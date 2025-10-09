This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh Foreign Minister Hold a Series of Bilateral Meetings on the Sidelines of the OTS Summit in Gabala
We consistently emphasize that the Turkic people share common roots and a centuries-old history that unites our nations. All these achievements embody the golden thread of our blessed unity and everlasting solidarity. Recently, our nations marked the Day of Cooperation of Turkic Peoples. This is a meaningful occasion that further strengthens our bonds of brotherhood. Today, the Organization of Turkic States has evolved into a distinguished and influential platform that unites our friendly nations," said the President.
In these turbulent times, I would like to particularly commend the singing of the Peace Declaration between Azerbaijan and Armenia – a historic step towards the resolution of a conflict that has remained unsettled for more than three decades. This landmark agreement paves the way for lasting stability and economic growth. In light of the current complex geopolitical landscape, unity among the Turkic states is vital to safeguard and promote our shared interests. Today, the global community sees us as strong, resilient, and united nations capable of addressing significant challenges. Several countries have expressed a growing interest in the activities of our Organization. In this regard, Kazakhstan supports the initiative to establish the “Organization of Turkic States+” format, aimed at expanding the scope of cooperation. This initiative will undoubtedly open the way to enhancing the international standing of our Organization," stated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
We express our sincere appreciation to the Republic of Azerbaijan as well as to all Turkic states for supporting the process of transformation of the Conference into a full-fledged international organization. The Turkic nations share common goals in promoting security and addressing challenges, including combatting terrorism, and therefore our cooperation in this field has been yielding tangible results. Our nations are working together to prevent and combat terrorism, organized crime, and drug trafficking. In this context, we all continue to support global initiatives aimed at maintaining global security. However, we should not limit our efforts to these areas alone," noted the President.
I propose to establish a Cybersecurity Council within the framework of this Organization. This Council would serve as a platform to coordinate the actions of member states, and consolidate our efforts. Moreover, it would strengthen our digital security and technological connectivity. The outcomes of the conference held in Almaty this September reaffirmed the crucial importance of enhancing cooperation in the field of cybersecurity", President Tokayev said.
We must pay special attention to the comprehensive implementation of the Turkic World Vision – 2040. Today’s summit should enrich this strategy with concrete measures. Each member state of our Organization has its own unique advantages and achievements. Nevertheless, within the Organization, effective mechanisms have already been proposed to advance large-scale trade and economic projects. One such mechanism is the Turkic Investment Fund. We should fully utilize the opportunities of this financial institution. This year, our ministers of economy and trade will gather in Turkistan. On that occasion, it would be appropriate to prepare a List of projects to be financed by the Fund. Industrial cooperation plays a significant role in diversifying our economies. In this regard, we think that the Turkic Chamber of Commerce and Industry possesses great potential. Next year, Kazakhstan will assume the chairmanship of this Chamber. In this capacity, we will propose the adoption of an Industrial Cooperation Program focused on concrete projects", emphasized Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated that Kazakhstan considers this initiative as a unique opportunity and the most important step to regulate the situation in the Middle East, strengthen interstate trust and establish enduring and just peace in this region," he posted on Telegram channel.
Italy remains one of Kazakhstan’s top three trading partners. Our economic cooperation is very dynamic and has tremendous potential for further growth. We welcome Italian plans to further increase its exports. Over the past 20 years, Italy has invested up to $7.6 billion into our economy. Today, 250 Italian companies are successfully operating in Kazakhstan," - the President said.
Mr. President, I am very pleased to welcome you as our guest. This is your first official visit to Kazakhstan, and it is of great importance as it will undoubtedly open a new chapter in our relations. Kazakhstan and Italy enjoy close cooperation, and we have warm feelings towards your country. Our mutual trade is steadily growing, and our economic ties are strong. We are achieving tangible results across a wide range of areas. As President, I stand ready to make my personal contribution to further strengthening our relations," the Head of State said.
I am delighted to be here and to meet with you following your visit to Rome in January last year. As you rightly noted, we enjoy excellent relations, which are steadily growing stronger, becoming increasingly dynamic and fruitful. Our economic, trade and cultural cooperation continues to expand year by year, and we see greater interaction between our universities. I thank you for your friendship," - the President of Italy stated.
