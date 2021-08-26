Kazakh President appoints new head of State Security Service

Images | open sources

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev decreed to appoint Yermek Sagimbayev as the Head of the State Security Service of Kazakhstan, the presidential press office said on Wednesday.

Prior to the appointment he has been serving as deputy Head of the State Guard Service of Kazakhstan.





Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also decreed to appoint Batyrbek Baibossynov as the Deputy Head of the State Security Service of Kazakhstan.





Baibossynov born in 1978 in Almaty region is the graduate of the Military Institute of the Kazakh National Security Committee, Turan Astana University.





Since December 2020 has been serving as the Deputy Head of the State Security Service - Head of the Security Service of the First President of Kazakhstan.





