Astana and Seoul Strengthen Cooperation in the Field of Intellectual Property

A bilateral meeting was held in the capital of South Korea between the Chairperson of the Committee on Intellectual Property Rights of the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Sholpan Abdreyeva, and the Vice Minister of Intellectual Property of the Republic of Korea, Mok Sung-ho, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to the Republic of Korea, Nurgali Arystanov, who participated in the meeting, emphasized that the Republic of Korea ranks among the top three largest investors in Kazakhstan by the volume of foreign direct investment as of 2024. He noted that the development of an effective system for the protection of intellectual property rights is a key element in improving the investment climate. Major projects of Samsung, KIA, and other Korean investors in Kazakhstan were highlighted, for whom intellectual property protection is of critical importance.





For her part, Sh. Abdreeva congratulated the Korean side on the transformation of the Korean Intellectual Property Office into the Ministry of Intellectual Property, noting that this step reflects the strategic nature of Korea’s policy aimed at building a modern and innovative system for the protection and enforcement of intellectual property rights.





Vice Minister Mok Seong-ho noted that Kazakhstan ranks among the leading countries in the region in terms of the number of patent applications, and that the trade volume between Kazakhstan and Korea has a strong growth potential. In this context, he stressed that cooperation in the field of intellectual property is becoming a key platform for further developing trade-economic relations and investment cooperation.





The parties discussed cooperation on protecting intellectual property rights in the digital environment, as well as mechanisms for ensuring the protection of intellectual property rights of Korean companies operating in Kazakhstan.





Following the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to expanding Kazakhstan–Korea cooperation in the field of intellectual property, developing joint digital projects, strengthening human-capital development, and supporting rights holders.