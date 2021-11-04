Система Orphus

Askar Mamin holds talks with Prime Minister of Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin

03.11.2021, 12:32 15310
On November 2, 2021, Prime Minister Askar Mamin held talks with Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin as part of his working trip to Moscow, primeminister.kz reports.
 
The heads of government discussed the prospects for further building up Kazakh-Russian cooperation in trade and economic, financial and investment, transit and transport, agricultural, petrochemical, energy, space spheres, as well as projects within the framework of industrial cooperation.
 
Topical issues of interaction in the format of the Eurasian Economic Union, as well as joint measures to combat the spread of COVID-19 and mitigate the consequences of the pandemic for the economies of the two countries were considered.
 
Askar Mamin noted the high dynamics of the development of trade and economic relations and investment cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia against the background of the active recovery of the national economies of the two countries.
 
For 8 months of this year the trade turnover between the countries increased by 27% to $14.7 billion. By the end of 2021, the parties intend to bring this figure to $20 billion.
 
In the first half of 2021, the volume of direct investments of the Russian Federation in the economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan increased by 17% and amounted to $704.9 million. More than 10 thousand enterprises with the participation of Russian capital operate in Kazakhstan, which is 36.1% of the total number of enterprises with foreign participation. In the field of industrial cooperation, 8 joint large projects worth $1.7 billion are being implemented.
 
At the Coordination Center of the Government of the Russian Federation, Mamin and Mishustin discussed issues of advanced development of transport infrastructure, strengthening the transit potential of the two countries and regional transport interconnection, incl. within the corridors of Western Europe - Western China, North - South and other routes in the EAEU space. The reports of the Vice Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan Berik Kamaliyev and the Minister of Transport of the Russian Federation Vitaly Savelyev, Chair of the Board of JS NC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy Nurlan Sauranbayev and General Director - Chair of the Board of JSC Russian Railways Oleg Belozerov were heard.
 
For 9 months of this year, 599.5 thousand TEUs were transported through Kazakhstan and Russia in the directions of Central Asia, Europe, the Far East, which is 37% more than the same period in 2020. The volume of transit container traffic in the direction of China-Europe-China amounted to 493.5 thousand TEU (+38%).
 
The negotiations were attended by the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Russian Federation Yermek Kosherbayev, Chair of the Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms Kairat Kelimbetov, Minister of Trade and Integration Bakyt Sultanov, Minister of Energy Magzum Mirzagaliyev, Chair of the Board of Samruk-Kazyna JSC Almasadam Satkaliev and others.
 
Source: Kazinform
 
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Comments

relevant news

Kazakhstan and Great Britain made joint statement on climate issues

03.11.2021, 15:50 14176
Kazakhstan and Great Britain made joint statement on climate issues
Images | i38.ru
Askar Mamin, Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, at the invitation of the Rt Hon Boris Johnson MP, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, participated in the World Leaders’ Summit of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in Glasgow on 1 -2 November, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan said in a statement on Wednesday.
 
In the statement the parties said that the coming together at COP26, they recognise that climate change is the key threat to global security and prosperity in the 21st century.
 

We are committed to tackling climate change through ambitious domestic action, as well as close cooperation at the bilateral and multilateral levels. The UK’s Net Zero Strategy will accelerate its green energy transition, decarbonising power generation by 2035 and achieving net zero emissions by 2050. Kazakhstan has committed to reach net zero by 2060 in its upcoming carbon neutrality strategy which will involve major reforms in every sector of the economy, with special focus on energy, manufacturing, agriculture, forestry, transport, utilities, and waste management. The Government of Kazakhstan is also setting key midterm targets within its updated Nationally Determined Contribution: increasing the share of renewables to 15% by 2030 with further potential to grow and reducing greenhouse gas emissions unconditionally by 15% by 2030 (compared to the base year) with conditional target of 25% (subject to international support and assistance). Kazakhstan, the ninth largest country in the world and guardian of the steppe ecosystem, also fully supports the COP Presidency statement on forests and sustainable land use, committing to plant 2 billion trees by 2025," reads the statement.

 

As we develop and enhance our national plans, we recognise that the Conference of Parties to the UNFCCC is the key multilateral vehicle to deliver the ambition and action we so urgently need. We intend to take increasingly bold action to meet and where possible exceed the targets set in our Paris Agreement Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and Long-Term Strategies. We will also drive forward implementation of the policy changes needed to meet our respective pledges to reach carbon neutrality," the statement reads.

 
In this context, we also welcome the recent Central Asia/US C5+1 statement which underlined the imperative to submit ambitious NDCs for the COP26 Glasgow Climate Summit. It pledged that the NDCs of the countries of Central Asia would include specific targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and concrete actions to reach those targets; and that those targets and actions would be in line with the goal of keeping a 1.5 degree Celsius above pre-industrial levels temperature limit within reach. UK and Kazakhstan will continue working together to realise this important commitment and to help raise climate ambition across Central Asia and the wider region.
 
