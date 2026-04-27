26.04.2026, 18:01 8676
Kazakh Foreign Minister Holds a Series of Meetings with Qatari Business Representatives
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As part of his visit to the State of Qatar Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev held meetings with the management of Qatari companies Power International Holding and Milaha, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the talks with Chairman of Power International Holding Moutaz Al-Khayyat, the parties reviewed prospects for the implementation of joint investment projects in the fields of energy and telecommunications. It was noted that gas processing, gas transportation, and electricity generation represent key areas of investment cooperation between Kazakhstan and Qatar. Minister Kosherbayev emphasized that the implementation of large-scale projects in these sectors would make a significant contribution to strengthening the country’s energy security.
During the meeting with Chief Executive Officer of Milaha Fahad Saad Al-Qahtani, the parties discussed prospects for cooperation in the transport and logistics sector, including the development of multimodal transportation, expanded access to port infrastructure, and increased cargo transit through Kazakhstan’s ports on the Caspian Sea. The Minister highlighted Kazakhstan’s important role as a transcontinental trade and logistics hub, as well as the significance of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor) in enhancing transport connectivity between Europe and Asia.
Following the meetings, the parties reaffirmed their intention to continue intensifying bilateral cooperation and agreed to further develop dialogue on the implementation of promising investment and infrastructure projects.
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26.04.2026, 17:19 12211
Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and Qatar Discuss Bilateral Cooperation Agenda
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As part of an official visit to the State of Qatar, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev held talks with Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state and prospects for the development of the Kazakh-Qatari strategic partnership, with particular emphasis on further strengthening political dialogue, expanding trade, economic and investment cooperation, as well as deepening cultural and humanitarian ties.
It was emphasized that active political dialogue at the highest and high levels continues to play a key role in advancing bilateral relations and ensuring the consistent implementation of the agreements reached.
Special attention was paid to investment cooperation. The parties noted the importance of the timely and effective implementation of joint projects in priority sectors of mutual interest, including energy, telecommunications, digital technologies, agriculture, and transport and logistics, among others.
Qatar is a close and reliable partner for Kazakhstan in the Arab world. We highly value the existing level of political dialogue, the atmosphere of mutual trust, and the strategic nature of our bilateral relations," said Minister Kosherbayev.
In turn, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani commended the steady development of relations between Kazakhstan and Qatar, reaffirming Doha’s commitment to further strengthening the strategic partnership and advancing joint initiatives across key areas of bilateral cooperation.
Particular attention was also given to cultural and humanitarian cooperation. The successful holding of the Days of Culture of Kazakhstan in Qatar in February this year was noted with satisfaction as an important contribution to enhancing mutual understanding and bringing the peoples of the two countries closer together.
During the talks, the parties also noted the growth in mutual tourist flows and emphasized the importance of further developing direct air connectivity between Kazakhstan and Qatar.
An in-depth exchange of views was held on pressing international and regional issues, particularly in the context of the current situation in the Middle East. Minister Kosherbayev reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s consistent position that all conflicts should be resolved exclusively through political and diplomatic means in accordance with the principles of international law and the UN Charter.
In this context, the Minister emphasized that the Kazakh side welcomes the efforts of the Qatari leadership to promote peaceful dialogue aimed at restoring peace and stability in the region. He also noted Kazakhstan’s readiness to provide a platform for peace negotiations in Turkestan.
The interlocutors underscored the importance of continued coordination within international and regional organizations, including the UN, the OIC, and the CICA, and confirmed the convergence of their approaches on key global and regional issues.
Following the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their mutual interest in further strengthening multifaceted Kazakh-Qatari cooperation, implementing joint projects, and giving new impetus to bilateral relations.
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25.04.2026, 09:00 23791
Spain Expresses Support for Kazakhstan’s Political Reform Course
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Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Spain, Danat Mussayev, held a meeting with Chairwoman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Senate of Spain, Pilar Rojo, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the talks, the interlocutors discussed current issues and prospects of Kazakh-Spanish relations. The sides noted the positive dynamics of interparliamentary contacts, including cooperation through friendship group.
