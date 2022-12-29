27.12.2022, 17:52 3856
Seoul hosts roundtable on 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan-South Korea diplomatic relations
Tell a friendEmbassy of Kazakhstan hosted a round table dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Korea, the press office of the Kazakh MFA reported. The event was attended by the heads of research centers, leading experts, representatives of the academic community and the media. In his speech, Ambassador of Kazakhstan Bakyt Dyussenbayev spoke about the main achievements over 30 years of bilateral political, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation. Also, he especially noted the deep historical ties and closeness of cultures between the two peoples, which are a solid foundation for the further development of bilateral relations. In addition, Ambassador Dyussenbayev stressed that for 11 months of 2022, trade turnover between the two countries amounted to 5.8 billion US dollars. It was highlighted South Korea ranks 8th among the major investors of Kazakhstan economy. Thus, it was noted that over the past 17 years, the gross inflow of direct investment from Korea to Kazakhstan amounted to about 7.5 billion US dollars. The guests of the event highly appreciated the dynamics of the strategic partnership between the two countries, and also suggested new areas of Kazakh-Korean cooperation.
Prospects for EAEU development discussed in Yerevan
In the capital of Armenia, the Embassy of Kazakhstan, with the support of the research and analytical organization "Integration and Development" and the Eurasian Expert Club, jointly held a round table on the topic "Current trends in the development of integration processes within the EAEU", Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.
The participants of the event were informed in detail about the large-scale reform program for political and economic modernization initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, as well as the results of the November 20 presidential elections in Kazakhstan.
Chairman of the research and analytical public organization "Integration and Development", coordinator of the Eurasian Expert Club Aram Safaryan noted that Kazakhstan, in the context of geopolitical turbulence, pursues a balanced foreign policy and is an initiator and active member of the integration economic processes within the EAEU. In his opinion, Astana plays a leading role in pairing the capabilities of the Eurasian Economic Union with the potential of transnational corridors within the framework of the One Belt, One Road initiative and the North-South route. Academician of the National Academy of Sciences of Armenia Gevorg Poghosyan emphasized the relevance of creating trade hubs in the border regions of Kazakhstan and other EAEU countries for the formation of a modern and efficient sales structure.
As a result of the event, the participants highly appreciated the policy of the Kazakh leadership and the importance of the political and socio-economic reforms being carried out in Kazakhstan, as well as the need for further development and strengthening of integration processes within the EAEU and the implementation of joint cooperation projects in the Eurasian region.
Kazakhstan in Photographs exhibition opens in Cuba
The official opening ceremony of the photo exhibition "Kazakhstan in pictures" was held in the capital of Cuba. The event took place in one of the attractions of the city - the Lesser Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi, located in the historic center of Old Havana, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
The exhibition features about a hundred photos of various topics, including views of nature, the capital, the country's industrial potential, intercultural harmony, original cultural traditions, sports and creative achievements of famous personalities, etc, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.
In her welcome speech, Deputy Director General of the Office of Historiography in Havana Perla Rosales expressed sincere gratitude for the organization of the event, noting that within a month, the photo exhibition will be a good opportunity for the general public to visually learn about the many faces of Kazakhstan and its achievements.
Ambassador of Kazakhstan in Cuba Andrian Yelemessov noted that the first photo exhibition about Kazakhstan will make a significant contribution to bringing the two peoples together and will be a milestone in cultural and humanitarian cooperation. He also stressed that despite the geographical distance Kazakhstan and Cuba have significant potential for the development of bilateral relations.
The official opening ceremony of the photo exhibition was attended by representatives of socio-political and cultural communities, youth associations, and accredited diplomatic corps in the host country. The event will last until the end of January 2023.
Kazakhstan's Foreign Minister continues visit to London
Mukhtar Tileuberdi began the second day of his visit to the United Kingdom with a meeting at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) headquarters
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi began the second day of his visit to the United Kingdom with a meeting at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) headquarters.
The Minister and EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso discussed the current state and prospects for broadening cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Bank, stressing the strategic importance of long-term partnership.
Welcoming EBRD contribution to the development of Kazakhstan during more than 30 years of relationship, Minister Tileuberdi also noted the ongoing and future projects with the Bank’s participation, including the BAKAD construction project and gasification of the TPP-2 in Almaty. "We are interested in further broadening of cooperation with the EBRD in developing transit and transport potential, logistics routes, alternative energy sources and urban infrastructure," said the head of Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry.
