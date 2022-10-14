Система Orphus

Kazakh Head of State Tokayev, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas meet

13.10.2022, 15:49 7426
Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas met on the sidelines of the 6th CICA Summit held in Astana, Kazinform cites Akorda.
 
The two discussed prospects for the development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Palestine as well as exchanged views on the current challenges and trends.
 
The Kazakh Head of State pointed out the interest in further development of bilateral ties.
 
For his part, Mahmoud Abbas thanked Tokayev for the warm welcome and holding the Summit at a high level. He expressed confidence that the solutions adopted and documents signed during the Summit will deepen cooperation.
 

Sixth CICA summit: transformation, Kazakhstan’s renewed chairpersonship, and new member

13.10.2022, 20:45 7341
Astana hosted the sixth summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) on October 12-13, gathering nearly 50 delegations and 11 heads of state. The summit also marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the conference. More about the key outcomes of the sixth summit is in the latest article of Kazinform.
 
Initiated by Kazakhstan in 1992, CICA is a multi-national forum for enhancing cooperation toward promoting peace, security, and stability in Asia. It builds on the concept that there is a close link between peace, security, and stability in Asia and in the rest of the world, which can be achieved through dialogue and cooperation leading to a common indivisible area of security in Asia, where all states co-exist peacefully, and their people live in peace, freedom, and prosperity. Now, CICA has 27 member states accounting for nearly 90 percent of the territory and population of Asia. The procedures to accept Kuwait as a new member began today.
 
Giving a push to multilateral mechanisms and a return to open dialogue was one of the key messages in President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s address to the plenary session of the sixth summit on October 13.
 

We live today through an unprecedented geopolitical storm and a growing global economic crisis. This phenomenon has already been called a global dysfunction. Since the previous CICA summit in 2019, the global community has experienced severe trials, and their negative consequences continue to affect global development. I think a particularly important challenge is achieving sustainability in international relations in the face of emerging unprecedented threats," said Tokayev.

 
Forecasts given by international experts earlier that the 21st century will be the century of Asia became a reality. Asia possesses enormous human and natural resources, which has enabled it to become a recognized global economic leader in terms of nominal GDP and purchasing power parity.
 
Asia is home to 21 of the world's 30 largest cities. In fact, of all the estimated $30 trillion growth in middle-class consumption by 2030, only $1 trillion is expected to come from Western economies. The future of the continent, however, is contingent upon the collective willingness to strengthen dialogue among cultures, traditions, and worldviews, according to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
 
Kazakhstan’s chairpersonship for 2022-2024
 
Kazakhstan chaired CICA in 2020-2022, where the theme of its chairmanship was a partnership for security and development in Asia. Among its key priorities were the implementation of the Catalogue of Confidence Building Measures, creation of the CICA Fund, which was reflected in the Declaration of the Dushanbe Summit of 2019, establishment of the CICA Council of Eminent Persons, and transformation of the CICA Think Tanks into a permanent platform – all in effort to further the institutional development of CICA, increase its effectiveness and influence at the global level. Last year, new priority areas of cooperation were included in CBM, such as epidemiological safety, health and pharmaceuticals, and information and communication technology security.
 
Addressing the plenary session of the sixth summit on October 13, President Tokayev outlined five priority areas in how the country sees CICA’s development.
 
The first is the economic dimension, where the focus should be on developing transport and logistics.
 

Disruptions in global supply chains force us to take a fresh look at the formation of efficient transit-transport corridors. Convenient and accessible routes for transporting goods are an important factor in sustainable growth of our economies. It is important to focus on realizing the transit-transport potential by developing diversified communication and delivery routes," said the President.

 
The second priority is strengthening cooperation in the finance sector, building on the CICA Finance Summit initiative proposed by China. Tokayev proposed transforming it into a permanent platform, as this will foster economic recovery, sustainable and inclusive development, and create favorable conditions for regional and sub-regional financial cooperation.
 
The environmental dimension is becoming increasingly important, according to the President. He spoke about the rising number of natural disasters stemming from climate change.
 

