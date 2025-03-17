12.03.2025, 20:00 13031
Hungary to launch investment project to boost compound feed production in Kazakhstan
Images | primeminister.kz
Tell a friend
Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister - National Economy Minister Serik Zhumangarin held a meeting today with the leadership of Hungary’s company UBM Group, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh government.
As part of the major investment project, the Hungarian company is to build three plants in 2025-2027 with a combined production capacity of 48,000 tons of premixes and 300,000 tons of compound feed as well as a laboratory and a training center.
Kazakhstan eyes the replacement of over 250,000 tons of imported compound feeds through the project.
Kazakhstan is interested in promoting projects for deep processing of grain, meat and milk. We recently announced a tender offer inviting investors to a number of spheres, with a special focus on food production. Our country eyes self-sufficiency in local food production, especially socially important food products, not less than 90% of the citizens’ needs, said Zhumangarin, inviting the Hungarian company to invest in the food sector.
In turn, Varga Ákos, shareholder of UBM Group, expressed readiness and great interest in establishing new productions in Kazakhstan, mentioning that the company has the necessary experience, capacity and modern technologies.
The project provides for construction of plants in Kostanay, Karaganda regions and Almaty city.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
11.03.2025, 20:54 18791
Relations with Azerbaijan are of great importance to Kazakhstan - President Tokayev
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received today the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
Your visit is important from the viewpoint of further promotion of our cooperation with the fraternal Azerbaijan. The relations with Azerbaijan are of great importance to us. We view your country as a reliable strategic partner and ally," emphasized Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
On behalf of the President Ilham Aliyev and the people of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov thanked the Kazakh side for prompt assistance rendered in connection with the AZAL plane crash near Aktau.
The meeting also focused on the issues of implementation of major strategic projects including laying a fiber-optic communication line and a deep-sea power cable along the bottom of the Caspian Sea.
The Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov arrived in Astana today for an official visit. As part of the visit, he has held talks behind the closed doors and in extended formats with the Deputy Prime Minister-Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Murat Nurtleu.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
05.03.2025, 12:02 21661
Olzhas Bektenov discusses agricultural and water cooperation with FAO Regional Representative Viorel Gutsu
Tell a friend
Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov met with Deputy Director General - FAO Regional Representative for Europe and Central Asia Viorel Gutsu, primeminister.kz reports.
Discussed plans for the implementation of agreements reached between President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the head of the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations Qiu Dongyu. Attention was paid to the implementation of joint projects under the Kazakhstan FAO Partnership Programme. The Organisation's portfolio in the country consists of 55 projects.
It is noteworthy that we are meeting with you after yesterday's important decision to establish a UN Centre on Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty. It is gratifying that the initiative of the Head of State was unanimously supported by all member countries of the UN General Assembly. This is a sign of high trust and great responsibility for us. Today's dialogue, I am sure, will allow us to substantially consider issues of cooperation in the agro-industrial complex and water resources. Kazakhstan is a leader in the production and export of grain and oilseed crops in the Central Asian region. We intend to actively develop the processing of agricultural products and increase the share of products with high conversion to 70%. In the next three years we plan to implement more than 600 investment projects in agribusiness worth $4.8 billion. FAO is an important strategic partner in achieving these goals," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.
Today, Kazakhstan ranks 32nd out of 113 in the Global Food Security Index. Domestic agricultural products are exported to 80 countries. At the end of last year, as a result of measures taken to support the agro-industrial complex, the growth of gross output was 13.7 per cent.
Deputy Director General and FAO Regional Representative for Europe and Central Asia Viorel Gutsu noted the significant potential of Kazakhstan in the agro-industrial sector and emphasised the importance of expanding cooperation for sustainable development of rural areas.
Kazakhstan is actively seeking to develop agriculture by introducing innovative approaches and technologies, as well as improving access to finance and investment. In July 2018, Kazakhstan ratified the basic agreement between the Government of Kazakhstan and FAO. An integral part of this agreement is the FAO-Kazakhstan Partnership Programme’(FKPP). The key areas of the FCPP, funded by the Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan, will be to improve food security, digitalisation of agribusiness, sustainable resource management and development of export potential, which will contribute to sustainable growth of rural areas and improve the lives of rural people," Viorel Gutsu said.