The Ambassador briefed on the ongoing political reforms in Kazakhstan, presenting the key provisions of the new Constitution adopted following the republican referendum. In this context, he noted that the updated Basic Law envisages the transition to a unicameral parliamentary model and the launch of electoral processes, marking a new stage of political transformation in the country.
For her part, the Spanish senator gave a positive assessment of the ongoing changes, highlighting their importance for the country’s further development and the strengthening of state institutions.
The interlocutors expressed interest in further developing cooperation along parliamentary lines and expanding the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Spain.
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24.04.2026, 16:30 39291
Kazakh Foreign Minister Received Ambassador of Palestine
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The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev received Ambassador of the State of Palestine, Dean of the Diplomatic Corps Montaser Abu Zeid, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, held in a warm and constructive atmosphere, the parties discussed the current state and prospects of Kazakhstan-Palestine cooperation, highlighting the steady development of bilateral relations and their mutual commitment to further strengthening them. Particular attention was paid to expanding cooperation in political, humanitarian, and other areas of mutual interest.
The interlocutors also exchanged views on key regional and international issues, emphasizing the importance of consolidating efforts to enhance stability and security.
Following the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining a regular and trusting dialogue aimed at deepening partnership and effectively advancing joint initiatives.
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24.04.2026, 14:04 39701
Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry Discusses Cooperation with the UN on Emergency Situations and Disaster Risk Reduction
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Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev met with the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Disaster Risk Reduction - Head of the UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) Kamal Kishore, who arrived in Astana to participate in the Regional Ecological Summit, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
At the meeting, the minister reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to the implementation of the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015-2030, including efforts to introduce preventive measures, risk assessments, and the adaptation of urban infrastructure to climate change in line with Kazakhstan’s international commitments.
Foreign Minister highlighted the UNDRR’s contribution to the development of the Regional Strategy for Cooperation among Central Asian countries in Disaster Risk Reduction for 2022-2030, which has laid the foundation for coordinated action among the region’s nations.
Kishore expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome and the substantive program of the Summit, where the UNDRR delegation discussed joint measures aimed at preventing and responding to the consequences of natural and man-made disasters, including enhancing water and energy security, strengthening climate resilience and economic development, as well as reinforcing cooperation between emergency agencies of Central Asia and the United Nations.
The parties also addressed issues of inclusivity and the protection of vulnerable groups in emergency situations, climate challenges and the water agenda, as well as the activities of the Centre for Emergency Situations and Disaster Risk Reduction (CESDRR) in Almaty.
Following the meeting, the participants agreed to continue dialogue on the implementation of best practices in emergency prevention.
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24.04.2026, 10:21 40906
Kazakhstan's Experience in Combating Human Trafficking Presented at the OSCE Conference in Vienna
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A delegation of Kazakhstan, headed by Ambassador-at-Large of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Stanislav Vassilenko, took part in the 26th Conference of the Alliance against Trafficking in Persons of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The head of the Kazakhstan’s delegation addressed the main session of the Conference as a keynote speaker along with OSCE Secretary General Feridun Sinirlioglu, Director of the Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights Maria Telalian, OSCE Special Representative and Coordinator for Combating Trafficking in Human Beings Kari Johnstone and Federal Councilor of the Head of the Federal Department of Justice and Police of Switzerland Beat Jans.
In his remarks, Stanislav Vassilenko pointed out the importance of this event, emphasizing that the Alliance makes a significant contribution to harmonizing national and international efforts to combat human trafficking and protect human rights. According to him, human trafficking remains one of the most serious human rights violations and it is often a hidden crime. In this regard, he stressed that addressing this problem effectively requires a comprehensive approach, including cooperation, prevention, detection and investigation of crimes as well as protection and support for victims.
The participants of the Conference were briefed on the measures taken by Kazakhstan to combat human trafficking. It was noted that Kazakhstan is a party to more than 60 multilateral international human rights treaties, including 13 documents directly related to the fight against modern forms of slavery.
