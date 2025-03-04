27.02.2025, 14:46 28721
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets IACA President Pamela Harris
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received today Pamela Harris, President of the International Association for Court Administration, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Pamela Harris on her election to this responsible post and expressed confidence that her experience will give a new impulse to the organization’s activity.
The Head of State highlighted that ensuring rule of law and judicial system reform play a key role in building a law-governed state.
We carry out very important reforms aimed at promotion of law and order in Kazakhstan. We are confident that the rule of law should turn into reality. I believe that it is important for ensuring stability and prosperity of our country. Therefore, I reckon on further cooperation of the IACA with Kazakhstan and our judicial system," said the President.
For her part, the President of IACA highly assessed the judicial reforms ongoing in the country and expressed readiness to continue the interaction. According to her, the separation of powers of the Court Administration and the Supreme Court is one of the most effective decisions in the world practice. Pamela Harris noted that the IACA aims at strengthening ties with Kazakhstan. She told the President about active participation of the national judicial administration in the IACA activity.
The parties reviewed the key aspects of the judicial system reform, with special attention given to the expansion of interaction between judicial authorities, prospects for application of digital solutions and AI in judicial proceedings.
28.02.2025, 13:13
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov holds Kazakhstan-EU dialogue platform meeting
Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov together with the Charge d'Affaires of the Representation of the European Union Johannes Baur held the 16th meeting of the Kazakhstan-EU dialogue platform with the participation of heads of diplomatic missions of EU member states, as well as heads of a number of leading European industrial companies, primeminister.kz reports.
The EU is an important partner of Kazakhstan in the international arena. Over the period from 2005 to 2024, the total gross direct investment inflow from the EU countries to Kazakhstan was over $200bn, which is 47.8 per cent of total FDI in the country.
Today, the European Union is Kazakhstan's largest trade and investment partner. It accounts for more than a third of the country's foreign trade and half of the attracted investments. Mutual trade turnover between our countries grew by 17% last year and almost reached $50 billion. We are interested in further expansion and diversification of commodity nomenclature supplied to Europe," Olzhas Bektenov noted.
In order to increase trade and economic cooperation within the framework of implementation of the instructions of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, systematic work is being carried out to create the most favourable business climate for the inflow of private investment.
An updated Investment Policy Concept until 2029 is being implemented, which is aimed at launching a new investment cycle and fulfilling the strategic goal of doubling the country's GDP.
The government is introducing digital solutions in public administration to de-bureaucratise and streamline regulatory procedures. The National Digital Investment Platform has been launched, as well as the minerals.gov.kz and e-qazyna.kz portals to ensure transparency of licensing processes. The legislative framework is being improved to prioritise the development of raw materials processing and the production of finished products with high added value. The measures taken are aimed at removing barriers to business and liberalising the economy.
Together with Kazakhstan, we are developing the next Strategic Partnership Roadmap for 2025-2026, focusing on concrete actions such as support for digitalisation and geodata management," Johannes Baur said.
German Ambassador Monika Iversen, French Ambassador Sylvanus Guioguet and Polish Chargé d'Affaires Michal Rafal Labenda made proposals to strengthen cooperation in the areas of trade, science and industrial co-operation.
A number of initiatives in the mining industry were voiced by Andres Blanco, General Director of Xcalibur Multiphysics, Spain, a world leader in aerogeophysics and mapping geophysics; Kamil Alyautdinov, Vice President of the Central Asia Region of Metso, Finland, a major equipment supplier; Kamshat Galieva, Regional General Manager for Central Asia of Epiroc, Sweden, a leading global manufacturer of equipment and solutions for mining, infrastructure and natural resources extraction.
The raised issues were commented by the leadership of the Ministries of Industry and Construction, Ecology and Natural Resources, Science and Higher Education of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
At the same time, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov voiced to the heads of diplomatic missions problematic issues directly affecting the business activity of domestic business, with which Kazakhstani entrepreneurs face. In particular, the topic of visa procedures was raised.
During my recent meeting with domestic entrepreneurs, the issue of difficulties in obtaining Schengen visas was raised, especially in countries such as Lithuania, Germany and Poland. Kazakhstani trucking companies face a limited number of slots in visa centres, long waiting times - up to two months, and the issuance of short-term visas - up to three months, which significantly complicates their activities.
Additional obstacles are created by the requirement of original forms of permits for international transport (note - so-called ‘permissions’). These restrictions create additional barriers for Kazakh companies and affect the development of bilateral economic relations with the EU," Olzhas Bektenov noted, expressing hope for a constructive dialogue on simplification of procedures for Kazakh businessmen and cargo carriers.
At the end of the meeting, the parties confirmed their readiness to further develop mutually beneficial partnership, strengthen economic ties and work together on new promising initiatives.
25.02.2025, 20:44
President Tokayev holds meeting with Omani FM Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi
Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Oman Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, who had arrived in Kazakhstan for an official visit, Akorda reports.