At the end of the meeting the Minister delivered an official invitation from President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the head of the EBRD to attend the Astana International Forum that will take place in June, 2023.
Furthermore, Minister Tileuberdi held an interactive roundtable meeting with British business at the British Expertise International company platform. Participants of the event discussed implementation of political and economic reforms in Kazakhstan, national economy transformation, ways to increase the attractiveness of Kazakhstan for foreign investments and promising areas for trade and economic cooperation.
During the second half of the day, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan visited the Parliament of the United Kingdom and met with Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for Kazakhstan, Conservative Party MP Bob Stewart. They discussed ways to step up Kazakhstan-UK inter-parliamentary cooperation, including the expected visit of the Group to Astana next year.
The All-Party Parliamentary Group for Kazakhstan was established in 2015 to promote inter-parliamentary dialogue. It consists of members of both chambers of the British Parliament and various political parties that are responsible for the issues of foreign policy, defence, intelligence and security, export control, economy, trade, science and education.
The APPG hosts events at the British Parliament to inform about Kazakhstan and bilateral cooperation.
Kazakh, British foreign ministers hold session of strategic dialogue
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi arrived to London with a visit upon the invitation of the British sidem the press office of the Kazakh MFA reported.
On the first day of the visit, Minister Tileuberdi and Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland James Cleverly held the 6th Session of the Strategic Dialogue between Kazakhstan and the United Kingdom. The Session was also attended by representatives of relevant ministries and departments of Kazakhstan and the UK.
The Kazakh-British Strategic Dialogue was established in 2013 and has become an important institutional platform for discussing bilateral and multilateral cooperation issues, as well as identifying new, promising areas of partnership.
During a separate meeting Foreign Ministers discussed the entire range of bilateral issues and exchanged views on regional and international matters of mutual interest.
Minister Tileuberdi underlined the high level of mutual trust and close political dialogue between Astana and London that contributes to the steady deepening of multifaceted partnership in various spheres. "It is symbolic that my visit to London takes place during the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and the United Kingdom. At this stage it is necessary to give a qualitatively new impetus to our strategic partnership", noted the head of Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry.
Kazakhstan is a reliable, leading partner of our country in Central Asia. We are ready to use all available opportunities to diversify British-Kazakh cooperation," said James Cleverly. The British side stressed the need to maintain constant dialogue at the government level and intensify business contacts of the two countries.
This will be facilitated by concluding the new Agreement on Strategic Partnership and Cooperation between Kazakhstan and the UK in the near future. The parties welcomed growing bilateral trade that has increased by 65.7% during the ten months of this year compared to the same period last year.
The Kazakh Minister informed also about the political and socio-economic reforms initiated by President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, aimed at building a Just and Fair Kazakhstan. Minister Tileuberdi invited his British colleague to pay a return visit to Astana. The invitation was enthusiastically accepted by the Foreign Secretary.
Following the meeting, a Joint Statement was adopted by the Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and the United Kingdom, reflecting the shared intention to develop bilateral strategic partnership in the political, trade, economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian spheres, as well as in the field of energy security and combating climate change.
On the first day in London, the Kazakh Foreign Minister also met with the British Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy Baroness Emma Nicholson, Chairman of the Kazakh-British Society Rupert Goodman and other British officials.
The same day Minister Tileuberdi and members of the Kazakh delegation met with the leadership of major British and international companies, including Shell, RioTinto and ERG International Group to discuss the prospects of exploration and production of mineral resources, diversification of Kazakh oil exports, developing green energy and building desalination and water treatment facilities in Kazakhstan.
The UK is one of the seven largest foreign investors and among the top ten trading partners of Kazakhstan. Today, over 600 companies with British capital are registered in the Republic of Kazakhstan. British investment in Kazakhstan’s economy have exceeded 20 billion US dollars over the past 30 years.
Kazakhstan - EU cooperation in digitalization discussed in Brussels
Kazakh-European cooperation in the field of digitalization was discussed in Brussels at a roundtable on Digitalization and Connectivity: How Can EU and Kazakhstan Cooperate Better, co-organized by European Neighborhood Council and the Mission of Kazakhstan to the EU. The event was attended by senior officials from leading European institutions, experts, business, diplomats and the mass media.
