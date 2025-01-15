14.01.2025, 14:01 2801
Kazakh President attends Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week opening ceremony
Images | Akorda
The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, took part in the solemn opening of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) and Zayed Sustainability Prize awarding ceremony, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim, politicians, investors and entrepreneurs also attended the ceremony.
The Head of State is expected to take the floor at the summit under the theme 'The Nexus of Next: Supercharging Sustainable Progress’.
The Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) is one of the global platforms to address sustainable development issues and challenges of climate change.
As previously stated, under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) 2025 will convene 13 heads of state and over 140 ministers and government officials alongside business and technology leaders at the ADSW Summit to supercharge socioeconomic and technological progress and unlock a potential $10 trillion economic transformation opportunity.
relevant news
14.01.2025, 19:06 1596
Kazakhstan is ready to address critical challenges through an ambitious strategy, says Tokayev
Images | Akorda
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) 2025, Akorda reports.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was the first among world leader to take the floor at the event. In his speech, Kazakh leader Tokayev pointed out that today’s world faces a number of critical challenges such as climate change, desertification, biodiversity loss, water shortage and food security, being aggravated by geopolitical tensions and global supply-chain disruptions.
President Tokayev stressed the readiness of Kazakhstan to address these challenges through an ambitious strategy based on three key areas - digitalization and AI, major infrastructure projects and nuclear energy.
The world’s energy systems contribute to 75% of the total greenhouse emissions and 10% of biodiversity loss. It’s important that international partners such as Masdar, Total, Eni and others had pledged to carry out 43GW worth green energy projects in Kazakhstan. Construction of the first nuclear power plant, widely supported in the nation-wide referendum, will be a key step towards sustainable development of the country’s energy sector. Kazakhstan also aims to diversify its supplies of critical raw materials, necessary to achieve global goals to reduce carbon emissions, said Tokayev.
Earlier it was reported that the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, had taken part in the solemn opening of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) and Zayed Sustainability Prize awarding ceremony.
10.01.2025, 19:36 2336
Tokayev meets with Kyrgyz FM Jeenbek Kulubaev
Images | Akorda
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Jeenbek Kulubaev, Akorda reports.
Greeting the guest, Kazakh leader Tokayev with satisfaction noted the dynamic development of Kazakh-Kyrgyz relations of strategic partnership and alliance built upon the strong ties of friendship and good-neighborliness.
The Head of State drew attention to the importance of full realization of the high-level agreements of strategic nature reached earlier and that are aimed at enhancing interstate ties of both countries.
In turn, Jeenbek Kulubaev informed the Kazakh President on the outcomes of the talks he held with the Kazakh Foreign Minister and the key areas of further joint work on deepening bilateral cooperation.
During the meeting, the priority attention was placed to the issues of boosting trade and economic interaction, developing transport and logistics infrastructure, stepping up investment and cultural-humanitarian ties.
The interlocutors also exchanged views on the current issues of regional and international agenda.
Earlier it was reported that Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev would pay an official visit to Kazakhstan on January 10-11 at the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister-Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu.
10.01.2025, 14:10 2106
Kazakh President receives well-known AI expert Kai-Fu Lee
Images | Akorda
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairman and CEO of Sinovation Ventures Kai-Fu Lee, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
During the meeting, the Kazakh President highlighted the strategic importance of introducing the latest technologies and noted that the exchange of experience with world-leading experts contributes to achieving ambitious goals in the sphere of digital transformation.
The parties also shared views on AI integration into various spheres of life, including healthcare, education, energy, etc.
Kai-Fu Lee, who has wide Artificial Intelligence and software product development expertise, highly appreciated Kazakhstan’s potential to introduce IT initiatives and create a competitive technological ecosystem.
Earlier, Kazinform News Agency reported on the main challenges of AI in 2024.
19.12.2024, 17:29 99471
Euronews will encourage dialogue between CA and EU, says Tokayev
Images | Akorda
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Chairman of the Board of Directors of Euronews Pedro Vargas David, Kazinform News Agency reports.
During the meeting, the sides discussed issues of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Euronews, one of the leading multilingual broadcasters.
Kazakh leader Tokayev hailed the opening of the Euronews regional office as a very important event, opening new opportunities to bring closer the world audience to economic, cultural and tourist potential of Kazakhstan as well as Central Asia in general.
President Tokayev drew attention to the fact that the media platform will encourage dialogue and mutual understanding between the region’s countries and the EU.
In turn, Pedro Vargas David spoke about the plans to implement the Euronews Academy project aimed at training Kazakhstani journalists in state-of-the-art technologies and fostering high professional standards, contributing toward competitive advantage of domestic media.
