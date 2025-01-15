Kazakh President attends Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week opening ceremony

Tell a friend

The Presidents of Kazakhstan and Guinea-Bissau, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Umaro Sissoco Embaló, held a press conference, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from Akorda.





Following the talks, the Kazakhstani and Guinea-Bissauan presidents issued a joint statement for the media.





As President Tokayev noted, the official visit of Umaro Sissoco Embaló to Kazakhstan is a clear demonstration of the common goals and aspirations the countries have in common in spite of the geographic distance.





As a result of the bilateral talks, the important agreements were reached. This visit will contribute to further enhancement of cooperation in political, trade-economic, cultural-humanitarian and other spheres. So, our countries are interested in unlocking the full potential in the sphere of transport and logistics. It was agreed to explore ways for pairing of the Port of Bissau and the Trans-Caspian Transport Route in West Africa. This is of particular importance now when the world’s geopolitical situation and food security issues are becoming more serious, said the Head of State.





According to Tokayev, the sides also focused on agricultural cooperation, stressing Kazakhstan’s huge potential to export grain crops to Guinea-Bissau.





It’s necessary to fully tap into the potential of the Islamic Organization for Food Security, established at the initiative of our country. Cooperation in mining and natural resource development was also discussed. In particular, there are opportunities to hold joint work in the field of exploration and development of deposits of iron, phosphate, bauxite and other rare earth minerals, added the Kazakh President.





It’s worth noting that President of Guinea-Bissau Umaro Sissoco Embaló arrived in Kazakhstan on December 18 for an official visit upon the invitation of Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Both presidents held talks at the Akorda presidential palace in Astana.