Digitalization is a powerful tool for the future of new Kazakhstan, and the digital transformation determines the competitiveness of companies, nations and even entire regions. Kazakhstan has set itself a strategic task to become one of the largest digital hubs in the continent," said Ambassador Margulan Baimukhan, Head of Kazakhstan’s Mission to the EU, in his welcoming remarks. In this regard he reminded that Kazakhstan achieved considerable progress in meeting the related challenges and today, for example, occupies the high 28th place in the UN E-government Development Ranking.
Our priorities align with the ones set by the European Union and its member states, as well as its ambitious Initiative of Digital Connectivity for Central Asia, presented last month at the Samarkand conference on connectivity for sustainable development," the Ambassador stressed.
The Kazakh diplomat also briefed the audience on the priorities of public policy in the field of development of ICT, presented by the President of Kazakhstan at the Digital Bridge 2022 International Forum on Digital Technologies and Business and urged European institutions and businesses to intensity cooperation with Kazakhstan in this crucial area of development of contemporary societies and economies.
Senior officials from the office of the EU Special Representative for Central Asia and the European Commission’s Directorate General for International Partnerships shared their views on the current state and prospects for expanding EU - Kazakhstan cooperation in the field. It was noted that the subject of cooperation in the development of digitalization is one of the elements of the strategy for the development of connectivity between EU and the countries of Central Asia, as discussed recently at the meetings of the President of the European Council and the heads of states of Central Asia in Astana on October 27 and the heads of foreign affairs agencies in Samarkand on November 17.
According to Samuel Vesterbye, Director of the European Neighborhood Council, an independent think tank specializing in promoting the cooperation between the EU and the countries of Southeast Europe, the Caucasus, Central Asia and Turkey, developing digital and transport connectivity with Central Asia can help unlock the region’s rich human, economic and transit potentials, and strengthen trade and economic links between Asia and Europe.
Relevant projects in the sphere of automation of processes in international transport networks and processing of big data proposed for implementation in Kazakhstan were well presented by the business community of Belgium and Luxembourg, namely, by Senior Project Manager of Camco Technologies Werner Peeters, and Co-Founder and Head of Technology and Research of Data Things Francois Fouquet.
The Kazakh professional community’s views were presented at the event by President of the Internet Association of Kazakhstan Shavkat Sabirov, Chairman of the Kazakhstan Association of Information Security Victor Pokusov and reputable Kazakh expert in ICT Alexander Lyakhov. During the discussion, it was noted that Kazakhstan was interested in constructive interaction with European partners to strengthen its digital sector, enhance security standards, and train highly professional personnel.
In addition, the Kazakh experts held meetings in Brussels at the European Commission’s Directorate General for International Partnerships and the European External Action Service’s Division for Connectivity and Digital Transition, where they exchanged views on relevant areas of cooperation within the EU Strategy on Central Asia, and Kazakhstan’s role within the EU’s Initiative of Digital Connectivity for Central Asia.
The Team Europe initiative on digital connectivity for Central Asia was presented at the Central Asia - EU Ministerial Conference on Connectivity on 18 November 2022 in Samarkand. The program is part of the Global Gateway strategy aimed at promoting the EU's energy, transport and digital connectivity with partner countries. As part of the initiative, the EU intends to support the use of satellite communications for residents of remote areas of Central Asian countries, including by improving the regulatory and legal framework and developing satellite connectivity operators (SatComs).
Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan opens in Slovak city of Banska Bystrica
An official opening ceremony of the Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Slovakia, the first after a long break, took place on. Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko, Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Slovakia Tolezhan Barlybaev, leadership of the Banska Bystrica region, representatives of the public, business, scientific and cultural circles, journalists and diplomats attended the event, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.
Addressing the guests of the ceremony, Vassilenko noted that the opening of the Honorary Consulate is timed to the Independence Day of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Slovakia (January 1, 1993).
The Deputy Minister emphasized the importance of the opening of a Kazakh Honorary Consulate in Banska Bystrica, a major financial, scientific, educational and tourist center in Slovakia, where the National Bank of the Slovak Republic and international financial companies, leading universities and research institutes of the country are located. It was no coincidence the opening ceremony of the honorary consulate was attended by President of the Conference of Rectors of Slovakia - Rector of the Technical University in Zvolen Rudolf Kropil, major Slovak business people in the fields of construction, industry, medicine and others.
Introducing Tibor Lebocky, the new Honorary Consul of the Republic of Kazakhstan, a well-known public figure and President of the Slovak Hunting Chamber, the Kazakh diplomat expressed that the activities of the Consulate would contribute to the development and strengthening of the Kazakh-Slovak cooperation in areas such as culture, science, education, economy and trade. The top priority of the Kazakh consulate is the protection of the rights of and the provision of assistance to Kazakh citizens abroad.