In addition, prospects for cooperation in the field of water resources were discussed. Kazakhstan is carrying out a large-scale modernisation of the water sector, including the construction of 20 new and reconstruction of at least 15 existing reservoirs, as well as the reconstruction and digitalisation of more than 3,500 km of irrigation canals. The participants of the meeting emphasised that the solution of the environmental problem in the Caspian Sea should become a priority of long-term international cooperation.
As a result of the meeting, the parties confirmed their readiness to strengthen interaction for further development of mutually beneficial co-operation and successful implementation of joint initiatives.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
28.02.2025, 13:13 40996
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov holds Kazakhstan-EU dialogue platform meeting
Images | primeminister.kz
Tell a friend
Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov together with the Charge d'Affaires of the Representation of the European Union Johannes Baur held the 16th meeting of the Kazakhstan-EU dialogue platform with the participation of heads of diplomatic missions of EU member states, as well as heads of a number of leading European industrial companies, primeminister.kz reports.
The EU is an important partner of Kazakhstan in the international arena. Over the period from 2005 to 2024, the total gross direct investment inflow from the EU countries to Kazakhstan was over $200bn, which is 47.8 per cent of total FDI in the country.
Today, the European Union is Kazakhstan's largest trade and investment partner. It accounts for more than a third of the country's foreign trade and half of the attracted investments. Mutual trade turnover between our countries grew by 17% last year and almost reached $50 billion. We are interested in further expansion and diversification of commodity nomenclature supplied to Europe," Olzhas Bektenov noted.
In order to increase trade and economic cooperation within the framework of implementation of the instructions of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, systematic work is being carried out to create the most favourable business climate for the inflow of private investment.
An updated Investment Policy Concept until 2029 is being implemented, which is aimed at launching a new investment cycle and fulfilling the strategic goal of doubling the country's GDP.
The government is introducing digital solutions in public administration to de-bureaucratise and streamline regulatory procedures. The National Digital Investment Platform has been launched, as well as the minerals.gov.kz and e-qazyna.kz portals to ensure transparency of licensing processes. The legislative framework is being improved to prioritise the development of raw materials processing and the production of finished products with high added value. The measures taken are aimed at removing barriers to business and liberalising the economy.
Together with Kazakhstan, we are developing the next Strategic Partnership Roadmap for 2025-2026, focusing on concrete actions such as support for digitalisation and geodata management," Johannes Baur said.
German Ambassador Monika Iversen, French Ambassador Sylvanus Guioguet and Polish Chargé d'Affaires Michal Rafal Labenda made proposals to strengthen cooperation in the areas of trade, science and industrial co-operation.
A number of initiatives in the mining industry were voiced by Andres Blanco, General Director of Xcalibur Multiphysics, Spain, a world leader in aerogeophysics and mapping geophysics; Kamil Alyautdinov, Vice President of the Central Asia Region of Metso, Finland, a major equipment supplier; Kamshat Galieva, Regional General Manager for Central Asia of Epiroc, Sweden, a leading global manufacturer of equipment and solutions for mining, infrastructure and natural resources extraction.
The raised issues were commented by the leadership of the Ministries of Industry and Construction, Ecology and Natural Resources, Science and Higher Education of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
At the same time, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov voiced to the heads of diplomatic missions problematic issues directly affecting the business activity of domestic business, with which Kazakhstani entrepreneurs face. In particular, the topic of visa procedures was raised.
During my recent meeting with domestic entrepreneurs, the issue of difficulties in obtaining Schengen visas was raised, especially in countries such as Lithuania, Germany and Poland. Kazakhstani trucking companies face a limited number of slots in visa centres, long waiting times - up to two months, and the issuance of short-term visas - up to three months, which significantly complicates their activities.
