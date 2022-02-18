Система Orphus

Topical issues of strengthening political and economic cooperation discussed at meeting with EU ambassadors

15.02.2022, 12:45 11591
The European Union member states are interested in further strengthening comprehensive cooperation with Kazakhstan as well as consistently supporting the course of political and socio-economic modernization of the country pursued by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. This and other topical issues on the common agenda were discussed today at the meeting of Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi with the ambassadors of the member states of the European Union accredited in the country, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

Intensification of investment, trade, economic, political, cultural and humanitarian cooperation, current situation in Kazakhstan after the tragic events last January, as well as the discussion of priorities for further bilateral and multilateral cooperation were the main topics of the meeting.

In his remarks, Minister Tileuberdi informed the European colleagues about the main approaches of the country's leadership towards building a New Kazakhstan in light of the consequences of the Tragic January and confirmed the state's commitment to further democratic transformations.

We have built strong relations with the European Union based on trust, mutual respect and common priorities. These relations are supported by a reliable partnership in ensuring global and regional security, dynamic trade cooperation, as well as strong political ties," noted the minister.


During the meeting, Timur Zhaksylykov, First Vice-Minister of the National Economy of Kazakhstan, informed the European diplomats about the main results of the country's economic development in 2021, and focused specifically on the urgent tasks set before the Government in light of the January events.

President Tokayev put forward a number of important initiatives, the implementation of which will form a new economic foundation of the country. Currently, the Ministry of National Economy is actively working on coordination and approval of the Action Programme of the Government of Kazakhstan for 2022 aimed at stimulating inclusive economic growth, ensuring macroeconomic stability and development of entrepreneurship," emphasized the vice-minister.

 
Ambassador Kestutis Jankauskas, Head of the EU Delegation to Kazakhstan, said, "For the EU, Kazakhstan is an important partner. We remain committed to our dialogue in the framework of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreements (EPCA) and will continue to support Kazakhstan in the ongoing reform process, including political reforms and democratisation." According to the ambassador, European partners also understand the complexity of the recent events, and in this regard, they note the importance of an objective investigation and look forward to the release by the competent Kazakh authorities of the preliminary results of the investigation. In this context, participants of the meeting highlighted the information that the Prosecutor General's Office has opened 170 criminal cases following complaints of violations in the investigation process.
 
According to the French ambassador Didier Canesse, "the French Presidency of the European Council (in the first half of 2022) is aimed at strengthening cooperation with Kazakhstan, which is a key partner for us in Central Asia." Among the regional priorities of the presidency, the ambassador mentioned the full implementation of the provisions of the EU-Kazakhstan EPCA, including the agenda for further democratic transition in Kazakhstan; the post-COVID economic recovery and investment climate; the building of a green economy; and ensuring sustainable connectivity in Central Asia and with Europe.
 
During the exchange of views, the European diplomats expressed their support for the programme of socio-economic and political reforms in the country, noting the EU/s readiness for further constructive dialogue with Kazakhstan on the rule of law and democratisation to strengthen the EU-Kazakhstan partnership. In this context they noted the important role of effective interaction between the authorities and civil society, including via platforms such as the National Public Trust Council and the Consultative and Consultative Body under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan titled "Human Dimension Dialogue Platform."
 
In general, the meeting provided an opportunity to discuss a wide range of bilateral and multilateral co-operation issues and to exchange views on further deepening political dialogue and expanding trade, economic and investment co-operation.
 
relevant news

Kazakhstan and Canada discussed topical issues of bilateral cooperation

17.02.2022, 14:14 2051
Images | MFA
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Akan Rakhmetullin and Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada Sandra McCardell held a videoconference meeting at the initiative of the Canadian side, Kazinform cites the website of the Kazakh MFA.

The parties discussed the prospects of bilateral cooperation in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres, including within the framework of the priorities announced by President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Following the talks, the parties agreed to maintain dialogue and constant contact at the level of foreign ministries.


 
Kazakh Senate passes law on military coop with Russia

17.02.2022, 13:40 1906
Images | Ministry of Defense
Deputies of the Kazakh senate passed the law ratifying the Agreement between Kazakhstan and Russia on military cooperation, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 

The similar agreement on friendship, cooperation, and mutual assistance between Kazakhstan and Russia was signed on May 25, 1992. Later, on November 11, 2013, the new agreement was adopted. Thus, this document is a legal continuation of those agreements," said Senate Deputy Mukhtar Kul-Mukhammed during a plenary session of the chamber.

 
The law provides for joint planning of the use of force, joint efforts against threats, joint planning of military and operational training, joint studying of military science, interaction within peacekeeping forces, as well as issues of cooperation in culture and information.
 
Kazakh Foreign Minister receives Vietnam Ambassador

16.02.2022, 21:08 6556
Images | MFA
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi met with the Ambassador of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Nguyen Thi Hong Oanh on the occasion of the completion of her diplomatic mission in our country, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
 
Tileuberdi highlighted the positive dynamics of cooperation achieved and expressed Kazakhstan's interest in strengthening cooperation both on a bilateral basis and within the international organizations, including CICA.
 
