Alikhan Smailov outlines engineering development priorities of Kazakhstan
The key challenges facing the mechanical engineering industry and measures for its further comprehensive development were discussed at the XI Forum of Machine-Builders of Kazakhstan with the participation of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, Alikhan Smailov, primeminister.kz reports.
The plenary session of the Forum was also attended by heads of the Presidential Administration, central state authorities and regional akimats, deputies of the Majilis and the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan, representatives of foreign states, businessmen and industry experts.
At the beginning of his speech, Alikhan Smailov read out a welcome address from the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
This dialogue platform, which has already become traditional, proved its effectiveness in the search for new approaches to the development of the industry. In order to build a diversified economy, we need to achieve accelerated growth of the processing industry based on innovations and advanced technologies. One of the key roles in solving this strategic task is assigned to the machine building industry.
Last year, thanks to the hard work of our teams, a well-balanced governmental policy and strong support, the output of the industry exceeded three trillion tenge, and the range and volume of exports increased. Thousands of jobs were created.
In order to further increase the investment attractiveness of the machine-building sector and strengthen its competitiveness, a relevant Comprehensive Plan was developed on my instructions. I am convinced that its successful implementation will give a powerful impetus to the development of the industry and will make an important contribution to our country's sustainable industrial growth.
The main task is to develop domestic value, increase the production of goods of higher redistribution and step-by-step access to export markets. I am convinced that you will be able to do it," the President said in his welcoming address.
In turn, the Prime Minister stressed that today Kazakhstan continues the policy of industrialization of the country, diversification of the economy and reduction of dependence on imports.
Domestic machine-building, being the locomotive of the manufacturing industry, has been and remains the focus of attention of the Government. Last year the growth of production in the machine building industry amounted to 9.4% and by the results of 4 months of this year it made 36%," Alikhan Smailov said.
At the same time he added that the market demand for engineering products of Kazakhstan is estimated at $23 bln, of which only $3.1 bln is provided by the domestic production. In this connection there is a considerable potential for growth of the industry at the expense of import substitution.
We are facing the task of improving the competitiveness of machine building enterprises by creating affordable financial instruments, introducing new technologies, increasing local content and promoting exports," the Head of Government said.
During the event, participants discussed a wide range of industry development issues, including technological re-equipment of domestic production, strengthening of cooperative ties, implementation of innovative solutions, ensuring access to finance, support for small and medium-sized businesses, training of highly qualified personnel and a number of others.
