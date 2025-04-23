Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov visit Ethnoaul complex in Turkistan

Tell a friend

The international community must not allow the United States to act recklessly and should work together to resist all regressive and perverse actions in the world, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Friday as he delivered a sharp rebuke to Washington's imposition of sweeping tariffs on its trading partners, enapp.chinadaily.com.cn reports.





Wang made the remarks in Beijing during a meeting with Rafael Mariano Grossi, director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency.





The US recently has been wielding the tariff stick indiscriminately, blatantly placing its own interests above the common interests of other nations and openly disregarding the multilateral trade system and established international rules, he noted.





The international community must not sit idly by. The US cannot act with impunity and the wheels of history must not be turned back," Wang emphasized.





China is a responsible member of the international community, Wang said, adding that the country's opposition to power politics is not only to safeguard its own legitimate rights and interests, but also to uphold the common interests of all nations and to prevent humanity from regressing into law of the jungle.





This year marks the 80th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations.





As a permanent member of the UN Security Council, China is committed to using this anniversary as an opportunity to firmly uphold the international system centered on the United Nations and the international order based on international law, he said.





Amid the current resurgence of unilateralism and power politics, Wang urged all nations to take a clear stance, saying that the international community must speak with one voice to uphold justice and truth and to counter falsehoods and coercion.





The United Nations must step forward and fulfill its due role, he emphasized.





Describing the IAEA as an important part of the UN system, Wang said China has always placed great importance on its cooperation with both the United Nations and its agencies.





China hopes the IAEA will continue to adhere to principles of objectivity, impartiality, neutrality, and professionalism in addressing key issues such as the Iranian nuclear issue, the AUKUS nuclear submarine cooperation, and the discharge of nuclear-contaminated water from Japan's Fukushima plant, he said.





Grossi said China, as a major global power, plays a leading role and makes positive contributions within multilateral organizations such as the IAEA.





In a world facing growing complexity and uncertainty, he hailed China's steadfast support for the United Nations and the agency as a stabilizing force.





He said that the IAEA values its cooperation with China and commended the country's achievements in the peaceful use of nuclear energy.





The agency looks forward to deepening comprehensive cooperation with China and working together to properly address major issues, including the Iranian nuclear issue, he added.