment to promoting the legacy of the great philosopher on the international stage.
In addition, the parties exchanged views on current priorities in Kazakhstan-ICESCO cooperation and identified concrete areas for further collaboration in the fields of education, science, and culture.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