In 2021, 57 million people in Asia were affected by them. By 2050, the potential damage to Asian economies from such natural disasters could be as much as 26 percent of GDP," said Tokayev, recalling the recent massive deadly flooding in Pakistan.

 
Decarbonization is also central to this priority area, which Tokayev described as "extremely urgent" for Asia. Kazakhstan itself is in the midst of its effort to achieve an ambitious goal of reaching carbon neutrality by 2060.
 
Tokayev proposed to hold a high-level conference in 2024 in Astana on environmental issues in CICA countries, which could eventually become the basis for the establishment of a CICA Council on cooperation in the field of ecology.
 
Food security is the fourth priority for Kazakhstan’s chairpersonship at CICA. Despite producing two-thirds of the world's agricultural products, Asia remains vulnerable in food security.
 

We need to develop unified approaches to assessing the compliance of important products with national standards and create green corridors between CICA member states for this category of products," said Tokayev, emphasizing prospects for establishing cooperation between CICA and the Islamic Organization for Food Security, headquartered in Astana, also among Kazakhstan’s initiatives.

 
All these efforts, however, will not be effective unless countries invest in human dimension development. "People must always be at the center of our efforts. Economic measures can only be considered effective if they focus on the human dimension, saving and developing human resources," said Tokayev.
 
Summit begins the process to transform CICA into a full-fledged organization
 
The sixth summit is marked by a significant milestone in the history of CICA, as it kicked off the process to transform CICA into a full-fledged organization, a priority in Kazakhstan’s chairpersonship.
 

The key tenet in the remarks of the head of state was the transformation of CICA into a full-fledged organization. It is due to the growing importance of CICA as an Asian partnership model. Over the past 30 years, Asia is emerging as a world pole, and the economic, technological and demographic potential of the continent is growing. In this context, the transformation of the conference into an organization will reflect the increasing role of Asian countries on the world stage and their growing weight in the geopolitical balance of power," said Aliya Musabekova, senior researcher at Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies.

 
Significance of the summit
 
In the current geopolitical environment, confidence-building among Asian states is an extremely important issue, according to Bekzhan Sadykov, chief researcher at Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies.
 

The CICA member countries have taken several concrete steps. First, the institutional framework has been strengthened, the Business Council and the Business Forum have been established. There is a youth council and a forum of think tanks. The availability of such tools in an international organization facilitates the exchange of views on topical issues of the agenda," he said.

 
The areas of development announced today at the summit are important given the implications of the current geopolitical situation. "Joint efforts of participating countries can offset or minimize the negative consequences of the breakdown of global commodity chains, as well as find compromise solutions," he added.
 
At a time when the world is facing growing geopolitical tensions and increased distrust between states, the will for cooperation that summit participants demonstrated today gives hope that despite the differences in terms of economy, and culture, the desire for stability and peaceful existence and development both within CICA and beyond is mutual.
 
Written by Assel Satubaldina
 

Kazakh President, Pakistan PM hold talks

13.10.2022, 14:58 7516
Kazakh President and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held talks on the sidelines of the CICA Summit. The parties debated prospects for cooperation between Kazakhstan and Pakistan in trade and economic and investment sectors, the Akorda press service reports.
 
The Head of State expressed gratitude to the PM for his arrival in Astana for the CICA Summit and for supporting Kazakhstani initiatives aimed at further institutional development of the forum.
 
The President noted that Pakistan is one of the country's key partners in South Asia. He was satisfied with the dynamics of the development of trade-economic ties between the two nations.
 
The parties noted prospects for establishing cooperation in the transport, transit, and logistics, energy sectors. They also stressed the importance of further resumption of direct air service between the countries.
 
Astana Statement on CICA Transformation adopted

13.10.2022, 14:07 7596
Several documents were adopted during the VI CICA Summit in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
One of the documents is the Astana Statement on CICA Transformation.
 

Are there any objections to the adoption of the document on CICA transformation? No objections. The Astana Statement on Transformation of the CICA has been adopted," said President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during the Summit.

 
The next document is the draft statement of the CICA leaders on cooperation in security and use of Information and Communication Technologies (ICT).
 

We will further adhere to expanding our cooperation and ensuring security in using ICT with the same focus on security development," the Head of State added.