The Head of State reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s interest in training qualified specialists, who will be able to work efficiently in a globalized information environment.
Euronews Board Chairman Pedro Vargas David highlighted the importance of President Tokayev’s reform course to ensure sustainable development of the country and contribute to transparent society.
In addition, the interlocutors exchanged views on the current issues of the geopolitical situation in the world.
18.12.2024, 16:52 99211
President Tokayev highlights potential of Islamic Organization for Food Security
The Presidents of Kazakhstan and Guinea-Bissau, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Umaro Sissoco Embaló, held a press conference, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from Akorda.
Following the talks, the Kazakhstani and Guinea-Bissauan presidents issued a joint statement for the media.
As President Tokayev noted, the official visit of Umaro Sissoco Embaló to Kazakhstan is a clear demonstration of the common goals and aspirations the countries have in common in spite of the geographic distance.
As a result of the bilateral talks, the important agreements were reached. This visit will contribute to further enhancement of cooperation in political, trade-economic, cultural-humanitarian and other spheres. So, our countries are interested in unlocking the full potential in the sphere of transport and logistics. It was agreed to explore ways for pairing of the Port of Bissau and the Trans-Caspian Transport Route in West Africa. This is of particular importance now when the world’s geopolitical situation and food security issues are becoming more serious, said the Head of State.
According to Tokayev, the sides also focused on agricultural cooperation, stressing Kazakhstan’s huge potential to export grain crops to Guinea-Bissau.
It’s necessary to fully tap into the potential of the Islamic Organization for Food Security, established at the initiative of our country. Cooperation in mining and natural resource development was also discussed. In particular, there are opportunities to hold joint work in the field of exploration and development of deposits of iron, phosphate, bauxite and other rare earth minerals, added the Kazakh President.
Earlier it was reported that the members of the Kazakhstani and Guinea-Bissauan official delegations exchanged three documents as a follow-up to the negotiations held earlier.
It’s worth noting that President of Guinea-Bissau Umaro Sissoco Embaló arrived in Kazakhstan on December 18 for an official visit upon the invitation of Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Both presidents held talks at the Akorda presidential palace in Astana.
18.12.2024, 13:55 99051
Kazakhstan ready to expand ties with Guinea-Bissau in UN, OIC, President
Images | Akorda
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Guinea-Bissau Umaro Sissoco Embaló held talks in Astana, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
The Head of State said Guinea-Bissau is an important partner of Kazakhstan in Africa.
We are interested in strengthening bilateral relations. We have good prospects, taking into account, that the governments of the two nations, will undertake efforts to find more opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation. We have common views on pressing international issues and are ready to expand ties with Your representatives in the key international structures, first of all, in the UN, and Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Head of State said.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev focused on the existing potential for the development of ties between Kazakhstan and Guinea-Bissau in agriculture, the mining sector, digitalization, transport and logistics.
Umaro Sissoco Embaló, in turn, thanked the Head of State for a warm welcome. He said he arrived in Kazakhstan before as the Prime Minister. The President also noted students from Guinea-Bissau studied once in Kazakhstan expressing intent to further cooperation in this sphere since there are too many things to learn from Kazakhstan.
Besides, the parties shared views on pressing issues on the global and regional agenda.
As earlier reported, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed the President of Guinea-Bissau, Umaro Sissoco Embaló, at the Akorda Palace.
13.12.2024, 19:28 97566
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov attends Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting in Moscow
Images | primeminister.kz
Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov at a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Moscow discussed with the heads of government of the EAEU member countries key aspects of cooperation. Considered the issues of strengthening trade relations, the implementation of transit and transport potential of the Union, the development of industrial cooperation, increasing cooperation in agribusiness and digitalisation of economic processes, primeminister.kz reports.
Heads of State of the EAEU member states attended the session: the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, the Republic of Belarus Roman Golovchenko, the Republic of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov, the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin, as well as observer states: the Republic of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov and the Republic of Cuba Manuel Marrero.
During his speech, the head of the Government of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov paid special attention to the strengthening and development of the transport and logistics framework and connectivity of the EAEU.
At the May summit, the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasised the need to modernise and expand the infrastructure of logistics corridors. It is planned to increase the capacity of the North-South corridor from 10 to 20 million tonnes per year. Within the framework of the Concept of the railway industry development until 2029, junction points will be developed and railway networks will be constructed. Thus, we aim to increase the volume of transit traffic from 28 million to 45 million tonnes, to lay about 5 thousand kilometres of new and second railway tracks," Olzhas Bektenov said.
