Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets IACA President Pamela Harris

Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov together with the Charge d'Affaires of the Representation of the European Union Johannes Baur held the 16th meeting of the Kazakhstan-EU dialogue platform with the participation of heads of diplomatic missions of EU member states, as well as heads of a number of leading European industrial companies, primeminister.kz reports.





The EU is an important partner of Kazakhstan in the international arena. Over the period from 2005 to 2024, the total gross direct investment inflow from the EU countries to Kazakhstan was over $200bn, which is 47.8 per cent of total FDI in the country.





Today, the European Union is Kazakhstan's largest trade and investment partner. It accounts for more than a third of the country's foreign trade and half of the attracted investments. Mutual trade turnover between our countries grew by 17% last year and almost reached $50 billion. We are interested in further expansion and diversification of commodity nomenclature supplied to Europe," Olzhas Bektenov noted.





In order to increase trade and economic cooperation within the framework of implementation of the instructions of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, systematic work is being carried out to create the most favourable business climate for the inflow of private investment.





An updated Investment Policy Concept until 2029 is being implemented, which is aimed at launching a new investment cycle and fulfilling the strategic goal of doubling the country's GDP.





The government is introducing digital solutions in public administration to de-bureaucratise and streamline regulatory procedures. The National Digital Investment Platform has been launched, as well as the minerals.gov.kz and e-qazyna.kz portals to ensure transparency of licensing processes. The legislative framework is being improved to prioritise the development of raw materials processing and the production of finished products with high added value. The measures taken are aimed at removing barriers to business and liberalising the economy.





Together with Kazakhstan, we are developing the next Strategic Partnership Roadmap for 2025-2026, focusing on concrete actions such as support for digitalisation and geodata management," Johannes Baur said.





German Ambassador Monika Iversen, French Ambassador Sylvanus Guioguet and Polish Chargé d'Affaires Michal Rafal Labenda made proposals to strengthen cooperation in the areas of trade, science and industrial co-operation.





A number of initiatives in the mining industry were voiced by Andres Blanco, General Director of Xcalibur Multiphysics, Spain, a world leader in aerogeophysics and mapping geophysics; Kamil Alyautdinov, Vice President of the Central Asia Region of Metso, Finland, a major equipment supplier; Kamshat Galieva, Regional General Manager for Central Asia of Epiroc, Sweden, a leading global manufacturer of equipment and solutions for mining, infrastructure and natural resources extraction.





The raised issues were commented by the leadership of the Ministries of Industry and Construction, Ecology and Natural Resources, Science and Higher Education of the Republic of Kazakhstan.





At the same time, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov voiced to the heads of diplomatic missions problematic issues directly affecting the business activity of domestic business, with which Kazakhstani entrepreneurs face. In particular, the topic of visa procedures was raised.





During my recent meeting with domestic entrepreneurs, the issue of difficulties in obtaining Schengen visas was raised, especially in countries such as Lithuania, Germany and Poland. Kazakhstani trucking companies face a limited number of slots in visa centres, long waiting times - up to two months, and the issuance of short-term visas - up to three months, which significantly complicates their activities.





Additional obstacles are created by the requirement of original forms of permits for international transport (note - so-called ‘permissions’). These restrictions create additional barriers for Kazakh companies and affect the development of bilateral economic relations with the EU," Olzhas Bektenov noted, expressing hope for a constructive dialogue on simplification of procedures for Kazakh businessmen and cargo carriers.





At the end of the meeting, the parties confirmed their readiness to further develop mutually beneficial partnership, strengthen economic ties and work together on new promising initiatives.