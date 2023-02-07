06.02.2023, 16:30 1021
So far no information about Kazakhstanis among those killed, injured in Türkiye quake - MFA
There is no information on Kazakhstanis among those killed or injured in the devastating earthquake that rocked Türkiye earlier this morning, official spokesperson of the Kazakh Foreign Affairs Ministry Aibek Smadiyarov said Monday, Kazinform correspondent reports.
According to our embassy in Türkiye, as of 15:00 pm Astana time the nationals of Kazakhstan have not requested help after the powerful earthquake in the southeast of Türkiye. Our consul keeps in constant touch with the emergency authorities of Türkiye," Smadiyarov said at the weekly press briefing at the ministry.
There are no nationals of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the lists of those killed or injured. Rescue operation is ongoing due to mass destructions caused by the earthquake," he added.
At least 284 people were killed and 2,323 people were injured as 7.4-magnitude earthquake hit the Pazarcik district of southeastern Kahramanmaras province of Türkiye.
Earlier it was reported that Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had extended his condolences to his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the occasion of mass loss of life as a result of the deadly earthquake.
03.02.2023, 09:57 15541
Kazakh FM pays official visit to Bahrain
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi paid an official visit to the Kingdom of Bahrain, Kazinform learned from the press office of the Kazakh MFA.
The Bahraini side attached special importance to the visit of the Foreign Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The Minister was received by the King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, to whom he conveyed warm greetings and wishes on behalf of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
Tileuberdi introduced the interlocutor to the new stage of political and economic modernization of Kazakhstan. In turn, the King highly appreciated the pace of modern development of Kazakhstan and expressed support for the reforms of the President Tokayev carried out for the benefit of the Kazakh people.
Taking into account the dynamics of the development of Kazakh-Bahraini political cooperation, the parties noted the importance of continuing the dialogue at the highest level. In order to expand trade and economic ties, we agreed to make joint efforts to resolve transport and logistics issues. The parties also exchanged views on the international situation in the world and on regional and global security issues.
During the talks with the Deputy Prime Minister Khalid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, the parties discussed ways to deepen bilateral cooperation in various fields. The Kazakh side stressed that Bahrain is an important partner of our country in the Middle East. "Thanks to mutual political support, now we have friendly relations based on mutual trust and active cooperation," Minister Tileuberdi said.
The parties positively assessed the high level of cooperation between the two countries, while emphasizing that the existing potential in the trade and economic sphere is not being fully used. In this regard, an agreement was reached on the development of a Roadmap for cooperation between Kazakhstan and Bahrain, which will reflect specific areas of further cooperation.
During the meeting with Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, the entire range of issues of bilateral relations in the political, trade, economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian spheres was discussed. The Ministers also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest. Particular attention was paid to interregional cooperation within the framework of the dialogue platform "Central Asia - Cooperation Council of the Arab States of the Gulf".
The Bahraini side welcomed the first official visit of the Kazakh Foreign Minister to Bahrain in the history of bilateral relations and expressed hope that it would give an additional impetus to further development of cooperation in all spheres.
The program of the visit ended with negotiations at the Bahrain Chamber of Commerce and Industry. With the Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Samir al Nass and representatives of the Bahraini business circles, ways to intensify trade, economic and investment ties, as well as cooperation between the Astana International Financial Center (AIFC) and the International Islamic Financial Market (IIFM) of Bahrain were discussed. An agreement was reached on the establishment of a Business Council of the two countries to stimulate direct contacts between businessmen and identify promising areas of cooperation.
Following the talks, the parties agreed to continue cooperation aimed at expanding mutual trade and increasing investment volumes, as well as developing cooperation in various sectors of the economy.
02.02.2023, 08:29 18556
Kazakhstan, Oman discuss bilateral coop
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi paid an official visit to the Sultanate of Oman at the invitation of the Omani side, Kazinform learned from the press office of the Kazakh MFA.
The Kazakh Minister's visit to Oman took place for the first time in 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two states. The official part of the visit began with talks between Tileuberdi and Deputy Prime Minister of the Sultanate of Oman for International Relations and Cooperation Asa'ad bin Tariq.
