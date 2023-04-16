Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives Elena Rybakina

Images | akorda.kz

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received today reigning Wimbledon 2022 champion Elena Rybakina, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press office. The President congratulated Elena Rybakina on her bright performances at the Australian Open, Indian Wells, and at Miami tournaments and thanked her for her fierce will to win.





The Head of State noted that Kazakhstani tennis players’ success promotes the popularization of this sport among the younger generation. In turn, Elena Rybakina thanked the President for her support and congratulations on her victories. She assured the President that she would further work hard to achieve greater results at the prestigious international competitions.





Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said more than 30,000 citizens play tennis in Kazakhstan. 10,000 of them are children under 10. To attract more people to this sport, tennis courts were built in 17 regions of the country and Baby Tennis program was launched.





On April 14-15 Astana will host the qualification match of the Billie Jin King Cup, where Kazakhstan’s female team will play vs Poland. The winner of the match will get a license to the world championships.





As the Head of State stressed, holding such international events in Kazakhstan promotes the development of tennis in the country. He wished also success to the Kazakhstani athletes who got their 2024 Paris Olympic Games licenses.