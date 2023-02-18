17.02.2023, 09:39 14846
Kazakh aircraft carrying humanitarian aid leaves for quake-battered Gaziantep
An aircraft loaded with tents, radiators, warm clothes, and other essential items has left from Kazakhstan to the quake-hit Gaziantep city of Türkiye. The total volume of humanitarian aid is 55 tonnes, Kazinform reports with reference to the Emergencies Ministry.
Earlier, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev assigned the Government to allocate 1 million US dollars of emergency aid to Türkiye and send humanitarian aid to Syria through the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. 50 tonnes of humanitarian aid was delivered to the city of Aleppo with the support of the Islamic Organization of Food Security. Recently, the President tasked the Government to deliver additional 55 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Türkiye.
Two earthquakes with an epicenter in Kahramanmaras hit southeast of Türkiye (7.7-magnitude at 04:17 am, and 7.6-magnitude at 01:24 pm local time) last Monday. The tremors, followed by hundreds of aftershocks, were felt in 10 provinces of the country, as well as in neighboring states, including Syria.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared seven days of national mourning in Türkiye for the natural disaster victims.
According to the latest data, the total death toll from the earthquake exceeded 38,000 in Türkiye.
17.02.2023, 20:16 9306
Kazakhstan is determined to expand cooperation with EBRD - Kazakh PM
Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov held a meeting with EBRD Managing Director for Central Asia Zsuzsanna Hargitai discussing the realization of investment projects in Kazakhstan for 2023, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.
The sides exchanged views on the development of the banking sector, and energy sector regarding the commissioning of new generating capacities, as well as the modernization of engineering infrastructure, including sewage treatment facilities.
During the meeting, Smailov stressed that Kazakhstan commends the strategic nature of interaction with EBRD and its input to the implementation of structural reforms.
The government is ready for active joint work to carry out projects in the green economy field, transport and logistics, renewable energy, and private business. We're determined to expand our cooperation at both the country and regional levels," he said.
The Kazakh Prime minister added that the country attaches special attention to decarbonization as part of its economic development, approving the carbon neutrality strategy for 2060 in February last year.
For her part, Zsuzsanna Hargitai confirmed EBRD's commitment to achieving concrete results on all existing and planned projects. She also stressed the Bank's readiness to step up the development of new green projects in priority areas of the economy.
17.02.2023, 15:17 9456
British Parliament to send election observers to Kazakhstan
The All-Party Parliamentary Group for Kazakhstan appointed member of the British Parliament Daniel Robert Kawczynski as an observer in the Majilis elections in Kazakhstan
The All-Party Parliamentary Group for Kazakhstan appointed member of the British Parliament Daniel Robert Kawczynski as an observer in the Majilis elections in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.
The All-Party Parliamentary Group for Kazakhstan was first registered at the British Parliament in 2015 to foster interparliamentary cooperation. Its competence includes issues of foreign policy, defense, intelligence and security, arms export control, economy, trade, science, and education.
Daniel Robert Kawczynski said it is great honor for him to visit Astana as an election observer. He would like to see the real situation at the polling stations, to talk with people who came to cast their votes.
As earlier reported, the Majilis and maslikhat elections will be held in Kazakhstan on March 19.
17.02.2023, 13:35 9561
Kazakhstan to launch 41 renewable energy projects by 2025
First Prime Minister Roman Sklyar reported today to the senators on the process of implementation of new technologies in electricity generation
First Prime Minister Roman Sklyar reported today to the senators on the process of implementation of new technologies in electricity generation, Kazinform correspondent reports.
We concentrate our efforts on increasing the capacity of energy sources. Last year, auctions were held for the construction of new stations. By 2026, new energy generation sources with a total capacity of 1700 MWt will appear in Almaty, Kyzylorda, Turkistan and Ulytau regions. We are also working on investment agreements aimed at modernization of the existing power plants with an additional capacity of more than 1,300MWt," said Roman Sklyar at the parliamentary hearings today.
According to him, a road map of construction of the new Ekibastuz GRES-3 has been developed. Samruk Energy JSC is implementing a project of building additional energy blocks at the Ekibastuz GRES-2. The authorities plan to expand Aksu GRES as well.
In 2022, we launched 12 renewable energy projects with a capacity of 385MWt. This year, we have commissioned 15 projects with a capacity of 276MWt which enabled us raise the share of renewable energy sources up to 5%. Another 41 renewable energy projects with a capacity of 757MWt will be launched by 2025," the Vice Prime Minister concluded.
Source: kazinform
16.02.2023, 20:46 22266
Tokayev talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine over phone
Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a telephone conversation with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine, Kazinform cites Akorda.
