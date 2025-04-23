21.04.2025, 20:02 3981
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov visit Ethnoaul complex in Turkistan
President of Kazakhstan and Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan have visited Ethnoaul, national and cultural complex located in the territory of Azret-Sultan reserve in Turkistan, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov walked around the local bazaar, where various types of grain crops, national cuisine, works of masters of such folk crafts as wood processing, weaving, felting, pottery and jewelry were displayed.
The program of the visit continued with a theatrical performance devoted to Kazakh traditions and rituals, and demonstration of the skills of Tazy dogs and the birds of prey.
Pope Francis will always be remembered as a great pastor of peace - President Tokayev
Head of State expressed his condolences over the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis, Kazinform News Agency reports.
It was with profound sorrow that the President received the news about passing of Pope Francis, the press service of Akorda says.
According to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the Pontiff was an extraordinary spiritual leader who spared no effort to promoting the noble ideals of humanism, justice and compassion.
"I warmly recall my meetings with Pope and his historic apostolic visit to Kazakhstan in 2022, which stood as a powerful symbol of tolerance and mutual understanding. Pope Francis will always be remembered as a great pastor of peace and tireless advocate for interfaith dialogue and harmony," the Kazakh President posted on X.
17.04.2025
Kazakh, Russian Presidents hold phone talks
Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held phone talks Thursday with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Akorda reports.
Highlighting the progressive comprehensive cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia, the Presidents discussed the implementation of the high-level agreements.
During the talks, special attention was paid to energy cooperation.
Tokayev and Putin also exchanged views on the ongoing global issues as well as discussed the schedule of upcoming meetings.
17.04.2025
Kazakhstan appoints new ambassador to Ukraine
The Head of State appointed Tolezhan Barlybayev as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Ukraine, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
The Head of State decreed to relieve Darkhan Kaletayev from his duties as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Ukraine.
16.04.2025
Olzhas Bektenov discusses cooperation in infrastructure development with Yang Jianqian, Head of CITIC Construction
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov held a meeting with the Chairman of CITIC Construction Co., Ltd. Yang Jianqian. Attention was paid to cooperation in the field of implementation of large infrastructure projects, primeminister.kz reports.
The results of joint work on reconstruction of Taldykorgan - Ust-Kamenogorsk and Karaganda - Balkhash highways with the length of 768 km and 363 km respectively and modernisation of Caspi Bitum road bitumen production plant were discussed.
Head of the Government noted the need to ensure high quality and timing of construction, expressed readiness to continue mutually beneficial co-operation.
In turn, the chairman of CITIC Construction Co., Ltd. Yang Jianqiang expressed interest in expanding cooperation in the agro-industrial sector and implementation of joint projects in the field of deep processing of agricultural products.
16.04.2025
President Tokayev meets Yandex Global Director General Daniil Shuleyko
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has met today Director General of Yandex Global Daniil Shuleyko, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
The sides discussed key areas of Yandex Qazaqstan’s activity and perspective plans, with special attention given to the initiatives in platform employment and AI technologies development.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the contribution of Yandex Qazaqstan to the country's digital transformation, support of small and medium businesses and improving quality of life of citizens.
The parties also reviewed the issues of integration of cultural heritage with the advanced technologies. The President highlighted that amid rapid development of artificial intelligence, the preservation of cultural identity and promotion of the Kazakh language and culture in digital space gain special importance.
For his part, Daniil Shuleyko said that due to the platform employment pilot project, more than 65,000 drivers – partners of Yandex Taxi have received social support. In 2024, tax payments to Kazakhstan economy reached 29.5 billion tenge, and the company's total investments exceeded 225 billion tenge since 2016.
The head of Yandex Global unveiled the company’s plans to launch pilot innovation projects in Astana and confirmed the company's participation in the AI-Sana program.
14.04.2025
President: Kazakhstan ready to deepen cooperation with Chevron
At the meeting, they reviewed the status and future opportunities for strategic partnership, Akorda reports.
The President emphasized Chevron’s key role in the sustainable development of the country’s energy sector and congratulated Michael Wirth on achieving first oil production under the Future Growth Project at the Tengiz oil field.
Special attention was given to the further implementation of major investment projects, including gas production and petrochemical products.
The President highlighted the importance of increasing the participation of domestic companies in the oil and gas industry and expressed readiness to deepen cooperation with Chevron on a mutually beneficial and long-term basis.