The representative of Kazakhstan recalled that the country has joined the OSCE Action Plan to Combat Trafficking in Human Beings, adopted in 2003 and remains committed to its implementation. Kazakhstan is currently updating its National Action Plan for 2027-2029.
During a separate thematic session, "Criminalized Survival: Exposing a Hidden Dimension of Human Trafficking" expert from Kazakhstan Saken Kabibulla, who was a hostage of human trafficking, shared his experience in Myanmar and recommendations to potential victims in order to prevent similar situations.
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24.04.2026, 08:00 41321
Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Meets with the OSCE Secretary General
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The Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev met with the Secretary General of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Feridun Sinirlioğlu, who arrived in Astana to participate in the Regional Ecological Summit, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
We thank you for your active participation in the Regional Ecological Summit, dedicated to the pressing issues of climate change. This agenda is fully in line with the economic and environmental dimension of the OSCE’s activities", the minister pointed out.
Minister Kosherbayev emphasized that Central Asia places great emphasis on promoting the green agenda. In this regard, the summit served as an important platform for developing joint approaches to mitigating the effects of climate change, preserving water resources and addressing other environmental challenges facing the region.
In this context, the timely nature of the Head of State’s initiative to establish the International Water Organization was noted. The Kazakh Foreign Minister underlined the importance Kazakhstan attaches to developing its partnership with the OSCE, reaffirming its commitment to the Organization’s fundamental principles.
In turn, Sinirlioğlu thanked the Kazakh side for the warm reception. He reaffirmed the OSCE’s readiness to continue supporting the countries of the region in adapting to climate change and transitioning to clean energy and highly appreciated Kazakhstan’s active role as a reliable OSCE partner across all three dimensions of the Organization’s activities.
The parties discussed key areas of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the OSCE and exchanged views on pressing issues on the regional and international agendas.
Following the meeting, the interlocutors reaffirmed their mutual interest in further deepening cooperation aimed at strengthening security, stability and sustainable development in the OSCE area.
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24.04.2026, 07:01 41591
Kazakh Foreign Minister Received OTS Secretary General
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The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev received the Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Kubanychbek Omuraliev, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The Minister noted that Kazakhstan, as an initiator of the establishment of the OTS, attaches particular importance to the further development and strengthening of Turkic integration. The importance of deepening practical cooperation and implementing joint projects in priority areas of interaction was emphasized.
The Secretary General highly appreciated the work of the Regional Ecoligical Summit (RES), expressing confidence that the outcomes of such an important event would provide additional momentum to the introduction of sustainable practices and the implementation of joint initiatives in the field of environmental protection.
Secretary General Omuraliev also informed about the outcomes of the Second meeting of the Ministers of Environment and Ecology of the OTS member states, held on the margins of the Summit.
The meeting agenda included issues of interaction between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the OTS, as well as an exchange of views on current issues on the international agenda and the situation in the region.
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23.04.2026, 20:26 54741
Kazakhstan and UNDP Discuss Further Cooperation
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Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev held a meeting with United Nations Under-Secretary-General and Associate Administrator of the United Nations Development Programme Haoliang Xu, who arrived to participate in the Regional Ecological Summit, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, Minister Kosherbayev emphasized the importance of Kazakhstan’s cooperation with UNDP, highlighting its significance for advancing sustainable development priorities and strengthening regional engagement.
The Kazakh Foreign Minister also expressed appreciation to UNDP for its support in organizing the Summit and for its active participation in the event, underscoring the organization’s significant contribution to advancing regional dialogue on water resources, environmental issues, and the climate agenda.
Particular attention was given to strengthening coordination through the UN Regional Centre on SDGs for Central Asia and Afghanistan, as well as to the prospects of establishing a UNDP sub-regional office in Almaty aimed at enhancing regional synergies.
Discussions during the meeting focused on the UNDP Country Programme for Kazakhstan (2026-2030), water governance issues, including challenges related to the Aral Sea and the establishment of a UN International Water Organization, as well as joint work within the framework of the International Year of Volunteers for Sustainable Development 2026, proclaimed by the UN General Assembly on the initiative of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Following the meeting, the parties confirmed their intention to continue developing their partnership in order to achieve common goals.
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