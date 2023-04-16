13.04.2023, 13:35 18056
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives Elena Rybakina
Images | akorda.kz
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received today reigning Wimbledon 2022 champion Elena Rybakina, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press office. The President congratulated Elena Rybakina on her bright performances at the Australian Open, Indian Wells, and at Miami tournaments and thanked her for her fierce will to win.
The Head of State noted that Kazakhstani tennis players’ success promotes the popularization of this sport among the younger generation. In turn, Elena Rybakina thanked the President for her support and congratulations on her victories. She assured the President that she would further work hard to achieve greater results at the prestigious international competitions.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said more than 30,000 citizens play tennis in Kazakhstan. 10,000 of them are children under 10. To attract more people to this sport, tennis courts were built in 17 regions of the country and Baby Tennis program was launched.
On April 14-15 Astana will host the qualification match of the Billie Jin King Cup, where Kazakhstan’s female team will play vs Poland. The winner of the match will get a license to the world championships.
As the Head of State stressed, holding such international events in Kazakhstan promotes the development of tennis in the country. He wished also success to the Kazakhstani athletes who got their 2024 Paris Olympic Games licenses.
12.04.2023, 16:47
Kazakhstan is so far behind in most advanced branches of science - President
Speaking at the first meeting of the National Council for Science and Technologies under the President, Tokayev said that spending on science has rose by 60%, while the share of science in the GDP dropped to 0.13% over the past five years
Alongside other post-Soviet countries, Kazakhstan stuck in the paradigm of mobilization model of science development, with an extremely centralized system of planning and management, critical dependence on state funds, businesses’ low interest in research and development, outflow and shortage of personnel, especially young people, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said, Kazinform reports.
Speaking at the first meeting of the National Council for Science and Technologies under the President, Tokayev said that spending on science has rose by 60%, while the share of science in the GDP dropped to 0.13% over the past five years. Much of the spending, that is, 70% is budgetary funds. At the same time, there is a huge imbalance in financing different areas of science, with fundamental and applied research accounting for 82% of the budgetary funds, and development works a mere 18%.
Stressing that the country lacks modern knowledge-intensive productions, the Kazakh Head of State said that 65% of the country’s enterprises are of third technological generation (primary sector or metallurgy), 34%are of fourth technological generation (mechanical engineering and petrochemical industry), and a mere 1% are of fifth technological generation (microelectronics, robotization). There are no enterprises of sixth technological generation focusing on nano- and biotechnologies in the country, the President said, adding that the country is so far behind in the most advanced branches of science.
12.04.2023, 16:30
Kazakh President tasks to create tech parks and engineering hubs in regions
Images | akorda.kz
Addressing the 1st meeting of the National Science and Technologies Council the Head of State stressed the need to build a wide network of research institutions for the system-based development of academic research, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.
The President said the country’s science should be at the forefront of economic modernization. For example, there is a knowledge society concept in China approved by party ideologists. It means China has the concept of a scientifically grounded society. All the important decisions of the party and government in the country pass through obligatory scientific inquiry. All this demonstrates there is a need for drastic renovation of the scientific development model of Kazakhstan.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev added if necessary, in the future, it is possible to shift to a rational economy model based on scientific approaches and digitalization. The experience of such countries as the USA, China, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, and Turkiye clearly shows that their impressive achievements are the result of the transition to an open market model of science.
The President highlighted the importance of stirring children’s interest in science and creating a new generation of Kazakhstani scientists. It is necessary to support research universities, strengthen ties between science and production, and reduce the cost of innovations. It is crucial to inculcate new ideas and technological developments, attract necessary specialists, and attract young people to the work of scientific centres.
The Head of State stressed the need to introduce tax and investment preferences.
Following the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tasked to create academic excellence centres, science parks, engineering hubs and laboratories in the regions taking into account regional features and priorities of scientific and technological, and economic development. The Head of State said the number of research universities should also grow consistently.
12.04.2023, 15:39
Scientific development is one of the key directions of state policy, Kazakh President
Images | akorda.kz
The 1st session of the National Science and Technologies Council took place under the chairmanship of the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.
The President said that today’s meeting is of great importance. Science was always considered the main key to development. All the achievements in the history of mankind are gained thanks to knowledge.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed that the development of science is one of the key directions of national policy.
The new National Council includes young specialists working in scientific centres known worldwide. The Head of State signed a decree on its foundation and awarding the status of the council under the President. It is called to elaborate recommendations on the priorities of the national policy in science. Great attention was paid to the composition of the council. Representatives of the older generation who heavily contributed to the country’s science as well as foreign scientists were invited. Young specialists working in scientific centres known worldwide also joined the council.
The Head of State stressed the need to determine first the priorities of the council.
12.04.2023, 15:32
National Council for Science and Technologies holds its 1st meeting under President’s chairmanship
Images | akorda.kz
The National Council for Science and Technologies under the Kazakh President held its first meeting under President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's chairmanship in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.
Addressing the round table discussing new trends in science development, Darkhan Akhmed-Zaki, Chairman of the Science Committee of the Science and Higher Education Ministry of Kazakhstan, said that today’s meeting was a very serious start for future transformations.
The Head of State backed most of the initiatives announced by the scholars. The four keynote speakers raised systemic issues regarding the role of academic sciences, needs of the real economy in their scientific research," he said.
Darkhan Akhmed-Zaki noted that development of nuclear energy, new technologies, and thorium reactors was discussed as well.
The third set of issues was about the development of genomic technologies in the light of ensuring biological security. The final issues focused on the discussion on preserving the heritage, historic and archeological finds, as well as direct effect of knowledge-intensive production on the development of social and economic potential of the country," said the Science Committee Chairman.