During the meeting, the Kazakh President noted that there is considerable potential yet to be unleashed to enhance Kazakhstan-Oman interaction on the bilateral level as well as within the regional and international agenda.
Taking the opportunity, Tokayev conveyed his greetings to Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq and invited him to pay a visit to Kazakhstan.
Oman is well respected in Kazakhstan. There is a lot of interest in your country among our citizens, including business representatives and culture figures. That’s why it’s necessary to provide a strong impetus to make our cooperation more multifaceted and fruitful, said Tokayev.
In turn, Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi thanked the Kazakh President for the warm welcome, highlighting that ‘it reflects the high level of mutual respect between our countries’.
We follow with great interest Kazakhstan’s development. The large-scale reforms benefitting the wellbeing of the country and people as well as its economic growth, significant place in this part of the world and key role in strengthening good neighborly relations for the benefit of peace and security produce a deep impression on us.
The meeting discussed prospects for cooperation in transport and logistics, agricultural, cultural and humanitarian, digitalization spheres as well as establishment of direct flights.
In addition, the interlocutors exchanged views on the pressing issues of regional security and interaction within multilateral organizations.
As earlier reported, Kazakhstan and Oman vow to revive cooperation.
25.02.2025, 19:06
Prime Ministers of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan discuss measures to strengthen trade and economic cooperation
Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov and Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers - Head of the Administration of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Adylbek Kassymaliyev, who arrived on his first official foreign visit, held talks in Astana in a narrow and enlarged composition, primeminister.kz reports.
The parties reviewed the implementation of the agreements reached between the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov. A wide range of issues related to trade and economic, investment, transit and transport, water and energy, tourism, cultural and humanitarian cooperation, as well as the sphere of agro-industrial complex were covered.
Trustful relations between the heads of our states in the spirit of mutual respect and sincere friendship contribute to bringing the multifaceted co-operation to a new level. Strengthening and deepening of trade relations has a multiplicative effect for the development of the economies of the two countries. It is gratifying to note that at the end of last year the indicators of mutual trade increased again, totalling $1.7 billion. At the same time, we see a significant potential for further increasing trade and economic cooperation," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.
Bilateral cooperation between the two neighbouring states is of special strategic importance. Since ancient times, our neighbouring peoples have been united by centuries-old friendship, good-neighbourly and brotherly relations, common culture, language and even customs. I am confident that this meeting will provide an opportunity to exchange views on many issues of interest to both sides and develop new proposals that meet the interests of the two countries," Adylbek Kassymaliyev said.
During the talks, the sides discussed mechanisms to unlock the existing potential and increase trade turnover.
In the transit and transport sphere, a set of measures is being implemented to increase the capacity of the Kazakh-Kyrgyz border. Road border checkpoints are being modernised and expanded, including Aksu-Kamyshanovka and Besagash-Kichi-Kapka. Development of the Sortobe - Tokmok and Aukhatti - Ken-Bulun checkpoints is also envisaged.
Special attention is paid to water and energy co-operation. The issues of water supply during the growing season along the Shu and Talas rivers, safe operation of the Kirov reservoir and regional energy security were discussed.
An important area of mutually beneficial co-operation is tourism. The sides discussed measures to develop new tourist destinations, including the creation of cross-border eco-routes, the development of infrastructure for active tourism and attracting investment in the hotel business.
On the line of cultural and humanitarian cooperation in the current year Days of Kazakh cinema in Kyrgyzstan are planned, as well as issues of opening branches of Kazakh universities in the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic are being worked out.
Following the talks, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov emphasised that the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan is ready to support the high dynamics of the Kazakh-Kyrgyz trade and economic partnership.
25.02.2025, 15:33
President Tokayev, Russian Deputy PM Novak discuss energy interaction
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Alexander Novak, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
The sides discussed the issues of further strengthening the bilateral trade-economic cooperation.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted, that today, relations between Kazakhstan and Russia are developing quite dynamically in the spirit of friendship, good neighbourliness and alliance.
Alexander Novak conveyed greetings from the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasizing a high level of dialogue and cooperation between the two countries.
The parties also discussed the issues of interaction in energy sector.
On February 12, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Secretary of the Russian Security Council Sergei Shoigu. The parties discussed cooperation in different areas and regional security issues.
22.02.2025, 19:35
Kazakh President congratulates Saudi Arabia on Founding Day
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Mohammed bin Salman, on the state’s Founding Day, Akorda reports.
In his telegrams, the President of Kazakhstan noted that today Saudi Arabia is recognized in the global community as a stable and authoritative state with a dynamically developing economy. He also emphasized that the Kingdom is one of Kazakhstan’s reliable and important partners in the Islamic and Arab world.
The Head of State expressed confidence that bilateral cooperation, based on substantive political dialogue, will provide significant momentum for the expansion of trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian ties.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished the King and the Crown Prince success in their responsible endeavors, and the people of Saudi Arabia well-being and prosperity.