In turn, Nguyen Thi Hong An expressed gratitude for supporting of her mission in Kazakhstan. She conveyed a congratulatory message from Nguyen Xuan Phuc, the Chairman of the SRV, to the new Speaker of the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, Yerlan Koshanov, as well as an appeal from the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Vietnam, Bui Thanh Shin, to support Vietnam's candidacy to the UN Human Rights Council.
 
President receives UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan

16.02.2022, 19:41 6656
Images | Akorda.kz
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Kazakhstan Mohammed Saeed Mohammed Al Ariqi, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.
 
The President and Ambassador discussed the prospects for the development of the Kazakh-Emirati strategic partnership. Special attention was paid to enhancing of trade, economic and investment cooperation in priority sectors.
 
The Head of State stressed the firm commitment to further strengthening the traditionally friendly and mutually beneficial relations between Kazakhstan and the Emirates.
 
The UAE Ambassador expressed gratitude to the leader of Kazakhstan for the opportunity to meet and informed about his country's readiness to increase bilateral cooperation and implement joint investment projects.
 
Kazakh-Kyrgyz working group for trade and economic cooperation holds 1st meeting

16.02.2022, 19:27 6781
Images | primeminister.kz
Almaty hosted the first meeting of the Working group for trade and economic cooperation between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Kyrgyz Republic on 15-16 February, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh Prime Minister's press service.
 
The meeting was co-chaired by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakhyt Sultanov and the First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic Arzybek Kozhoshev.
 
At the meeting the sides discussed current situation in the mutual trade and ways to boost the bilateral trade turnover. The sides agreed to step up work on expanding the assortment of supplied goods, in particular through implementation of the project of the Industrial trade and logistics complex in the area of the Karasu and Ak-tilek road checkpoints as well as through the wholesale distribution centers in the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic.
 
Kazakhstan's Deputy FM and Head of OSCE Program Office exchange views on cooperation

16.02.2022, 11:18 6291
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko held a meeting with Dr. Volker Frobarth, Head of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's Program Office in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform cites the website of the Kazakh MFA.
 
Opening the meeting, the parties exchanged congratulations on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan's accession to the OSCE (31 January 1992), emphasizing its special role in supporting the republic in the early stages of independence. Noting the rich history of cooperation with the organization, the deputy minister highlighted the achieved results, especially Kazakhstan's 2010 successful OSCE chairmanship. Speaking of the legacy of the Kazakh chairmanship, Mr. Vassilenko drew attention to the continued relevance of goals and objectives set in the Astana Declaration at the historic 2010 OSCE Summit in Kazakhstan.
 
Deputy Minister Vassilenko thanked Dr. Frobarth for the balanced approach of the office to the implementation of projects in all three dimensions of the organization, as well as for his active support of the initiatives of the Kazakh President and the Government in areas such as sustainable development, "green" economy and combating corruption. In light of the ongoing and planned reforms, the deputy minister drew attention to the importance of introducing the best practices of the OSCE participating states in Kazakhstan. In this context, he called on the OSCE to actively involve Kazakh and international experts in the exchange of practical and legislative expertise.
 
For his part, Dr. Frobarth shared his plans for 2022-2023 and briefed about the cooperation of his office with partners in Kazakhstan in areas such as strengthening national security, countering cybercrime, parliamentary and local government development, good economic governance and environmental issues, the rule of law and combating human trafficking, domestic violence and promoting gender equality.
 
The parties agreed to maintain close cooperation in the framework of assistance to the state bodies of Kazakhstan.
 
Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan in Geneva presents credentials to President of Conference on Disarmament

15.02.2022, 22:08 11471
On February 15, 2022, the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the UN Office and other International Organizations in Geneva Mr. Yerlan Alimbayev presented his credentials to the President of the Conference on Disarmament, Ambassador Li Song, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
 
During the meeting the representative of Kazakhstan noted the importance of maintaining and strengthening the Conference on Disarmament as the sole multilateral forum in the field of disarmament, non-proliferation and arms control.
 
Mr. Yerlan Alimbayev emphasized that Kazakhstan supports all constructive proposals aimed at revitalizing the work of the forum. The Republic promotes its own initiatives aimed at achieving a nuclear weapons-free world, banning nuclear tests and ensuring biological safety.
 
Ambassador Li Song thanked Kazakhstan and personally President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for active disarmament stand and the substantive and constructive contribution of our country to the processes of global disarmament.
 
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan talked over phone

14.02.2022, 18:00 16271
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan talked over phone
Images | Akorda.kz
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow of Turkmenistan, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.
 
The heads of state discussed prospects for further strengthening of bilateral relations, including the implementation of agreements reached following President Tokayev's state visit to Ashgabat in October last year.
 
The two presidents noted with satisfaction the growth of mutual trade, the intensification of cooperation in the energy, transport, industry and agriculture areas. They also expressed interest in further expansion of trade, economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian ties between the two fraternal countries.
 
The Kazakhstan leader expressed sincere respect for Turkmenistan President and expressed support for Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow's decision to hold early presidential elections. According to President Tokayev, the extensive political and life experience of the Turkmen leader will undoubtedly serve the cause of prosperity of this state.
 
