Central Asian Foreign Ministers Meet UK Members of Parliament in London
The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev together with his counterparts from the Central Asian countries, met with members of the UK Parliament’s All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for Cooperation with Central Asia, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Kazakhstan attaches great importance to its relations with the United Kingdom as one of our key partners in Europe. We highly value our open political dialogue, growing trade and investment ties, as well as cooperation in education, innovation and sustainable development. Interparliamentary dialogue occupies a special place in this partnership," said head of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry. He noted that parliamentary contacts help deepen mutual understanding, facilitate the exchange of best practices in legislative work and parliamentary oversight, and enable more effective coordination of approaches to regional and international issues.
The Foreign Minister highlighted the special role of interparliamentary dialogue in bilateral and regional relations.
Central Asia today is a region of growing opportunities and increasing responsibility. We believe that more active engagement of parliaments can make a meaningful contribution to addressing common challenges, including regional stability, sustainable development, climate change and strengthening ties between our countries," Minister Kosherbayev stated. He also expressed confidence that the activities of the All-Party Parliamentary Group play an important role in strengthening long-term and pragmatic cooperation between Kazakhstan and the United Kingdom.
The Kazakh Foreign Minister also briefed participants on the implementation of a comprehensive program of political and constitutional reforms aimed at modernizing public administration and strengthening state institutions. These reforms are designed to create a more balanced, accountable and effective system of governance by enhancing the role of Parliament and strengthening institutional checks and balances.
In turn, British MPs noted that Central Asia’s great potential and increasing role.. They emphasized that more active parliamentary engagement could contribute to addressing common challenges, including ensuring regional stability, promoting sustainable development, combating climate change, and strengthening ties among countries. Members of Parliament expressed readiness to share the legislative experience of the United Kingdom and to further develop interparliamentary cooperation.
A meeting was also held with the Speaker of the House of Commons Lindsay Hoyle.
During the discussion, Minister Kosherbayev stressed that the United Kingdom is one of Kazakhstan’s key partners in Europe and expressed confidence that bilateral relations will continue to develop in the spirit of mutual respect, trust and friendship.
He noted that the Kazakhstan-United Kingdom Friendship Group is actively operating in the Parliament of Kazakhstan and welcomed the recent establishment of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on cooperation with Central Asian countries in the Parliament of the United Kingdom, which includes members of the House of Lords and the House of Commons from various political parties.
I am confident that the new group will make a meaningful contribution to the development of interparliamentary cooperation between the United Kingdom and Kazakhstan, as well as other countries of our region, and will help increase the interest and engagement of British parliamentarians," said the Kazakh Foreign Minister.
Speaker of the House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle highlighted the importance of strengthening interparliamentary ties and confirmed the UK Parliament’s readiness to support initiatives aimed at advancing cooperation with Central Asia. He highly appreciated Kazakhstan’s role as a stable and reliable partner in the region and expressed interest in exchanging legislative experience, implementing joint educational and cultural projects, and expanding dialogue between parliamentary delegations of both countries.
