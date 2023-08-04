Head of State receives Chairman of Financial Monitoring Agency

Images | Akorda

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairman of the Financial Monitoring Agency Zhanat Elimanov who reported how Kazakhstan counteracted laundering of the proceeds of crime, adopted a plan to tackle shadow economy, Ponzi schemes and other investment scams, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.





President Tokayev was informed of Kazakhstan successfully passing the mutual evaluations by the Financial Action Task Force on Money Laundering (FATF), having demonstrated an effective system of counteracting laundering of the proceeds of crime and financing of terrorism.





Kazakhstan, according to Elimanov, continues to expand international cooperation as it had gained the observer status of the Asia-Pacific Group on Money Laundering.





This week the Government endorsed the comprehensive plan to counteract shadow economy for 2023-2025 aimed at reducing the level of shadow transactions in the spheres of trade, processing industry, agriculture, real estate and transport.





Zhanat Elimanov reported that the agency had returned assets worth 94 billion tenge and liquidated five crime groups. According to him, several high-profile embezzlement cases in energy, oil and gas and housing and utilities sectors are under investigation.





In his report, he also highlighted that the agency liquidated eleven rouge casinos and two betting companies as well as clamped down on the activity of 22 Ponzi schemes.





The agency also helped reduce food staples’ prices in 14 regions of the country.





In conclusion, the Head of State gave a number of instructions aimed at the protection of business and counteracting illegal appropriation of assets and embezzlement of funds earmarked for national projects.