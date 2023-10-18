This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
China fully supports sovereignty and territorial integrity of Kazakhstan - Xi Jinping
relevant news
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives Yongcai Sun, Chairman and Executive Director of CRRC Corporation Limited
It is delightful that for 20 years your corporation has been fruitfully cooperating with our country. Over the years, Kazakhstan purchased from the company about 300 passenger cars and locomotives, as well as 6 000 freight cars. Your products have reliably proved themselves in Kazakhstan. I am confident that we have every opportunity to take our partnership to a new level," Kasym-Jomart Tokayev said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Head of State receives Zhu Hexin, Chairman of the Board of Directors of CITIC Group
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives Hui Jiao Yu, Chairman of YTO Express Co., Ltd.
We have great opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation with your company under the Belt and Road Initiative. Nowadays e-commerce is a rapidly developing sector of the economy that contributes approximately $7 trillion to global GDP. Kazakhstan attaches great importance to the development of e-commerce," Tokayev said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
President receives Ma Yongsheng, Chairman of the Board of Directors of SINOPEC
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Head of State takes part in the unveiling ceremony of the bust of Al-Farabi in Beijing
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan and China sign bilateral documents
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev invites Xi Jinping to visit Kazakhstan
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan is against economic sanctions - Tokayev
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
11.10.2023, 17:37Kazakhstan not to send additional evacuation flight to Israel - Minister Karabayev 12.10.2023, 21:21UN Human Rights Council unanimously adopted a resolution initiated by Kazakhstan on the rights of the child in the field of education80981UN Human Rights Council unanimously adopted a resolution initiated by Kazakhstan on the rights of the child in the field of education 12.10.2023, 18:2680816Musical Journey to Italy and Turkey 12.10.2023, 12:30Kairat Torebayev told how the national diaspora contributes to the development of Kazakhstan's exports80681Kairat Torebayev told how the national diaspora contributes to the development of Kazakhstan's exports 11.10.2023, 13:1976776Timeless Masterpieces Performed by Celebrated Musicians 22.09.2023, 13:47185986Interdepartmental Commission on Trade: export duty, restrictions on coal and gas exports 25.09.2023, 18:13185866Kazakhstan companies increased exports of services by 16.7% in 2023 21.09.2023, 14:39152426EDB investments in Kazakhstan grows at faster rates 21.09.2023, 09:32142966Alikhan Smailov holds Economic Demonopolization Commission meeting 20.09.2023, 11:04140236Economic ties between Kazakhstan and Singapore to continue strengthening