To date, work continues on the construction of second railway tracks on the Dostyk-Moyinty section to increase the volume of transit from China to Europe. Implementation of the project will increase the capacity 5 times, and the speed of transportation almost twice to 1.5 thousand km per day. Prime Minister stressed the need to intensify the work, including the implementation of priority infrastructure projects of the Union.
As for the development of trade relations, it is important to continue work on unlocking the economic potential of the EAEU in accordance with the set goals. The importance of creating favourable conditions for trade, which is a link for the integration association, and eliminating systemic barriers in the EAEU domestic market was noted.
The mechanism of financial assistance to joint projects is in place to strengthen industrial cooperation. Olzhas Bektenov emphasised that the priority task of the Union should be to strengthen the work on informing business about the available opportunities and support tools. Today the production of high-tech medicines and medical devices can become promising areas for co-operation. Increased production of these types of products will contribute to the reduction of imports of such goods from third countries.
04.12.2024, 09:47 182981
One Water Summit: President Tokayev calls for joint measures to enhance water security
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed the opening ceremony of the One Water Summit ongoing in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the press service of Akorda.
The President expressed his gratitude to France, Saudi Arabia and the World Bank Group for the assistance in organization of the event. He also thanked the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, for hosting this joint event in Riyadh.
Addressing the Summit, the Head of State noted that water security underlies sustainable development, economic progress and environmental protection.
He said that more than 2 billion people around the world still lack access to quality drinking water, and more than 4 billion face severe water scarcity.
Today's challenges require a unified global response to ensure a sustainable future for all," said the Kazakh President.
I would like to take this opportunity to express my sincere gratitude to His Royal Highness for his just announced plan to help all regions and countries facing the problems I have mentioned. Kazakhstan, being a landlocked country with a vast territory, clearly understands the true value of water. We know firsthand that water is not an endless resource. It is important to conserve water like the apple of our eye. This is the only way the humanity will be able to achieve sustainable progress," he emphasized.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called for joint measures to enhance water security.
All the people, in particular, vulnerable groups and nations living in remote areas, are entitled and must have access to safe drinking water that complies with sanitary requirements. Targeted investments in climate water infrastructure can transform entire regions, providing reliable access to clean water and contributing to sustainable growth. The accession of Kazakhstan to Freshwater Challenge global initiative, focused on ensuring universal access to clean water for all, proves our country’s commitment to these goals," said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
According to him, technological innovations and regulation are needed to protect water sources from industrial, chemical, agricultural and household pollution. Another important aspect in ensuring stable access to water is the development of water reservoirs’ capacity, preservation of glaciers and introduction of innovative irrigation systems.
The Kazakh President proposed to partner in studying and protecting glaciers by uniting global research centers.
He emphasized that glaciers play a vital role in the global water cycle, feeding rivers and lakes, providing water to nearly two billion people around the world.
We need to conduct joint research and develop a common policy to counter glacier loss and maintain water management strategies in the regions that need it," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.
The Kazakh President noted further that each year floods and droughts affect more than 1.5 billion people worldwide, severely impacting the lives of vulnerable groups of population, namely those living in small islands and coastal areas. The Kazakh President considers it a priority to develop early warning systems to reduce risks and protect the population.
He drew attention to the fact that water shortage threatens food and energy security as well as industrial growth. He emphasized that strategic investments in water-efficient agriculture and renewable energy sources may significantly improve economic resilience and reduce pressure on the environment.
Water has no boundaries. It connects communities and ecosystems. As the country presiding in the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea, Kazakhstan supports the promotion of regional cooperation and joint actions. In our opinion the countries standing at the forefront of the fight against climate change, should expand dialogue, develop international partnerships, and unite the resources to implement water projects. In pursuit of these goals, Kazakhstan is pleased to join the One Water Vision coalition, called to unite stakeholders to address the global water crisis and promote integrated water resources management. As part of these efforts, Kazakhstan, with the support of the United Nations, will hold the Regional Climate Conference in 2026," he said.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reminded that water resources have been one of the global priorities in the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda.
Water security is not just a technical or environmental issue, it is a moral imperative. To address the water security problem requires the development of a multilateral dialogue based on the One Water principle. Kazakhstan is ready to make its contribution to the collective efforts to enhance global water resources management," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev concluded.
Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, President of France Emmanuel Macron, President of the World Bank Group Ajay Banga, Co-Chair of the Global Commission on the Economics of Water (GCEW) Johan Rockström, heads of state, heads of international organizations, communities and companies addressed the Summit.
