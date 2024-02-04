Alikhan Smailov and Abdulla Aripov discuss cooperation in water sector and strengthening of industrial cooperation

Images | primeminister.kz

Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov held talks with Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov in Almaty ahead of the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, primeminister.kz reports.





During the meeting, the sides discussed issues of strengthening trade and economic cooperation, interaction in agriculture, transit-transport and gas spheres. In particular, the parties reviewed the progress in the implementation of the Roadmap to increase bilateral trade turnover and the results of cooperation industrial projects.





Special attention was also paid to the expansion of interstate water relations. The sides emphasized the high level of the existing partnership, reaffirmed readiness to implement the previously reached agreements and strengthen further interaction. This includes joint management and use of transboundary water bodies.





Alikhan Smailov noted that Kazakhstan pays special attention to the development of strategic partnership with Uzbekistan.





Thanks to the efforts of the heads of state, our interaction has become an example for the entire region," he said.





According to the Prime Minister, Uzbekistan is one of the largest trade partners of Kazakhstan. The volume of trade turnover for 2022 reached the planned milestone of $5 billion. In the first 11 months of last year, mutual trade also showed good results and amounted to $4.1 billion.





We have a task to bring the trade turnover to $10 billion. Therefore, it is necessary to take systematic measures to expand trade and economic ties. The government of Kazakhstan is ready for active joint work to achieve all the set goals," Alikhan Smailov emphasized.





In turn, Abdulla Aripov noted that the strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan is rapidly developing in the spirit of friendship, good-neighborliness and mutual respect.





The heads of our states have defined specific tasks for further development of multifaceted relations between the two countries. We are ready together with you to take all necessary measures to fulfill these tasks," he said.