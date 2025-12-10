A Presentation Dedicated to the Independence Day of Kazakhstan was Held in Skopje

Images | gov.kz

In the Cultural and Information Center of Skopje, the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in North Macedonia organized a presentation dedicated to the 35th anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration of Sovereignty and timed to coincide with Kazakhstan's Independence Day. The event brought together representatives of cultural, academic and business communities, the media, politicians, diplomats and the general public, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





A special part of the event was a photo exhibition, presented for the first time by the Embassy and dedicated to the natural and cultural attractions of Kazakhstan. The guests were presented with the picturesque landscapes of the country, its modern architectural symbols and historical heritage sites, which made it possible to clearly demonstrate the versatility and beauty of the Kazakh land.





The presentation, enhanced by a striking visual exposition, became a compelling demonstration of Kazakhstan's dynamic development and also helped raise participants' awareness about the prospects for bilateral cooperation.





The cultural program of the event allowed guests to immerse themselves in the atmosphere of Kazakh traditions. Folk kyuis performed on the dombra, traditional dances by representatives of the Kazakh diaspora, as well as a tasting of national cuisine became bright and memorable elements of the event, receiving high praise from the audience.





In his welcoming speech, Ambassador of Kazakhstan Satybaldy Burshakov emphasized the important role of political and socio-economic reforms carried out by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in the sustainable development of our country and strengthening the stability of Kazakh society.