 
The leaders of the CICA states adopted also the document on establishment of the CICA Fund.
 

I would like to congratulate you on the establishment of the special mechanism for identification and implementation of the CICA projects and mobilization of the voluntary fund for future events of our organization on implementation of projects," the Kazakh President added.

 

Kazakhstan to ramp up efforts to promote CICA - Tokayev

13.10.2022, 11:46 7676
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has announced the preliminary results of the CICA member states' common efforts, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 

Being the presiding country of the CICA, Kazakhstan intends to ramp up its efforts on further promotion of the CICA process. Thanks to the support of the member states, this has already brought tangible results," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said addressing the participants of the VI CICA Summit in Astana today.

 

The President reminded that the Catalogue of CICA Confidence-Building Measures was reviewed last year. To date, the Catalogue includes such new priority areas of cooperation as epidemiological security, healthcare and pharmacy, IT and communities technologies security.

 

We have established the Council of Wise Men of the CICA which will include prominent political and public figures whose rich experience and knowledge will help implement our joint efforts," the Head of State added.

 

President Tokayev suggests granting CICA Finance Summit status of standing platform

13.10.2022, 11:23 7761
At today’s CICA Summit in Astana Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed to transform the CICA Finance Summit into a standing platform, Kazinform reports.
 
As stated there the CICA Finance Summit was initiated by China to boost cooperation between the CICA member states in the sphere of finance.
 
According to the President of Kazakhstan, the transformation of the Finance Summit will contribute to economic rehabilitation, sustainable and inclusive development, creation of favorable conditions for regional and sub-regional financial cooperation within the CICA.
 

Large financial centres work in the CICA space, in Shanghai, Dubai, and here, in Astana. We may use to the full their potential to tackle the said issues," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

 

CICA turned into institute of modern diplomacy - Tokayev

13.10.2022, 11:00 7941
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has addressed the member countries of the Conference on Confidence-Building Measures in Asia on behalf of Kazakhstan, the CICA presiding country, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
The Kazakh President thanked the attendees for the participation in the VI Jubilee Summit of the CICA, which turns 30 this year.
 

Within this period, the forum has turned into the platform of multilateral cooperation and the institute of modern diplomacy. In 1999, the Organization consisted of 15 countries only, while today their number has reached 27. This proves credibility of the CICA among the Asian countries and the global community in whole," the Head of State stressed.

 
The Kazakh Leader welcomed also joining of Kuwait to the CICA.
 

CICA to further expand horizons of cooperation between member states, Kazakh President

13.10.2022, 10:48 8056
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev greeted the participants of the VI CICA Summit in Astana, Kazinform reports.
 
The Head of State expressed gratitude to all for accepting an invitation to visit Kazakhstan and attend this high-level event.
 
Addressing those present Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed that despite ongoing geopolitical challenges the CICA continues to develop dynamically and expand the horizons of cooperation between the participants.
 

Kazakhstan’s CICA Chairmanship intends to further promote dialogue and cooperation aimed at mutual trust and security in Asia. I would like to express profound gratitude to the member nations for their continuous support and invaluable contribution to the CICA processes," the Head of State said.

 
As earlier reported, the VI Summit of the Conference on Confidence-Building Measures in Asia started its work in Astana.
 

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets Vice President of China Wang Qishan

13.10.2022, 10:26 3046
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has met with Vice President of the People’s Republic of China Wang Qishan on the sidelines of the VI Jubilee Summit of the CICA, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press service.
 
At the meeting, the Kazakh Leader said that China's participation in this high-level event would significantly contribute to the strengthening of trust-based partnership in the name of peace, stability and security on our vast continent.
 
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked the Chinese side for the support of Kazakhstan’s initiative on transformation of the CICA into a full-fledged international organization.
 
The sides discussed the course of implementation of the agreements reached following the state visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Kazakhstan last month.
 
Wang Qishan extended greetings from Xi Jinping to Kasym-Jomart Tokayev and emphasized dynamic development of the China-Kazakhstan bilateral relations in trade-economic, investment, transport-logistics, cultural-humanitarian, industrial spheres and in digitalization.
 

