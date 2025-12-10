09.12.2025, 12:14 22711
A Presentation Dedicated to the Independence Day of Kazakhstan was Held in Skopje
In the Cultural and Information Center of Skopje, the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in North Macedonia organized a presentation dedicated to the 35th anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration of Sovereignty and timed to coincide with Kazakhstan's Independence Day. The event brought together representatives of cultural, academic and business communities, the media, politicians, diplomats and the general public, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
A special part of the event was a photo exhibition, presented for the first time by the Embassy and dedicated to the natural and cultural attractions of Kazakhstan. The guests were presented with the picturesque landscapes of the country, its modern architectural symbols and historical heritage sites, which made it possible to clearly demonstrate the versatility and beauty of the Kazakh land.
The presentation, enhanced by a striking visual exposition, became a compelling demonstration of Kazakhstan's dynamic development and also helped raise participants' awareness about the prospects for bilateral cooperation.
The cultural program of the event allowed guests to immerse themselves in the atmosphere of Kazakh traditions. Folk kyuis performed on the dombra, traditional dances by representatives of the Kazakh diaspora, as well as a tasting of national cuisine became bright and memorable elements of the event, receiving high praise from the audience.
In his welcoming speech, Ambassador of Kazakhstan Satybaldy Burshakov emphasized the important role of political and socio-economic reforms carried out by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in the sustainable development of our country and strengthening the stability of Kazakh society.
09.12.2025, 21:01 17241
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Presented Credentials to the President of Montenegro
Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan Daulet Batrashov presented his Letters of Credence to the President of Montenegro, Jakov Milatović. In accepting the Letters of Credence, the Head of Montenegro emphasized that Kazakhstan is an important partner of the country in the Central Asian region, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting that took place after the ceremony, the parties noted the friendly nature of the relations between the two countries and emphasized the mutual desire to further develop comprehensive cooperation across the entire spectrum of interaction.
In the context of discussing the expansion of political cooperation, President Milatović expressed his intention to pay an official visit next year to Astana.
The President of Montenegro, fondly recalling his meetings with the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during the sessions of the UN General Assembly in 2023 and 2025, conveyed his best wishes to the people of Kazakhstan and the Head of State.
The Kazakh diplomat briefed his interlocutor on the priorities of Kazakhstan's domestic and foreign policy, including the implementation of large-scale political and socio-economic reforms initiated by President Tokayev. The parties also discussed current issues on the international agenda.
09.12.2025, 18:06 22426
Turkish Investors Reaffirm Their Commitment to Expanding Their Investments in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Türkiye, Yerkebulan Sapiyev, and Consul General in Istanbul, Nuriddin Amankul, held a series of meetings with Turkish investors operating in Kazakhstan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
In particular, productive negotiations were conducted with the leaders of several companies: Eczacıbaşı Holding, which is carrying out geological exploration in the mining sector in the Aktobe region; LC Waikiki, which has completed the first phase of a modern logistics center in the Almaty region; Yıldız Holding, which has implemented a confectionery production project in the same region; Alarko Holding, which has completed the first phase of a 500-hectare industrial greenhouse project in the city of Shymkent; and Orzax İlaç, which is implementing a project for the production of active biological supplements in the Turkistan region.
During the meeting, representatives of these companies spoke about their projects in Kazakhstan and noted that safe and favorable conditions have been created for investors. The companies were also invited to consider diversifying their investments in Kazakhstan. At the same time, new projects are being developed with these companies.
In particular, projects under consideration include fertilizer production in Kazakhstan, the production of mid-range sanitary ware, and the opening of a chain of mini-markets. A meeting was also held with the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ziraat Bank, Burhaneddin Tanyeri, whose institution is Türkiye’s largest state-owned bank. During the meeting, it was noted that the bank’s branch in Kazakhstan has been operating since 1993 and that the bank will continue to improve the quality of service provided by its branches in Kazakhstan.
09.12.2025, 17:10 21326
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev hosts Russian ambassador, hails talks with President Putin
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a meeting with Russian Ambassador in Kazakhstan Aleksey Borodavkin on Tuesday, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
During the meeting, the Head of State noted that thanks to joint efforts, the multifaceted cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia is successfully developing across all areas, and that the political dialogue gained new unprecedented momentum.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the successful outcomes of his recent state visit to Russia and the productive talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which gave a significant boost to the development of the comprehensive strategic partnership and alliance between the two countries.
