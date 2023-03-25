21.03.2023, 12:52 3261
A new epoch in Kazakhstan’s political development begins - President
A new epoch has begun in the political development of Kazakhstan. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has said it addressing the attendees of the festive events being held in Astana on the occasion of Nauryz Meiramy, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press office.
Exactly one year ago, I initiated large-scale modernization reforms in all spheres of our country’s life. The nation backed our proposals. Within this year we have successfully implemented everything planned. Important amendments were made to the country's Constitution after the nationwide referendum. Serious political steps have been taken to renew the system of power," the President noted.
On the eve we held the election of deputies to the Majilis and maslikhats, which became a serious step in promotion of all our reforms. These elections became a continuation of large-scale transformations. In other words, a new epoch in the country’s political development has begun. It is symbolic, that this historical moment has coincided with the celebration of Nauryz," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.
24.03.2023, 13:40
British MP Daniel Kawczynski shares impressions of observing early parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan
British MP Daniel Robert Kawczynski shared his impressions of being an observer at the Majilis and maslikhat elections held in Kazakhstan on March 19, Kazinform reports.
Appointed by the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Kazakhstan, Daniel Kawczynski says it was his first visit to Kazakhstan. During the visit, he saw a tolerant society that respects various religions and peoples. He witnessed the dynamic development of Astana, skyscrapers, business drive, clean streets and well-organized society with great potential.
In his opinion, countries like Kazakhstan and Mongolia possessing significant reserves of mineral wealth and rare earth metals will become the new Kuwait and Saudi Arabia in terms of wealth. "Building strong and mutually respectful relations with Kazakhstan and Mongolia is absolutely important for our Government," he adds.
Daniel Kawczynski says he was impressed with the level of organization of the elections in Kazakhstan. He plans to submit a number of recommendations to the British MPs in his report.
The first recommendation is to attract doctors and nurses to the ballot stations, since "Kazakh Government realizes it is quite risky for senior citizens, pregnant women and other vulnerable groups to go to the ballot stations amid slippery conditions on streets".
The second recommendation, in his words, is to hold the elections on Sunday when people have time to cast their votes. British elections are held on Thursdays, when people are busy at work and feel stress because they cannot find time for voting, he adds.
The British observer was also impressed with the number of independent candidates, women and young people running for the seats in the Majilis and maslikhats.
Daniel Kawczynski says that President Tokayev is an experienced diplomat enjoying respect at the global level. According to the British MP, Tokayev implements the reforms called to reboot the system of checks and balances between the President and the Parliament.
The British observer says the elections were fair, open and transparent.
He says he saw 20-25 observers at each ballot station, pointing out that each polling station was decorated with the National Flag and National Emblem. "I believe that it is very important to have a national flag and a national emblem at ballot stations so that the voters can realize the significance of what they are doing," he added.
But the most exciting moment for me was when, after the voting ended, all those present sang the National Anthem of Kazakhstan. The words of the national anthem are poignant and people sang it with dignity. I've never seen this before and I'm fascinated by it," he concluded.
24.03.2023, 13:17
President Tokayev receives chess player Dinara Saduakassova
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Honorary President of the Astana Chess Federation Dinara Saduakassova, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.
President Tokayev and International Master (IM) and Woman Grandmaster (WGM) Dinara Saduakassova exchanged views on the development of chess in Kazakhstan.
One of the most decorated chess player in Kazakhstan briefed the Head of State on the work done to popularize chess in the country and the plans for the upcoming period.
According to Dinara Saduakassova, master classes and qualification tournaments for children are held regularly.
The President went on to congratulate Dinara Saduakassova on silver in rapid chess she earned at the World Chess Championships in Almaty last year. He also pointed out chess players will get all-round support from the country.
In conclusion, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished Dinara Saduakassova success in future competitions.
22.03.2023, 09:47
President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday
Kazakh Leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday, Kazinform cites Akorda.