According to Michael Wirth, Kazakhstan remains a strategic and reliable partner for Chevron. He noted that from 1993 to 2024, the joint venture Tengizchevroil made significant investments in the country’s economy.
14.04.2025
Wang Yi calls for global solidarity to counter US' recklessness
The international community must not allow the United States to act recklessly and should work together to resist all regressive and perverse actions in the world, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Friday as he delivered a sharp rebuke to Washington's imposition of sweeping tariffs on its trading partners, enapp.chinadaily.com.cn reports.
Wang made the remarks in Beijing during a meeting with Rafael Mariano Grossi, director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency.
The US recently has been wielding the tariff stick indiscriminately, blatantly placing its own interests above the common interests of other nations and openly disregarding the multilateral trade system and established international rules, he noted.
The international community must not sit idly by. The US cannot act with impunity and the wheels of history must not be turned back," Wang emphasized.
China is a responsible member of the international community, Wang said, adding that the country's opposition to power politics is not only to safeguard its own legitimate rights and interests, but also to uphold the common interests of all nations and to prevent humanity from regressing into law of the jungle.
This year marks the 80th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations.
As a permanent member of the UN Security Council, China is committed to using this anniversary as an opportunity to firmly uphold the international system centered on the United Nations and the international order based on international law, he said.
Amid the current resurgence of unilateralism and power politics, Wang urged all nations to take a clear stance, saying that the international community must speak with one voice to uphold justice and truth and to counter falsehoods and coercion.
The United Nations must step forward and fulfill its due role, he emphasized.
Describing the IAEA as an important part of the UN system, Wang said China has always placed great importance on its cooperation with both the United Nations and its agencies.
China hopes the IAEA will continue to adhere to principles of objectivity, impartiality, neutrality, and professionalism in addressing key issues such as the Iranian nuclear issue, the AUKUS nuclear submarine cooperation, and the discharge of nuclear-contaminated water from Japan's Fukushima plant, he said.
Grossi said China, as a major global power, plays a leading role and makes positive contributions within multilateral organizations such as the IAEA.
In a world facing growing complexity and uncertainty, he hailed China's steadfast support for the United Nations and the agency as a stabilizing force.
He said that the IAEA values its cooperation with China and commended the country's achievements in the peaceful use of nuclear energy.
The agency looks forward to deepening comprehensive cooperation with China and working together to properly address major issues, including the Iranian nuclear issue, he added.
11.04.2025
Meeting of CIS Foreign Ministers’ Council kicks off in Almaty
A meeting of the CIS Foreign Ministers’ Council in the Central Asia-Russia format has begun in Almaty, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu welcomed the members of the delegations.
The meeting began with a traditional photo-op, after which the ministers proceeded to the discussion of the key issues of regional and international cooperation.
Addressing the participants, Nurtleu said that year 2025 is being held in t under the sign of the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War. "During the difficult war years, Kazakhstanis fought steadfastly at the front, showing courage and heroism," he said adding that Kazakhstan played a special role as a strategic rear with 1.2 million soldiers or almost 20% of the population mobilized.
During the war years, Kazakhstan sent more than 5 million tons of bread and 800 thousand tons of meat to the front. Nine out of ten bullets were cast from Kazakhstan lead, which clearly reflects the true scale of Kazakhstan’s contribution to the common Victory," he said.
He congratulated the attendees on the upcoming Victory Day and wished them peace, happiness and wellbeing.
The meeting is expected to focus on a wide range of issues aimed at further strengthening cooperation within the CIS. Special attention will be given to the coordination of efforts in political, trade-economic, cultural-humanitarian and other areas of interaction.
As part of the regular foreign ministers’ meeting in the Central Asia-Russia format, the participants will discuss the topical issues of interaction of the region’s countries in trade-economic and investment, transport-logistics, as well as cultural-humanitarian spheres, and in regional security ensuring.
The sides will also discuss the process of the CIS states’ preparation for celebration of the 80th anniversary of Great Victory, cultural-humanitarian cooperation within the CIS and enhancing border security.
Earlier, Murat Nurtleu met his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Almaty. The sides had an in-depth discussion of implementation of the agreements concluded at the highest and high levels, as well as the relevant issues of interaction in political, trade-economic, cultural-humanitarian and other spheres.
On the occasion of celebration of the 80th anniversary of Great Victory, the foreign ministers participated in a ceremony of laying flowers to the Eternal Flame of the Glory Memorial in the 28th Panfilov Guardsmen Park.