09.12.2025, 11:11 22956
Kazakhstan and the Сanadian Province of Quebec Expand Economic and Humanitarian Cooperation
At the invitation of Quebec’s authorities, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Canada Dauletbek Kussainov paid an official visit to the French-speaking Canadian province. The program included meetings with the leadership of the Government and Parliament of Quebec, as well as representatives of the business community, academic institutions and cultural organizations, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During his meeting with Quebec’s Lieutenant Governor, Manon Jeannotte (representative of the British Monarch), both sides reaffirmed their mutual commitment to developing partnerships in economic, cultural and educational spheres. Ms. Jeannotte emphasized that the province views Kazakhstan’s agricultural and industrial regions as promising partners for strengthening interregional cooperation.
In Quebec City, the Kazakh diplomat also held talks with Vice-Speaker of the provincial Parliament F.Benjamin, Minister of International Relations and La Francophonie C.Skeete, Minister of Education M.Biron, and visited Laval University, one of the oldest universities in North America.
The second day of the Ambassador’s official visit focused on meetings with representatives of international organizations headquartered in Quebec, as well as investment and economic discussions in Montreal, the province’s largest city.
In particular, meetings with representatives of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) reviewed the outcomes of the organization’s recent visit to Kazakhstan and Kazakhstan’s contribution to global sports development. In discussions with Montreal’s business community, Ambassador Kussainov presented promising areas for trade and investment cooperation between Kazakhstan and the province of Quebec, including the mining and metals sector, agriculture, information technology, energy and tourism.
Overall, the talks in Quebec confirmed the parties’ strong interest in deepening cooperation in economic and cultural-humanitarian fields and identified specific avenues for further joint action.
08.12.2025, 21:30 32776
Kazakhstan-Brazil: Exploring New Horizons through Political Consultations in Astana
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan hosted the seventh round of Kazakhstan-Brazil political consultations, co-chaired by First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Ashikbayev and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Brazil Suzan Kleеbank, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The discussions reaffirmed both countries’ commitment to dynamically developing mutually beneficial cooperation across the full spectrum of bilateral relations.
First Deputy Minister Ashikbayev highlighted the strong momentum in political, trade, and economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Brazil. He noted that both countries view the agro-industrial sector, product processing, transport and logistics infrastructure, energy, agriculture, civil aviation, and digitalization as promising areas for joint projects. Local production initiatives and investment in high-tech industries were of particular interest, which offer additional opportunities to strengthen bilateral partnership.
Deputy Minister Kleеbank expressed gratitude to Kazakhstan for its high-level participation in the BRICS and СОР-30 Summits. She emphasized that Kazakhstan is the only Central Asian country with an embassy in Brazil, demonstrating the country’s strong interest in a long-term partnership. Similarly, the Brazilian Embassy in Astana remains the only Brazilian diplomatic mission in Central Asia, highlighting Kazakhstan’s role as a key partner and strategic hub for Brazil’s engagement with the region.
The First Deputy Minister also underscored education as an area with untapped potential, offering opportunities for academic exchanges and Portuguese language studies.
He further outlined key regional trends, including enhanced connectivity, transport and logistics routes, as well as a focus on sustainable development.
The Brazilian side praised Kazakhstan’s multilateral initiatives, including efforts to strengthen global energy and nuclear security, advance international cooperation in the green economy, promote the water-climate agenda, and actively participate within the UN and other international organizations, as well as regional integration frameworks. Both countries emphasized their shared commitment to multilateralism, diplomacy, and equal international cooperation.
The parties also discussed prospects for expanding humanitarian and educational ties, including university partnerships and joint research projects. The topic of increasing tourism exchange was also addressed.
At the conclusion of the consultations, both sides expressed satisfaction with the outcomes and confirmed their readiness to maintain regular contact at various levels.
08.12.2025, 19:39 60801
Kazakhstan and Poland Strengthen Strategic Dialogue and Humanitarian Cooperation
The Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Poland, Nurlan Zhalgasbayev, met with former President of Poland Aleksander Kwaśniewski, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting the Kazakh diplomat expressed his deep gratitude to A.Kwaśniewski for his historical contribution to building a solid foundation for close, friendly, and allied relations between Kazakhstan and Poland. The Ambassador also conveyed warm greetings from the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
A.Kwaśniewski highly commended Kazakhstan’s current foreign and domestic policies, noting their balance, commitment to compromise, tolerance, and openness to international dialogue.