Additional obstacles are created by the requirement of original forms of permits for international transport (note - so-called ‘permissions’). These restrictions create additional barriers for Kazakh companies and affect the development of bilateral economic relations with the EU," Olzhas Bektenov noted, expressing hope for a constructive dialogue on simplification of procedures for Kazakh businessmen and cargo carriers.
At the end of the meeting, the parties confirmed their readiness to further develop mutually beneficial partnership, strengthen economic ties and work together on new promising initiatives.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
27.02.2025, 14:46 68691
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets IACA President Pamela Harris
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received today Pamela Harris, President of the International Association for Court Administration, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Pamela Harris on her election to this responsible post and expressed confidence that her experience will give a new impulse to the organization’s activity.
The Head of State highlighted that ensuring rule of law and judicial system reform play a key role in building a law-governed state.
We carry out very important reforms aimed at promotion of law and order in Kazakhstan. We are confident that the rule of law should turn into reality. I believe that it is important for ensuring stability and prosperity of our country. Therefore, I reckon on further cooperation of the IACA with Kazakhstan and our judicial system," said the President.
For her part, the President of IACA highly assessed the judicial reforms ongoing in the country and expressed readiness to continue the interaction. According to her, the separation of powers of the Court Administration and the Supreme Court is one of the most effective decisions in the world practice. Pamela Harris noted that the IACA aims at strengthening ties with Kazakhstan. She told the President about active participation of the national judicial administration in the IACA activity.
The parties reviewed the key aspects of the judicial system reform, with special attention given to the expansion of interaction between judicial authorities, prospects for application of digital solutions and AI in judicial proceedings.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
25.02.2025, 20:44 89651
President Tokayev holds meeting with Omani FM Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Oman Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, who had arrived in Kazakhstan for an official visit, Akorda reports.
During the meeting, the Kazakh President noted that there is considerable potential yet to be unleashed to enhance Kazakhstan-Oman interaction on the bilateral level as well as within the regional and international agenda.
Taking the opportunity, Tokayev conveyed his greetings to Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq and invited him to pay a visit to Kazakhstan.
Oman is well respected in Kazakhstan. There is a lot of interest in your country among our citizens, including business representatives and culture figures. That’s why it’s necessary to provide a strong impetus to make our cooperation more multifaceted and fruitful, said Tokayev.
In turn, Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi thanked the Kazakh President for the warm welcome, highlighting that ‘it reflects the high level of mutual respect between our countries’.
We follow with great interest Kazakhstan’s development. The large-scale reforms benefitting the wellbeing of the country and people as well as its economic growth, significant place in this part of the world and key role in strengthening good neighborly relations for the benefit of peace and security produce a deep impression on us.
The meeting discussed prospects for cooperation in transport and logistics, agricultural, cultural and humanitarian, digitalization spheres as well as establishment of direct flights.
In addition, the interlocutors exchanged views on the pressing issues of regional security and interaction within multilateral organizations.
As earlier reported, Kazakhstan and Oman vow to revive cooperation.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
25.02.2025, 19:06 90271
Prime Ministers of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan discuss measures to strengthen trade and economic cooperation
Images | primeminister.kz
Tell a friend
Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov and Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers - Head of the Administration of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Adylbek Kassymaliyev, who arrived on his first official foreign visit, held talks in Astana in a narrow and enlarged composition, primeminister.kz reports.
The parties reviewed the implementation of the agreements reached between the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov. A wide range of issues related to trade and economic, investment, transit and transport, water and energy, tourism, cultural and humanitarian cooperation, as well as the sphere of agro-industrial complex were covered.
Trustful relations between the heads of our states in the spirit of mutual respect and sincere friendship contribute to bringing the multifaceted co-operation to a new level. Strengthening and deepening of trade relations has a multiplicative effect for the development of the economies of the two countries. It is gratifying to note that at the end of last year the indicators of mutual trade increased again, totalling $1.7 billion. At the same time, we see a significant potential for further increasing trade and economic cooperation," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.