21.02.2025, 20:20
Kyrgyz PM Adylbek Kasymaliev to pay official visit to Kazakhstan
Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers - Head of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev is to pay his first official visit as Kyrgyz Prime Minister to Kazakhstan on February 24-25, 2025, Kazinform reports.
According to the press service of the Kyrgyz Cabinet of Ministers, Adylbek Kasymaliev will meet with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev as well as Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov to discuss bilateral cooperation.
In addition, the Chairman of the Kyrgyz Cabinet of Ministers will familiarize with the activity of a number of facilities, including Kazakhstan Garysh Sapary National Space Center, Kazakh Digital Government’s office, the statement says.
19.02.2025, 22:56
President Tokayev wraps up official visit to Jordan
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan left Jordan, concluding his two-day official visit at the invitation of King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein, Akorda reports.
Jordan’s Prince Ali bin Hussein bade farewell to the Kazakh leader at the Queen Alia International Airport.
Earlier it was reported that on February 18, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had arrived in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan for an official visit.
During the talks, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev invited Abdullah II of Jordan to pay a visit to Kazakhstan.
Earlier, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev bestowed Altyn Qyran Order (the Order of the Golden Eagle), the highest order in Kazakhstan, to Jordan’s King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also visited the Jordan Museum in Amman.
05.02.2025, 18:23
Prime Ministers of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov and Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze discuss trade and economic cooperation issues
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov held a meeting with Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze, who arrived in Kazakhstan on an official visit. They discussed issues of bilateral cooperation with a focus on the development of trade and economic ties, expansion of cooperation in the field of transport and logistics, transportation of oil and oil products, digital technologies, agriculture, tourism and others, primeminister.kz reports.
Olzhas Bektenov noted that Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attaches special importance to strengthening bilateral cooperation with Georgia. Active dialogue at different levels contributes to further diversification and expansion of bilateral trade turnover. Today Kazakh-Georgian relations are developing dynamically in all directions.
The work on increasing trade turnover is carried out within the framework of the joint Intergovernmental Commission. The Road Map on expanding the nomenclature of mutual trade turnover for 2023-2026 is being implemented. The nomenclature of exported products from Kazakhstan is replenished with new types of non-resource goods. Measures are being taken to promote 35 types of domestic goods worth over $66 million to the Georgian market. The list includes products of petrochemical, metallurgical industries, food, chemical industries and machine building.
During the talks, attention was paid to building up transit and transport interaction by unlocking the potential of the Trans-Caspian international transport route. It is expected that the measures taken will make it possible to increase the throughput capacity of the Middle Corridor to 10 million tonnes per year by 2027. In addition, the importance of continuing work on establishing competitive tariff conditions, reducing delivery times and increasing the volume of cargo transported along the route was emphasised. At the same time, Kazakh companies are also involved in capacity building in Georgia. A new multimodal terminal in the Georgian port of Poti, which is being built by a Kazakh transport and logistics investment group, is scheduled to be launched this year.
Last year, the volume of traffic on TMTM increased by 62% to 4.5 million tonnes. In order to increase the potential of the route, as well as to eliminate bottlenecks, we are working to improve infrastructure, port and terminal facilities, increase rolling stock, remove administrative barriers and create favourable conditions for carriers. The Government of Kazakhstan is determined to continue multidimensional work to ensure the dynamic development of Kazakhstan-Georgia partnership in all areas," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.
In turn, Irakli Kobakhidze emphasised Georgia's interest in developing and strengthening bilateral ties with Kazakhstan.
This is my first and undoubtedly important official visit to Kazakhstan, aimed at strengthening economic and cultural interaction. Today there are great achievements between our states in various areas of co-operation. We are interested in further developing a comprehensive partnership with Kazakhstan," Irakli Kobakhidze noted.
In addition, the Prime Ministers discussed cooperation between the countries in the field of transporting oil and oil products to world markets. Thus, last year 1.4 million tonnes of Kazakh oil was shipped through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline. The goal is to gradually increase the volume of raw materials shipment up to 2.2 million tonnes per year.
Cooperation in agriculture is promising. The volume of trade turnover of agricultural products in 2024 increased by 12.3% to $71.2 million. Kazakh business has the potential to increase supplies of flour and grain, vegetable oils, pasta, mutton and beef, dairy products, confectionery, etc. to the Georgian market.
The sides noted common interests in the development of cooperation in the field of personnel training and scientific support of the agro-industrial complex, including joint scientific research. A successful example of business co-operation is the project implemented by domestic companies QVM Technology LLP, Ordabasy Group and Ervira together with Georgian company Olive Georgia on experimental planting of seedlings of olive trees on the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
The issues of cooperation and exchange of experience in the field of digitalisation and tourism were also raised.
Following the talks, the Prime Ministers of Kazakhstan and Georgia confirmed their intention to develop and strengthen trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian partnership.