The parties discussed the main areas of bilateral cooperation and topical issues of the international agenda. "The Sultanate of Oman is one of the first states that supported Kazakhstan in the first years of independence. We attach great importance to cooperation with your country," the Kazakh Foreign Minister said.
The parties notd the need to develop contacts at the highest level and expressed mutual interest boosting the bilateral cooperation. Tileuberdi conveyed the message of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq.
Minister Tileuberdi held talks with Foreign Minister of Oman Badr al Busaidi, during which the parties discussed a wide range of issues of political, trade, economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian cooperation. The dynamic and progressive development of the Kazakh-Omani cooperation was noted.
Following the meeting, the foreign ministers signed an intergovernmental agreement on the establishment of a joint intergovernmental commission, as well as a memorandum on political consultations. The parties agreed within the framework of the Kazakh-Omani joint commission to further deepen comprehensive cooperation, in particular, to intensify cooperation in trade, economic and investment spheres.
Minister Tileuberdi also held talks with Finance Minister of Oman Sultan Al Habsi, where the topics of the development of Islamic finance in Kazakhstan were discussed. The Kazakh side proposed to consider the platform of the Astana International Financial Center for the implementation of joint projects in this area.
The parties emphasized significant potential in the development of bilateral trade and noted the need to conclude an intergovernmental agreement on the exemption of double taxation.
The volume of trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Oman in January-November 2022 amounted to 6.2 million US dollars and showed an increase of more than two times compared to the same period in 2021 (2.1 million dollars). Investments from Oman into the Kazakh economy since 2005 amounted to 253.4 million US dollars. In 1998, Oman donated 10 million dollars for the construction of the Saltanat Sarayi Palace in Astana.
31.01.2023, 15:41 27636
CIS mission to observe parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan
The CIS observation mission is set to monitor the parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan, CIS Secretary General Sergei Lebedev told the media, BelTA has learned.
We have received an invitation from the leadership of Kazakhstan to send an observation mission to monitor the upcoming parliamentary elections slated for 19 March. We are now working on the mission. We have already prepared letters to the countries with the request to send us the candidates for the mission," Sergei Lebedev said, BelTA reports.
The CIS Plenipotentiaries Council is holding its session in the CIS Executive Committee in Minsk on 31 January. The concept of Kyrgyzstan's presidency in the CIS in 2023 and an action plan for its implementation will be presented at the meeting. The plenipotentiaries will also discuss the draft agenda of the next session of the CIS Foreign Ministers Council scheduled for 14 April in Tashkent and approve the council's work plan for 2023.
30.01.2023, 14:53 37761
Kazakh Embassy in Iran operates routinely - MFA official spokesperson
According to official spokesperson Aibek Smadiyarov, the Kazakh side has no plans to take additional security measures in light of the terrorist attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Iran
The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Tehran operates routinely, the official spokesperson of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry confirmed, Kazinform correspondent reports.
According to official spokesperson Aibek Smadiyarov, the Kazakh side has no plans to take additional security measures in light of the terrorist attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Iran.
The official spokesperson told the Monday press briefing that since it has been a single terrorist attack, there are no plans to make changes in the operations of the Kazakh embassy. "If a number of embassies located in Tehran were targeted by terrorists, it would be a whole other story. The embassy operates routinely," he added.
In his words, there were no reports about Kazakhstani citizens injured.
Earlier it was reported that a gunman attacked the Azerbaijani embassy in the Iranian capital and killed the security chief of the embassy, injuring two security guards on January 27.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan condemned the barbaric attack on the embassy of Azerbaijan in Tehran.
30.01.2023, 13:42 37866
Kazakhstan in talks with Japan to resume flights to Tokyo
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs Aibek Smadiyarov told a press briefing in Astana that the ministry is in talks [with Japan] to resume or open new routes linking the two countries
Kazakhstan is in talks with Japan to resume flights to Tokyo or open new routes, official spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Aibek Smadiyarov announced Monday, Kazinform correspondent reports.
Aibek Smadiyarov told a press briefing in Astana that the ministry is in talks [with Japan] to resume or open new routes linking the two countries.
Of course, we are interested in resuming such popular flights," he said, refusing to disclose more details because the negotiations with the Japanese side are underway.
Smadiyarov went on to add that the coronavirus pandemic caused mayhem and it is necessary to pick up the negotiation process where it stopped.
