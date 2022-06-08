President Tokayev addresses Kazakhstani people on referendum

Images | Akorda
The referendum is a milestone in the history of our country, demonstrated the unity and readiness of the nation for real changes. The high turnout proved the maturity and responsibility of our society. I thank everyone who came to the polling station and supported the initiated changes in the country. Showing true patriotism, you significantly contributed to the sustainable development of Kazakhstan. I'm grateful to all fellow citizens who exercised their legitimate right and voiced the position in the fateful moment for the country," said Tokayev.
According to the President, the amendments to the Basic Law are not a final stage but the beginning of the country's reforms.
We will continue the full modernization of the country. Based on the amended Constitution we will form a more effective model of functioning of all government institutions, and strengthen mechanisms of checks and balances between them. Gradual political changes will facilitate the development of the national economy, and strengthen national entrepreneurship," said the Head of State.
Now we are to form transparent and fair game rules in the economy and reform the legislation. It is important to eliminate all artificial monopolies and provide a reliable shield against corruption. We need to support initiatives of entrepreneurs, fully protect private property, and strengthen competition," concluded Tokayev.
