Seminar on Improving the Country’s Investment Climate was Organized in Astana

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan together with the General Prosecutor’s Office of the Republic of Kazakhstan organized an "Open Doors Day" seminar at the site of the "Kazakh Invest" national company. The event was attended by deputy akims and deputy prosecutors of regions, representatives of government bodies and development institutions, as well as more than 1,000 business representatives who joined the discussion online, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





The purpose of the meeting was to address current issues related to improving the investment climate, increasing the efficiency of support for major investment projects, showcasing the capabilities of the National Digital Investment Platform (NDIP), and working through systemic issues faced by investors.





The seminar was opened by Gabidulla Ospanqulov, Chairman of the Investment Committee of the Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan. "Creating a modern digital infrastructure for investor support is key to the accelerated implementation of projects. The NDIP will reduce bureaucratic procedures, increase transparency, and simplify interaction between business and government agencies. This is an important step towards a more predictable and investor-friendly environment," he noted.





The General Prosecutor’s Office was represented by Madi Aikhimbekov, Deputy Head of the Service for the Protection of Public Interests. He provided detailed information about the prosecutor office’s work to protect investor rights, highlighting that more than 1,000 issues have been resolved with the involvement of supervisory authorities in recent years. Special attention was given to the mechanism for approving inspection activities regarding investors listed in the official register.





Madiyar Sultanbek, Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of NC "Kazakh Invest" JSC, emphasized the importance of inter-agency cooperation: "Joint efforts by the Kazakh Foreign Ministry, Kazakh Invest, and the General Prosecutor’s Office are enabling the creation of a stable and safe legal environment for doing business. The digitalization of processes and enhanced institutional support send a clear signal to investors about the government’s readiness for constructive cooperation."





During the event, the functionality of the NDIP was demonstrated, an analysis of case studies from the Unified Registry was presented, and regulatory updates adopted based on real-life project support cases were discussed.





In the Q&A session, investors raised a number of practical questions, which were addressed by government representatives. Several systemic issues affecting project implementation were taken under review by the General Prosecutor’s Office.





Business representatives highlighted the practical value of the event, stressing the importance of direct dialogue with government agencies and the ability to quickly receive clarifications on key project implementation questions. According to them, such formats not only identify existing barriers but also help jointly develop solutions to improve the business environment and build trust between investors and the state.