Bilateral cooperation between the two neighbouring states is of special strategic importance. Since ancient times, our neighbouring peoples have been united by centuries-old friendship, good-neighbourly and brotherly relations, common culture, language and even customs. I am confident that this meeting will provide an opportunity to exchange views on many issues of interest to both sides and develop new proposals that meet the interests of the two countries," Adylbek Kassymaliyev said.
During the talks, the sides discussed mechanisms to unlock the existing potential and increase trade turnover.
In the transit and transport sphere, a set of measures is being implemented to increase the capacity of the Kazakh-Kyrgyz border. Road border checkpoints are being modernised and expanded, including Aksu-Kamyshanovka and Besagash-Kichi-Kapka. Development of the Sortobe - Tokmok and Aukhatti - Ken-Bulun checkpoints is also envisaged.
Special attention is paid to water and energy co-operation. The issues of water supply during the growing season along the Shu and Talas rivers, safe operation of the Kirov reservoir and regional energy security were discussed.
An important area of mutually beneficial co-operation is tourism. The sides discussed measures to develop new tourist destinations, including the creation of cross-border eco-routes, the development of infrastructure for active tourism and attracting investment in the hotel business.
On the line of cultural and humanitarian cooperation in the current year Days of Kazakh cinema in Kyrgyzstan are planned, as well as issues of opening branches of Kazakh universities in the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic are being worked out.
Following the talks, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov emphasised that the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan is ready to support the high dynamics of the Kazakh-Kyrgyz trade and economic partnership.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
25.02.2025, 15:33 89866
President Tokayev, Russian Deputy PM Novak discuss energy interaction
Tell a friend
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Alexander Novak, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
The sides discussed the issues of further strengthening the bilateral trade-economic cooperation.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted, that today, relations between Kazakhstan and Russia are developing quite dynamically in the spirit of friendship, good neighbourliness and alliance.
Alexander Novak conveyed greetings from the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasizing a high level of dialogue and cooperation between the two countries.
The parties also discussed the issues of interaction in energy sector.
On February 12, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Secretary of the Russian Security Council Sergei Shoigu. The parties discussed cooperation in different areas and regional security issues.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
22.02.2025, 19:35 92236
Kazakh President congratulates Saudi Arabia on Founding Day
Tell a friend
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Mohammed bin Salman, on the state’s Founding Day, Akorda reports.
In his telegrams, the President of Kazakhstan noted that today Saudi Arabia is recognized in the global community as a stable and authoritative state with a dynamically developing economy. He also emphasized that the Kingdom is one of Kazakhstan’s reliable and important partners in the Islamic and Arab world.
The Head of State expressed confidence that bilateral cooperation, based on substantive political dialogue, will provide significant momentum for the expansion of trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian ties.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished the King and the Crown Prince success in their responsible endeavors, and the people of Saudi Arabia well-being and prosperity.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
11.03.2025, 19:42Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Arrived on an Official Visit to Astana 12.03.2025, 09:45Kazakhstan Strengthens Cooperation with Leading U.S. Companies in Technology, Energy, and Healthcare62566Kazakhstan Strengthens Cooperation with Leading U.S. Companies in Technology, Energy, and Healthcare 11.03.2025, 18:40Kazakhstan Successfully Concludes its Chairmanship at the Third Conference of States Parties to the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons52966Kazakhstan Successfully Concludes its Chairmanship at the Third Conference of States Parties to the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons 14.03.2025, 09:0739291Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Amal Kuni 13.03.2025, 17:19Olzhas Bektenov checks implementation of President's instructions on creation of nuclear cluster in Abay region38861Olzhas Bektenov checks implementation of President's instructions on creation of nuclear cluster in Abay region 05.03.2025, 10:35117561Construction of 13 thousand km of motorways planned in Kazakhstan 05.03.2025, 17:38115476President tasks to enhance diversification of East Kazakhstan region’s economy 05.03.2025, 14:44115086President Tokayev gives instructions to Ulytau region governor Dastan Ryspekov 04.03.2025, 19:00114316New head of International Information Committee at Kazakh MFA named 04.03.2025, 18:58113961Tokayev instructs to boost standard of living for residents of Turkistan region