At the initiative of the Ukrainian side, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The leaders discussed humanitarian issues between Kazakhstan and Ukraine.
President Tokayev reaffirmed Kazakhstan's position on the diplomatic solution of the armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine on the basis of the UN Charter and generally recognised norms of international law.
15.02.2023, 12:29 26821
Kazakh rescuers pulled 88 bodies from quake rubble in Türkiye
Kazakh rescuers pulled seven people alive from collapsed buildings in earthquake-hit areas of Türkiye. Besides, they dug 88 bodies, including the bodies of 10 children, out of the debris, Kazinform refers to the Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry’s press service.
The first responders also provided primary health care to 140 locals, including 17 kids.
The rescuers of Kazakhstan work around the clock to continue the search operations in two rural settlements in Türkiye.
The first team works in a nine-storey house. The building has collapsed completely. Four people trapped in the ruins were rescued. 30 more were buried under the quake rubble. Another team found 24 bodies digging through the rubble in a six-storey building. Besides, in Nurdagi Kazakh rescuers pulled three people alive digging over 18,000 square meters of rubble. 11 bodies were recovered.
As earlier reported, two quakes jolted Türkiye on February 6 killing over at least 31,000.
15.02.2023, 09:45 27051
Kazakhstan to send 55 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Türkiye
In accordance with the President's instruction, Kazakhstan will send 55 tonnes of additional humanitarian aid to Türkiye. This issue was discussed at a meeting of a governmental commission chaired by First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar, Kazinform reports.
The humanitarian aid includes clothes (warm jackets and trousers), tents, metal beds, bedding, and other essential items.
The aid will be delivered by aircraft to the Turkish city of Gaziantep.
Earlier, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev assigned the Government to allocate $ 1 million as emergency aid for Türkiye and tasked the Government to send humanitarian aid to Syria through the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. 50 tonnes of humanitarian aid were delivered to Aleppo under the support of the Islamic Organization of Food Security.
Kazakhstanis are actively engaged in collecting humanitarian aid for earthquake-stricken Turkish citizens. First Kazakh yurts have already been installed in Kahramanmaraş.
Two earthquakes with an epicenter in Kahramanmaras hit southeast of Türkiye (7.7-magnitude at 04:17 am, and 7.6-magnitude at 01:24 pm local time) last Monday. The tremors, followed by hundreds of aftershocks, were felt in 10 provinces of the country, as well as in neighboring states, including Syria.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared seven days of national mourning in Türkiye for the natural disaster victims.
According to the latest data, the total death toll from the earthquake exceeded 35,400 in Türkiye.
15.02.2023, 08:34 27176
Eight trucks carrying humanitarian aid and Kazakh yurts left for Kahramanmaraş
A convoy of 8 trucks loaded with humanitarian aid and Kazakh yurts left for Kahramanmaraş from İncirlik air base. "Turkish people look forward to the yurts, the most valuable cargo, since a great number of people in this area remain without shelter," Kazinform correspondent reports.
As previously reported, Kazakhstanis are actively collecting humanitarian aid for the quake-affected citizens of Türkiye. Volunteers have already begun installing the yurts in Kahramanmaraş.
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tasked the Government to send additional humanitarian aid to the Republic of Türkiye.
Two earthquakes with an epicenter in Kahramanmaras hit southeast of Türkiye (7.7-magnitude at 04:17am, and 7.6-magnitude at 01:24 pm local time) last Monday. The tremors, followed by hundreds of aftershocks, were felt in 10 provinces of the country, as well as in neighboring states, including Syria.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared seven days of national mourning in Türkiye for the natural disaster victims.
According to the latest data, the total death toll of the earthquake exceeded 35,400 in Türkiye.
14.02.2023, 14:24 32831
Kazakh universities to accept Kazakh students studying in quake-hit Türkiye
Kazakh students studying in Türkiye may continue their education at the universities of Kazakhstan
Kazakh students studying in Türkiye may continue their education at the universities of Kazakhstan," Science and Higher Education Minister Sayasat Nurbek said.
Kazakhstan is ready to accept our nationals, compatriots, Kazakhstani students studying overseas and facing challenging situations as well as those receiving education in Türkiye," the minister told journalists on Tuesday.
To this end, the university admission rules were changed to let them accept students experiencing hardships.
At least 31,643 people were killed, and 80,278 were injured as a result of twin quakes that struck Türkiye on February 6. 6,444 buildings were ruined. The search and rescue operations are underway. Rescuers keep digging to pull people alive from quake rubble a week after the devastating disaster.
Source: kazinform
