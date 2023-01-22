Alikhan Smailov elected Chairman of Samruk-Kazyna Fund's Directors Board
As per the governmental decree, Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov has been elected Chairman of the Board of Directors of JSC Samruk Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund. Previously, this post was held by Jon Dudas. He will remain in the Board of Director as an independent director," a press release from Samruk Kazyna reads.