In addition, we will look to strengthen our cooperation on environmental matters, as well as exploring the opportunities that exist in the transformation to a green economy that may benefit both our countries. We will ensure that our existing Ministerial intergovernmental structures - the Strategic Dialogue and the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Investment – prioritise cooperation in these areas. Investment in a sustainable and clean recovery from the Covid 19 pandemic will create employment in the industries of the future, while ensuring that we address the linked challenges of public health, climate change and biodiversity. Such cooperation will prioritise energy efficiency, economic diversification away from fossil fuels, and in particular the imperative to transition from the use of coal for power generation, as well as developing Kazakhstan’s considerable renewable potential. It will also look to develop our countries’ green finance offers in support of this transition.
 

We will also endeavour to enhance cooperation across other key aspects of climate change mitigation, adaptation and environmental protection including the exchange of best practice in the field of de-carbonisation of the wider economy, waste management, sustainable forest and land use, improvement of air quality, biodiversity, sustainable and green finance, environmental research and public awareness building," the statement says.

 

We highlight our commitment to achieving an ambitious and balanced negotiated outcome at COP26. We also agree to continue working closely beyond COP26, including policy discussions on wider climate change issues and the exchange of information on emissions reduction targets in all appropriate future high level dialogues," the report concludes.

 
Source: KazTAG

 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Facebook gives Kazakhstan government direct access to content reporting system

03.11.2021, 14:55 15310
Facebook gives Kazakhstan government direct access to content reporting system
Images | life.ru
Facebook parent company Meta has granted the Kazakhstan government direct access to its content reporting system, as part of a joint agreement to work on removing content that is deemed harmful on social network platforms like Facebook and Instagram, zdnet.com reports.
 
In a joint statement, the Ministry of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the social media giant said the agreement, which is the first of its kind in Central Asia, would help increase the efficiency and effectiveness to counter the spread of illegal content.
 
Giving the Kazakhstan government access to its content reporting system will allow the government to report content that may violate Facebook's global content policy and local content laws in Kazakhstan, Facebook said.
 
Under the agreement, both parties will also set up regular communication, including having an authorised representative from Facebook's regional office work with the Ministry on various policy issues.
 

Facebook is delighted to work with the government of Kazakhstan together, particularly in the aspect of online safety for children," Facebook regional public policy director George Chen said in a statement.

 

To make the first step for our long-term cooperation with the government, we are delighted to provide the 'content reporting system' to the government of Kazakhstan, which we hope can help the government to deal with harmful content in a more efficient and effective manner. The Facebook team will also continue to provide training to Kazakhstan to keep its cyberspace safe".

 
According to the pair, in preparation for giving the ministry access to its content reporting system, Facebook provided training for the ministry's specialists last month on how to use the content reporting system, as well as Facebook's content policy and community standards.
 
Aidos Sarym, one of the deputies who introduced a Bill into the Kazakhstan parliament in September to protect children from cyberbullying, described the agreement as a "win-win" situation.
 

During these negotiations, everyone came to consensus. It's basically a classic win-win situation where our citizens will get more effective opportunities to protect their rights, and companies to grow their business," he wrote on his Facebook page.

 

At the same time, we were and will be consistent. We are ready to remove the toughest wording and together with the government to develop and introduce formulas that will work will not infringe on user interests or the interests of tech companies themselves".

 
Just last week, Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen warned the UK Parliament about social media platforms that use opaque algorithms to spread harmful content should be reined in. She said these algorithms could trigger a growing number of violent events, such as the attacks on the US Capitol Building that occurred last January.
 
Haugen was speaking in London as part of an investigation into the draft Online Safety Bill that was put forward by the UK government earlier this year. This Bill proposes to force companies to protect their users from harmful content ranging from revenge porn to disinformation, through hate speech and racist abuse. 
 
Parliamentarians were taking evidence from Haugen because it was recently revealed that she was the whistleblower behind bombshell leaked internal documents from Facebook.
 
Now known as the Facebook Files, the leaks were published by The Wall Street Journal and explored a variety of topics, including the use of different content moderation policies for high-profile users, the spread of misinformation, and the impact of Instagram on teenagers' mental health. The disclosures became a catalyst for a US Senate inquiry into Facebook's operations.

Source: KazTAG


 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Head of State receives Defense Minister

02.11.2021, 17:53 29836
President - Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev heard a report of the Minister of Defense Murat Bektanov on the main results of activity of the Armed Forces since the beginning of this year, the president's press service said in a statement on Tuesday.
 
President Tokayev was briefed on the completion of work on the underlying documents in terms of ensuring the military security of the state and further military construction until 2030.
 
In addition, the Head of State was reported on the development and approval of the national project "Safe country" which will allow to solve problems related to the purchase of foreign weapons and equipment, development of domestic samples of weapons, improvement of infrastructure, digitalization of the Armed Forces. According to Minister Bektanov, the ultimate goal of the national project is to ensure security of the citizens and the state.
 
The Minister of Defense also informed the President on the measures taken to ensure safe storage of weapons and ammunition, readiness of the Armed Forces to respond to modern challenges and threats, implementation of the Nationwide Plan on realization of the President’s state-of-the-nation address and more.
 
In conclusion, President Tokayev gave a number of specific instructions aimed at further enhancement of the country’s defense capacity.
 
Source: Kazinform
 

 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Most read