30.01.2023, 11:24 39166
Women's entrepreneurship development in Afghanistan discussed in Almaty
The roundtable was the first joint KazAID, DKU and UNDP event in the field of women entrepreneurship aimed at enhancing economic rights and freedoms of women from Afghanistan
The Kazakhstan Agency for International Development "KazAID" together with the UNESCO Chair at the Kazakh-German University (DKU) and the United Nations Development Program in Kazakhstan held a roundtable meeting on women's entrepreneurship, Kazinform learned from the press office of the Kazakh MFA.
The aim of the event was to build the capacity of Afghan participants in the field of entrepreneurship by strengthening skills and sharing experiences on business issues.
Speakers included Kazakhstani women entrepreneurs from various spheres of activity who made thematic presentations and had a discussion with the participants.
The roundtable was the first joint KazAID, DKU and UNDP event in the field of women entrepreneurship aimed at enhancing economic rights and freedoms of women from Afghanistan.
27.01.2023, 21:43 54301
Canadian business interested in implementing mining projects in Kazakhstan
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Canada Akylbek Kamaldinov and representative of Kazakh Invest JSC in North America Galymzhan Matayev took part in the annual international mining conference-exhibition "AME BC Roundup-2023" in Vancouver
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Canada Akylbek Kamaldinov and representative of Kazakh Invest JSC in North America Galymzhan Matayev took part in the annual international mining conference-exhibition "AME BC Roundup-2023" in Vancouver. The conference annually receives about 5 thousand participants from 50 countries of the world, Kazinform learned from the press office of the Kazakh MFA.
On the sidelines of the event, the Kazakh delegation held meetings with a number of companies in the mining sector of Canada considering the possibility of developing business cooperation with our country. The heads of the companies positively received the information about the subsoil use and geological surveys carried out in Kazakhstan, and also expressed their readiness to discuss specific projects and plans for entering the Kazakh market.
The delegation participated also in "Mining in a transitional world: trends and opportunities in Eurasia" sub-session, dedicated to the investment attractiveness of the mining industry in Central Asia, Turkiye and Mongolia, organized by the Canada-Eurasia Chamber of Commerce.
In his speech, the Ambassador informed the participants about the implementation of economic reforms in Kazakhstan, as well as about the measures taken to further improve the business environment in the country. In their presentations, representatives of the Embassy and Kazakh Invest made a special emphasis on the existing potential of new deposits of natural resources in Kazakhstan, as well as rare earth metals.
At the end of the visit, the delegation took part in a business meeting with the heads of 30 companies of the province of British Columbia. The event was organized and moderated by Canadian Senator Victor Oh, who visited Astana in November 2022 as an independent observer at the presidential elections in Kazakhstan.
In his welcoming speech, Ambassador Kamaldinov informed about the achievements of our country in creating the most favorable legislative conditions for doing business, and also told the success stories of Canadian companies already operating in Kazakhstan.
Following the results of the event, Canadian companies were invited to participate in the Kazakh-Canadian business forum, which will be held on March 5, 2023 at the site of the International Mining Conference "Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada" in Toronto.
26.01.2023, 16:18 58916
Kazakhstan provides significant support to Afghanistan - EU special envoy
According to EU Special Envoy for Afghanistan Tomas Niklasson, Kazakhstan actively allocates grants and scholarships to the Afghan youth in the education field, with some of them distributed through UNDP and EU systems, Kazinform reports.
The Belgian capital played host to the 3rd meeting of Central Asian and EU special envoys for Afghanistan.
According to Terhi Hakala, the EU Special Representative for Central Asia, Kazakhstan plays a great role in supporting Afghanistan.
We know that your country actively supports Afghanistan, which is part of the dialogue on security with the Central Asian countries," said Terhi Hakala.
EU Special Envoy for Afghanistan Tomas Niklasson also pointed out the EU’s considerable assistance to the Afghan people, carried out in keeping with the international humanitarian law and principles.
Stressing that the Taliban restricted women’s work at NGOs, Nikalasson said that women make up around 30-40 per cent of the personnel of the NGOs providing humanitarian aid to Afghanistan. He added that the assistance as well as observance of humanitarian commitments will continue.