Particular attention was given to the humanitarian dimension of cooperation. It was noted that more than 3000 Kazakh students are studying in Poland, which contributes to expanding educational and cultural exchanges. In addition, Kazakhstan is home to one of the largest Polish diasporas in Central Asia, which plays an important role in strengthening ties between the societies of the two countries. The expansion of direct air connections was also emphasized as a factor significantly boosting business, humanitarian, and people-to-people contacts.
The parties also discussed the current state and prospects of trade and economic cooperation. The Ambassador highlighted the active development of Kazakhstan-Poland trade relations, particularly in the agro-industrial and pharmaceutical sectors, and expressed Kazakhstan’s interest in further expanding mutually beneficial partnerships.
Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to continuing open dialogue and promoting the further deepening of bilateral relations.
08.12.2025, 19:27 61671
Doha Forum: Kazakhstan Continues to Contribute to Strengthening International Cooperation
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Bakayev participated in the Doha Forum 2025, held in the capital of the State of Qatar, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Recognized as one of the leading global platforms for high-level dialogue on international affairs, the Forum brought together more than 5,000 participants from 162 countries, including heads of state and government, ministers, heads of international organizations, representatives of academia and the business community, as well as civil society institutions.
This year’s Forum was held under the theme "Justice in Action: beyond promises to progress," focusing on advancing the principles of justice through diplomacy, sustainable development, and inclusive governance. Participants exchanged views on the transformation of the international system, the evolving role of multilateral cooperation amidst emerging global challenges, and mechanisms to strengthen collective responsibility among states.
On the sidelines of the event, a special session organized by the Astana International Forum (AIF), titled "Middle Powers as Bridge-Builders: Reinventing Global Cooperation," took place. The session provided an opportunity to discuss the growing role of middle powers in international diplomacy and to explore coordinated approaches to addressing global crises.
During his visit, Deputy Minister Bakaev held a bilateral meeting with the Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar, Ahmed Al Hammadi. The parties reviewed current issues of political, trade and economic, and humanitarian cooperation between the two countries. Both sides noted the positive dynamics of bilateral relations, underscoring that progress is driven by the strategic dialogue and political will of the leaders of Kazakhstan and Qatar. The interlocutors reaffirmed their readiness to continue joint efforts aimed at implementing high-level agreements and further deepening the strategic partnership.
Deputy Minister Alibek Bakayev also met with the State Secretary for Foreign and Global Affairs at the Council of Ministers of the Kingdom of Spain, Diego Martínez Belío. Discussions focused on key areas of the Kazakhstan-Spain agenda, including political cooperation, economic engagement, and cultural and humanitarian ties. The Spanish side expressed its interest in enhancing comprehensive bilateral cooperation and confirmed its intention to undertake a visit to Kazakhstan in the near future.
In addition, Deputy Minister held a number of informal exchanges with representatives of international organizations and participating states, discussing Kazakhstan’s multi-vector foreign policy approach, regional security issues, and joint efforts to address contemporary global challenges. These engagements reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s active and constructive role in promoting international dialogue and contributing to global stability.
Kazakhstan’s participation in the Doha Forum 2025 once again demonstrated the country’s commitment to openness, constructive multilateral engagement, and its firm dedication to strengthening international peace and cooperation.
08.12.2025, 17:56 47831
President Tokayev held a telephone conversation with President of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas
The two leaders emphasized the importance of further strengthening relations between Kazakhstan and Palestine, which are grounded in longstanding ties of friendship and mutual respect. They also explored the prospects for enhancing political dialogue, expanding trade, economic, and cultural and humanitarian cooperation, as well as interaction within multilateral structures, akorda.kz reports.
The Presidents exchanged views on pressing international issues, including the situation in the Middle East. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s support for international initiatives aimed at achieving lasting peace and stability in the region through the two-state solution.
President Mahmoud Abbas expressed his deep appreciation to President Tokayev for Kazakhstan’s steadfast support for the Palestinian state and its people, and highlighted Kazakhstan’s important role in promoting global peace and security.
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev invited President Mahmoud Abbas to pay a visit to Astana at a time of his convenience.
