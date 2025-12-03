Kazakh Foreign Minister Participates in the Meeting of the Kazakhstan - European Union Cooperation Council  

Images | gov.kz

The 22nd meeting of the Kazakhstan - European Union Cooperation Council was held in Brussels under the chairmanship of Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev and the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.





The event carried special significance as it took place on the eve of the 10th anniversary of the signing of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (EPCA) between Kazakhstan and the European Union and its member states.





The parties reviewed the results of a decade of strategic partnership between Astana and Brussels and exchanged views on its future development.





It was reaffirmed that economic relations continue to be the key engine of cooperation. The European Union remains Kazakhstan’s largest trading and investment partner. In 2024, bilateral trade reached nearly 50 billion US dollars, while the total inflow of European investment amounted to 200 billion US dollars. More than 4,000 companies with European participation operate in the country. The Kazakh side expressed its readiness to further diversify trade, emphasizing the importance of expanding access for domestic agricultural products to the EU market.





Significant attention was devoted to the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (the Middle Corridor). Given the transformation of global supply chains, the parties reaffirmed the strategic importance of this route as a reliable and sustainable link between Europe and Asia. Kazakhstan declared its willingness to deepen cooperation with the EU and regional partners to further advance this corridor.









A separate discussion was held on cooperation in the fields of green and digital transformation. The parties expressed their intention to further develop this promising area, which simultaneously contributes to the modernization of Kazakhstan’s economy and the industrial resilience of Europe.





Participants also underscored the importance of interparliamentary cooperation, noting the successful 22nd meeting of the Kazakhstan-EU Parliamentary Cooperation Committee held in Brussels in November of this year.





Special emphasis was placed on expanding people-to-people contacts. The parties welcomed the launch of negotiations on December 2, 2025 in Brussels on agreements regarding visa facilitation for Kazakh citizens and readmission. This step will significantly contribute to strengthening humanitarian ties, expanding opportunities for students, scholars, and professionals, and enhancing citizen mobility.





In the context of interregional cooperation, particular emphasis was placed on the historic decision adopted at the first Central Asia - EU Summit held in Samarkand in April 2025, where the format was officially elevated to a strategic partnership.





During the meeting, the heads of delegations noted that Kazakhstan and the European Union have built a mature, resilient, and future-oriented partnership. Over the years, the EPCA, which covers 29 key areas of interaction, has proven its relevance and durability, serving as a solid foundation for cooperation and strengthening mutual trust.





At the conclusion of the meeting, Minister Kosherbayev and EU High Representative Kallas reaffirmed both sides’ commitment to further strengthening political dialogue, developing trade and investment, enhancing regional connectivity, and deepening cooperation in the humanitarian sphere.