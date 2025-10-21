20.10.2025, 18:15 14436
Aliyev arrives in Astana for state visit
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in Astana for a state visit, Kazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has welcomed the Azerbaijani President at the Airport of Astana.
On Tuesday, October 21, the two leaders are expected to hold talks and the second meeting of the Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan Supreme Interstate Council.
Kazakhstan Outlines Prospects for Cross-Regional Connectivity between Central Asia and European Union
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arman Issetov took part in a ministerial meeting dedicated to advancing the connectivity agenda between the countries of Central Asia, the Eastern Partnership, Türkiye, and the European Union, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The event brought together foreign ministers from EU member states, as well as from Central Asia, the South Caucasus, and Türkiye.
Participants discussed practical steps aimed at strengthening cross-regional connectivity in the areas of transport, digital transformation, energy, and trade.
They paid particular attention to the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route ("Middle Corridor"), the modernization of infrastructure networks, the provision of affordable clean energy, and the advancement of digital transformation.
In his remarks, Deputy Minister Issetov noted that transport is among the 29 priority areas defined in the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the European Union and its member states. He emphasized that this December marks the 10th anniversary of the signing of this landmark Agreement, which has served as a solid foundation for the development of Kazakhstan - EU relations.
He further underlined that Kazakhstan, as the region’s largest economy and a key transit hub, plays a leading role in promoting the connectivity agenda. The European partners were briefed on the projects implemented and the large-scale investments made by Kazakhstan over the past decade - amounting to 35 billion US dollars - in the development of transport and logistics infrastructure, as well as on the country’s plans in this area.
Kazakhstan reaffirmed its readiness to actively participate in developing and implementing practical measures to strengthen regional cooperation and interregional linkages.
The participants agreed to continue the implementation of projects aimed at advancing transport, energy, and digital connectivity.
Kazakh Foreign Minister Received Secretary General of CICA
Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev received Secretary General of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia Kairat Sarybay, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed the implementation of the Roadmap for the transformation of CICA into a full-fledged international organization, as well as issues of institutional strengthening and further development of the Conference’s activities.
Special attention was paid to the process of coordinating the draft CICA Charter, which is being considered within the meetings of the Special Working Group. The Kazakh side expressed its support for the efforts to complete the work on the document as soon as possible, as it will determine the legal framework and future development of the organization.
At the conclusion of the meeting, the interlocutors reaffirmed their commitment to joint efforts aimed at advancing the CICA transformation process and strengthening the role of the organization as an effective platform for ensuring security and confidence in Asia.
Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and Cyprus Hold Telephone Conversation
At the initiative of the Cypriot side, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev held a telephone conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cyprus Constantinos Kombos, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Minister Kombos congratulated his Kazakh counterpart on his recent appointment and expressed hope for maintaining a regular and constructive dialogue between the foreign ministries of Kazakhstan and Cyprus.
Minister Kosherbayev reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to further strengthening its partnership with Cyprus, emphasizing the considerable potential for cooperation in such areas as transport, logistics, digitalization, agriculture, tourism, and education.
In this regard, the parties discussed the current state and prospects for the development of Kazakh-Cypriot cooperation in the political, trade, economic, investment, and cultural-humanitarian fields. They also exchanged views on pressing issues on the international agenda and cooperation within international and regional organizations.
For his part, Minister Kombos confirmed the readiness of the Cypriot side to deepen political dialogue, expand business contacts and exchanges, and noted Kazakhstan’s growing role as a key partner of Cyprus in Central Asia.
At the conclusion of the conversation, the foreign ministers reaffirmed their mutual commitment to maintaining a constructive dialogue and further strengthening the multifaceted cooperation between Kazakhstan and Cyprus.
Tokayev meets VTB Bank President and Chairman Kostin
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with VTB Bank President and Chairman of the United Shipbuilding Corporation Management Board Andrey Kostin, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The press service of the Akorda Presidential Palace said in a statement on Monday that Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with President and Chairman of the Management Board at VTB Bank Andrey Kostin.
The talks were centered on continuous mutually-beneficial cooperation in financial and banking as well as investment sectors.
Putin hails relationship with Kazakhstan during meeting with Tokayev
Russian President Vladimir Putin said 'Russia cherishes its relationship with Kazakhstan very much’ during a meeting with Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of Akorda.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said he will visit Russia on November 12 at the invitation of President Vladimir Putin, highlighting that Kazakhstan attaches utmost importance to the visit. "It is expected to be another milestone to provide fresh impetus to our strategic partnership and alliance."
Kazakhstan and Russia are destined, in a good way, for eternal alliance, strategic partnership, and finally, friendship. There are positive results. As my visit to Russia approaches, our countries are witnessing a high volume of mutual trade, said the Kazakh leader.
Last year, the trade reached 28 billion US dollars, added Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. "Russia is among the key investors in our economy. Over the years, Russian businesses have injected up to 26 billion US dollars in our economy, with 4 billion US dollars of Russian investment funneled in the Kazakhstani economy last year."
CIS leaders to strengthen border security
CIS leaders adopted the Cooperation Program for CIS Member States in Strengthening Border Security at Their External Borders for 2026-2030, kabar.kg reports citing the RIA Novosti.
The document was signed by CIS heads of states. There are 19 documents signed at the meeting of the CIS Heads.
Furthermore, the CIS leaders adopted a decision on the Cooperation Program for CIS Member States in Countering Terrorism and Extremism for 2026-2028.
Strengthening Cooperation with the Central Asian Regional Information and Coordination Centre Discussed at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry
First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Akan Rakhmetullin met with the newly appointed Director of the Central Asian Regional Information and Coordination Centre for Combating Illicit Trafficking of Narcotic Drugs, Psychotropic Substances and Their Precursors, Makhmud Khamidov, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The parties discussed prospects for further cooperation and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening interaction in combating illicit drug trafficking.
CARICC is an international organization headquartered in Almaty, established in 2009 by Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan with the support of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.
Kazakh President supports Gaza ceasefire agreement
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has expressed support for the recently reached ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip and the release of hostages through indirect negotiations held in Egypt, Kazinform News Agency reports quoting Presidential Aide-Press Secretary Ruslan Zheldibay.
The Head of State highlighted the productive mediation efforts of Egypt, Qatar, and Türkiye, as well as the significant contribution of the United States, led by President Donald Trump, to the negotiation process aimed at achieving lasting peace in the Middle East," Zheldibay wrote.