All the issued voiced will be addressed in strategic documents of the country, he added.
According to Darkhan Akhmed-Zaki, upon President Tokayev’s instruction, measures were taken to form a new role of the Academy of Sciences in developing Kazakhstan’s science system, social support for scholars, and new ways of financing the logistical base of laboratories and scientific centers.
Under the President’s leadership and support, the science budget has been raised in recent years. This year, it will reach KZT158bn, with further increases to KZT240bn," said Darkhan Akhmed-Zaki.
He went on to add that the measures carried out are of systemic nature and aim at an open model of science, which, according to him, include three major parts such as provision of tax incentives and investment preferences for businesses, development of university science, and the presence of priority and relevant science development areas and their discussion at the level of national councils.
11.04.2023, 13:16
UNDP and Ecology Ministry discuss cooperation to support Kazakhstan’s low-carbon development path
Images | undp.org
On April 10, UNDP Resident Representative Katarzyna Wawiernia met with Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Zulfiya Suleimenova.
The parties compared notes on the main areas of cooperation under the current 2021-2025 Country Programme, that contribute to strengthening the country's resilience to climate change, advancing "green" economy instruments, and promoting investment in the sustainable use and conservation of Kazakhstan's natural resources and ecosystems, Kazinform cites the official website of the UNDP in Kazakhstan.
During the meeting, the UNDP Resident Representative highlighted that UNDP welcomes the Government's decision to become carbon-neutral by 2060 and congratulated on the adoption of this important visionary document. Ms. Wawiernia also mentioned that to achieve this ambitious goal private funding is critical. UNDP has been testing catalytic and innovative instruments such as carbon offsets, green subsidies, green loan guarantees, green bonds, etc. to crowd in private investment in green and just energy transition, biodiversity conservation and sustainable development.
Ms. Suleimenova thanked UNDP for the technical support provided to the Government during the previous climate COPs’ preparations and negotiations and mentioned that this year the President is planning to attend the COP28 in Dubai to pledge a commitment towards carbon neutral and climate-resilient future.
Continued joint programming under GEF, GCF, bilateral donors and government cost-sharing agreements was also discussed among the priority agenda items. This included several important areas such as National Adaptation Planning, regional Aral Sea project, the integrated programme for Caspian Sea, re-introduction of Turan Tiger and the next-generation small grants programme.
The parties also discussed potential funding opportunities through the Paris Agreement mechanisms. One of these is the "Joint Crediting Mechanism" (JCM), a new tool for achieving countries' climate commitments, which was discussed by Japanese officials and the Kazakh delegation during a recent UNDP-supported study tour to Japan. Ms. Wawiernia confirmed that UNDP is ready to take the lead in developing appropriate institutional arrangements, protocols, and regulatory framework to help Kazakhstan access carbon markets.
UNDP has been part of the country’s development progress since early independence having implemented more than 200 projects worth over US$200 million on the national, regional and local levels in a wide array of areas: from improving irrigation networks to sustainable forest management, from piloting a community policing model to digital transformation of the civil service system for better service delivery to the public. Presently, UNDP’s activity in the country is guided by the Country Programme, aligned with the national development priorities.
11.04.2023, 09:17
Kazakhstan attracted record USD 28 bln in foreign direct investments
It is the record high for the past 10 years
Images | Depositphotos
In 2022 Kazakhstan attracted a record high amount of foreign direct investments of 28 billion dollars that is 17.7% more compared to 2021 with 23.8 billion dollars.
It is the record high for the past 10 years. 2012 attracted 28.9 billion in foreign direct investments, Kazinform learnt from the Prime Minister’s press service.
Thanks to the work of the Government and akimats last year mid-term target codes of the investment policy concept until 2026 were overfulfilled by 14.3%.
The Netherlands takes the lead in investing in Kazakhstan with 8.33 billion dollars and then comes the U.S. with 5.1 billion dollars, followed by Switzerland with 2.8 billion dollars.
The most investments were attracted in Atyrau region up to 8.2 billion dollars, Almaty up to 7.57 billion dollars and Astana up to 2.25 billion dollars.
10.04.2023, 18:40
Kazakh FM Murat Nurtleu to pay official visit to Russia
Images | inbusiness.kz
Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister - Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu is to make an official visit to Russia, Kazinform correspondent reports.
According to Aibek Smadiyarov, Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson, during the visit scheduled for April 11 negotiations are to take place with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Assistant to the President of Russia for Foreign Policy Yuri Ushakov.
The current issues of bilateral cooperation in political, trade and economic, and cultural and humanitarian spheres as well as interaction on the regional and international agenda are to be discussed," said Smadiyarov during his meeting with journalists in Astana.
He added that Kazakh Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu is to visit Samarkand, Uzbekistan, for the CIS Foreign Ministers’ Council meeting this week.
10.04.2023, 15:29
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives President of Azerbaijan in Akorda
Images | akorda.kz
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev greeted his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev in the Akorda presidential residence, Kazinform correspondent reports.
According to the tradition, the high guest was welcomed with full military honors, including the Guard of Honor. After the national anthems of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan were played by the presidential orchestra, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Ilham Aliyev proceeded to the bilateral negotiations in a narrow format.
Earlier it was reported that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev is expected to pay an official visit to Kazakhstan on April 10 at the invitation of his Kazakh counterpart President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The two leaders are to discuss the key issues of Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan strategic partnership.
Silk Way TV Channel is to air live the broadcast of the Azerbaijani President’s official visit to Kazakhstan.