Nauryz symbolizes renewal and rebirth, prosperity, and unity. This time of the year the days and nights are equal in length, and nature awakes. That's why for centuries our ancestors had attached particular importance to this bright spring holiday, calling it Ulystyn uly kuni," reads the congratulatory letter.
Based on the values of peace and accord in the society as well as the national traditions and customs in its roots, Nauryz is today a truly national holiday.
During the holiday, kindness, compassion, and desire for creation promoting unity and solidarity in the country are put in the first place.
Our people always associate Nauryz holiday with the best hopes and expectations. Kazakhstan has embarked on a new stage of its development. I'm convinced that the ongoing fundamental changes will give a strong impetus to the progress of our country. Let all our undertakings be successful!" wrote the Kazakh President.
The Kazakh Leader also wished happiness and joy in every family as well as strong health and well-being.
21.03.2023, 12:20
President Tokayev participates in Nauryz celebration
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev participated in festive events dedicated to the celebration of Nauryz spring holiday being held at the Monument "25th Anniversary of Independence" in Astana, Kazinform reports.
Addressing the attendees, the President said that Nauryz had been celebrated since the ancient times. "The Day of Spring Equinox comes namely on this day, when winter frosts and cold recede under the rays of the spring sun. This is a great time for the revival of nature and revitalization," he noted.
For our people, Nauryz holiday has always embodied well-being. It was the holiday of labour and creativity. On these days of spring they used to clear spring-wells and plant trees. In one word, Nauryz was deemed to be the holiday of renovaiton," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.
20.03.2023, 12:14
CSTO PA Mission detects no election violations
Coordinator of the CSTO PA Mission, deputy head of the security standing committee of the lower chamber of the Parliament of Belarus Alexander Markevich commented on the election process in Kazakhstan
Coordinator of the CSTO PA Mission, deputy head of the security standing committee of the lower chamber of the Parliament of Belarus Alexander Markevich commented on the election process in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.
The elections were held in accordance with the legislation of Kazakhstan and international norms. No violations were detected during the distribution of bulletins, propaganda, voting process, and voting count," he told a briefing.
As earlier reported, Head of the Observer Mission of the Organization of Turkic Countries Sadi Jafarov shared his views on the Majilis and maslikhat elections held in Kazakhstan.
The Observer Mission of the Organization of Turkic Countries monitored the elections held on March 19. According to him, Chairman of the Kazakh CEC Nurlan Abdirov provided comprehensive information on the election process, participation of international and local observers, as well as preparations for the election of Kazakhstanis residing abroad.
The mission members visited 32 polling places in Astana.
20.03.2023, 11:40
2023 Elections: 8,800 Kazakhstanis cast their votes abroad
All polling stations overseas have wrapped up their work, Kazinform reports citing the press office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
77 polling stations were opened in foreign missions of Kazakhstan in 62 countries. 12,132 people were on the voter registration lists.
Voter turnout reached 72.54% with 8,800 Kazakhstanis who cast their votes abroad.
20.03.2023, 11:19
No election violations recorded, Observer Mission of Organization of Turkic Countries
Head of the Observer Mission of the Organization of Turkic Countries Sadi Jafarov shared his views on the Majilis and maslikhat elections held in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.
The Observer Mission of the Organization of Turkic Countries monitored the elections held on March 19. According to him, Chairman of the Kazakh CEC Nurlan Abdirov provided comprehensive information on the election process, participation of international and local observers, as well as preparations for the election of Kazakhstanis residing abroad.
The mission members visited 32 polling places in Astana. They said that no administrative and legal election violations were detected there.
20.03.2023, 10:25
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Elena Rybakina on her win at Indian Wells
The President expressed confidence that she will further succeed on the world’s best tennis courts
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Elena Rybakina on her win at the prestigious Indian Wells tournament, Kazinform reports.
The Head of State said Elena Rybakina showed highly professional tennis, a strong will, and high culture of sportsmanship. The President expressed confidence that she will further succeed on the world’s best tennis courts.
As earlier reported, Elena Rybakina won her first Indian Wells title.