Vassilenko informed the participants of the event about political events in Kazakhstan, emphasizing that the results of the recent presidential elections became evidence of the public support to the course of reforms of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, a symbol of political maturity of the Kazakh society and the pledge of further promotion of large-scale state transformations. He noted the people of Kazakhstan met the Independence Day with optimism and faith in the future.
On the eve of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, the Deputy Minister summarized the dynamic, progressive development of Kazakh-Slovak cooperation, noting the opening of the Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan in Slovakia, the first after a long break, is another important step in strengthening the traditionally friendly bilateral relations.
In turn, the newly appointed Honorary Consul thanked the Kazakh side for the trust and assured of his readiness to actively participate in further strengthening trade and economic relations, building up business contacts between representatives of the business circles of the two countries, as well as developing cultural and humanitarian ties.
As part of the event, with the support of the Ayalagan Alaqan Public Charitable Foundation, an exhibition of drawings by Kazakh children with disabilities title The World through the Eyes of Children, as well as a photo exhibition "Kazakhstan: Striving for the Future" were organized. Guests of the ceremony also received books about the nature and culture of Kazakhstan.
Kazakhstan and the Philippines: a new round of cooperation
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Daniyar Sarekenov made a working trip to the Republic of the Philippines, within the framework of which he held meetings and negotiations with the leadership of the Philippine state bodies and representatives of business circles, the press service of the Kazakh MFA reported.
In particular, negotiations were held with the Undersecretary of Trade and Industry Carolina Sanchez and the Assistant Secretary for Industry Development and Trade Policy of the Department of Trade and Industry Allan Gepty on increasing trade volumes, expanding cooperation in such areas as industry, agriculture, logistics, tourism, health and investment. The parties agreed on the need to establish an Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation. In the first quarter of 2023, coordination meetings between interested state institutions of the two countries are planned.
With the Assistant Secretary for Asian and Pacific Affairs of the Department of Foreign Affairs Nathaniel Imperial, Ambassador Sarekenov discussed ways to strengthen political interaction. An agreement was reached on holding political consultations between foreign offices in 2023.
Possible areas of cooperation in the energy sector were discussed with the Secretary of Energy Raphael Lotilla. The parties exchanged views on the prospects for the export of Kazakhstan’s oil, coal, as well as the implementation of joint projects in the field of nuclear and green energy.
The Kazakh diplomat also met with the Chairman of the International Affairs Committee of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Jude Aguilar, the Secretary General of the Chamber Ruben Pascual, the President of the Human Resources Development Foundation of the Chamber Alberto Fenix. The Philippine side expressed interest in strengthening business partnerships with its Kazakhstani colleagues. The possibility of organizing a visit of representatives of the Chamber to Kazakhstan to sign a memorandum of cooperation and hold the Kazakhstani-Philippine Trade and Investment Forum was discussed.
Within the framework of the meeting with the heads of a number of Philippine companies, a presentation was made on the favourable business and investment climate of Kazakhstan, its transit, transport and export potential.
Kazakhstan-U.S. coop in education discussed in Astana
FLEX exchange program and other issues of education were discussed at a meeting of Kazakh Minister of Enlightenment Askhat Aimagambetov and U.S. Ambassador to Kazakhstan Daniel Rosenblum in Astana on December14, Kazinform reports.
As the Ministry’s press office informed, the sides discussed also training programmes for teachers and recognition of certificates.
Kazakhstan and the U.S. have established mutually beneficial cooperation in education. We support various exchange programs. For instance, more than 2,000 Kazakh schoolchildren have already studied under the FLEX program in the U.S. We work also on development of STEM and inclusive education. I hope for further cooperation in all these areas," Askhat Aimagambetov noted.
The U.S. Ambassador expressed readiness for the cooperation and pointed out the potential of the bilateral cooperation.
The education of the younger generation is the future of a country. It is an important mission. As you noted, we have been successfully cooperating for many years. We are ready for further cooperation, in particular, in regards to the training programmes for teachers of Kazakhstan," Daniel Rosenblum said.
The meeting focused also on other issues of interaction in education: teachers’ refresher courses, development of colleges and inclusive education.
The parties expressed interest in further strengthening and expansion of partnership in pre-school, secondary, technical and vocational education.
