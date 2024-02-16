Topical Issues of strengthening political and economic cooperation discussed with EU’s Ambassador

Tell a friend

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko met with the Head of the EU Mission in Kazakhstan Ambassador Kęstutis Jankauskas, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





During the conversation, an exchange of views took place on topical issues of the bilateral and regional agenda, as well as priority areas of interaction for the near, medium and long term.





Both diplomats outlined further steps to fully realize the potential of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the European Union (EPCA). In this context, the parties discussed plans for the annual meetings of the dialogue platforms provided for by the EPCA.





They paid particular attention to deepening cooperation in the field of transport and logistics, infrastructure, rare earth metals mining, energy, ecology and security.





In terms of interregional cooperation, Deputy Minister Vassilenko emphasized the successful holding of the EU - CA Investors Forum on Transport Connectivity in Brussels on January 29th - 30th. "Active work is underway to implement the Joint Roadmap for enhancing cooperation between Central Asia and the EU," he added.





In his turn, the EU Ambassador noted with satisfaction the dynamically developing dialogue at all levels of interaction. He expressed the readiness to provide assistance and support for the further development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the EU in all areas of mutual interest.





The two diplomats agreed to continue close cooperation aimed at further deepening strategic cooperation.





For reference: The European Union is the main trade and investment partner for Kazakhstan. The EU accounts more than 30% of Kazakhstan’s foreign trade and foreign investment.





Trade turnover in January-November 2023 amounted to 37.7 billion US dollars (+ 3.2%), exports - 28.1 billion US dollars (-6.4%), imports - 9.6 billion US dollars (+ 32.3%). Trade turnover for 2022 amounted to 40 billion US dollars, which is 38% higher than in 2021 (28.9 billion US dollars). Exports amounted to 32.4 billion US dollars, imports - 7.6 billion US dollars.





According to the results of the 1 half of 2023, the inflow of foreign direct investment (FDI) from the EU amounted to 5.2 billion US dollars.