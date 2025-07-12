President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held talks with the President of the ICAO Council, Salvatore SciacchitanoPresident Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held talks with the President of the ICAO Council, Salvatore Sciacchitano
11.07.2025, 10:08 14886
Kazakh President congratulates Mongolia on Naadam Holiday
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khürelsükh on the occasion of Mongolia's National Day (Naadam Day), Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
The Head of State wished the people of Mongolia well-being and prosperity noting that the holiday with a rich history celebrates values of kindness and charity.
The President expressed confidence that friendly relations between the two countries, based on mutual respect and strategic partnership, will further strengthen for the benefits of the two nations.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
11.07.2025, 15:00 12606
Kazakh Foreign Minister Paid a Working Visit to Afghanistan
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
At the invitation of the Afghan side, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu arrived in Afghanistan on a working visit, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
As part of the visit, the Kazakh Foreign Minister held a meeting with the Acting Deputy Prime Minister of Afghanistan for Economic Affairs Abdul Ghani Baradar.
The parties discussed prospects for cooperation in trade, transit, and agriculture, as well as in geological exploration and digitalization.
Minister Nurtleu noted that Kazakhstan views Afghanistan as a country historically and geographically closely linked to Central Asia and intends to further strengthen the atmosphere of trust and cooperation between the two nations.
The Deputy Prime Minister of Afghanistan, in turn, noted the significant potential for expanding cooperation between Kabul and Astana, which is recognized as a regional leader in Central Asia. According to him, Kabul hopes for the implementation of joint infrastructure projects that will contribute to job creation in Afghanistan.
Following the meeting, a Memorandum of Understanding on the Fundamental Principles of Construction and Operation of the Connectivity of Central Asia and South Asia Railway was signed between the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Public Works of Afghanistan.
During the visit, Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister held a meeting with the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan Amir Khan Muttaqi, and discussed the current state and prospects for Kazakh-Afghan partnership.
Special attention was given to strengthening trade and economic ties. Minister Nurtleu emphasized the priority of cooperation in promising areas such as agriculture, logistics, digitalization, mineral extraction, trade, and others.
Today, Afghanistan has become one of our important partners with whom we are actively developing a trade and economic agenda. We aim to increase trade turnover to 3 billion US dollars - this goal has been defined and supported by both sides. To this end, Kazakhstan is ready to increase the supply of agricultural products, fuel and lubricants, mineral fertilizers, and chemical industry goods," noted the Kazakh Foreign Minister.
Issues related to the expansion of Afghan exports to the Kazakh market were also addressed. In recent years, fresh and dried fruits, mineral water, and non-alcoholic beverages produced in Afghanistan have been present in the country. To boost trade, it was proposed to establish deliveries of these goods to the western regions of Kazakhstan via the border town of Turgundi and through Turkmenistan. This would allow Kazakh consumers to access fresh products in the off-season and Afghan farmers to enter a large sales market.
The parties discussed in detail the creation of an effective transport and logistics infrastructure, including the development of the Trans-Afghan route as a key element in ensuring sustainable and mutually beneficial trade in the region. In this context, Kazakhstan confirmed its intention to invest in the construction of the Turgundi-Herat railway.
The Kazakh side expressed its readiness to further expand humanitarian programs aimed at enhancing food security and ensuring access to medical services. Particular attention was given to strengthening cultural and humanitarian cooperation, including the expansion of social initiatives and educational opportunities for the Afghan people. In this regard, Kazakhstan announced its intention to double the number of educational quotas for Afghan students under existing support programs.
For his part, Acting Minister Muttaqi expressed gratitude to Kazakhstan for consistently advancing the Afghan agenda in international organizations and providing humanitarian assistance. Full support was expressed for the establishment a UN Regional Center on the Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty.
At the conclusion of the meetings, the readiness to pursue active and mutually beneficial dialogue across all areas of shared interest was reaffirmed.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
11.07.2025, 09:30 15451
Prospects for Kazakh-American Cooperation Discussed in Astana
Tell a friend
First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Akan Rakhmetullin held a meeting with Eric Meyer, Senior Bureau Official for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, U.S. Department of State, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The sides discussed the current state and future prospects of the enhanced strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and the United States.
Following the meeting, they reaffirmed mutual commitment to deepening cooperation and agreed to maintain regular contact at all levels. In this context, the parties emphasized the significance of the recent visit by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu to Washington, upon the invitation of U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
07.07.2025, 09:00 51931
Kazakhstan fully supports BRICS Summit goals and objectives
Images | akorda.kz
Tell a friend
A delegation of Kazakhstan led by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs Murat Nurtleu participated in the first day of the 17th BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Kazinform News Agency reports.
In his remarks at a session titled as "Strengthening Multilateralism, Economic-Financial Matters, and Artificial Intelligence," Minister Nurtleu said that "Kazakhstan fully supports the noble goals and objectives of this summit aimed at promoting the ideas and values of multilateralism amid unpredictability and unprecedented challenges."
This task requires unprecedented unity, mobilization of enormous human and financial resources, wisdom and constructive engagement from all of us," he stressed.
The Kazakh Foreign Minister pointed out balanced and multi-vector foreign policy of Kazakhstan through such initiatives as the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia, the UN Regional Centre for Central Asia and Afghanistan, as well as the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, which fully reflect the priorities of BRICS.
He also emphasized the role of the Consultative Council of Central Asian States and regional dialogue platforms C5+China, Russia, India, Gulf States, EU, USA, Japan and Korea, which serve as an important multilateral mechanism of promoting constructive dialogue, mutual understanding and support.
We support New Delhi's initiative to hold the next Central Asia-India Summit," Murat Nurtleu said.
Special attention was given to the role of the UN and the need to support the reform programs of Secretary General António Guterres on the global decision-making process.
Murat Nurtleu urged to fight for a better world by strengthening predictability and stability, respecting legal rights, promoting diplomacy and dialogue, as well as adhering to the norms and principles enshrined in the UN Charter and international law, which is especially relevant amid the escalating conflict potential in various parts of the globe, including the Middle East, Africa, Eurasia, South Asia and the Caucasus.
On the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the UN, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will outline his strategic vision for the UN reform this September in New York," Murat Nurtleu noted.
In the context of global economic uncertainty and trade wars, Kazakhstan remains committed to deepening engagement with BRICS partners in energy diversification, food security, transportation and logistics, education, artificial intelligence and digital transformation, without limiting interaction in other areas.
I also invite the BRICS countries to explore investment opportunities of Kazakhstan, supported by favorable conditions and a comfortable, predictable investment climate," the Kazakh Foreign Minister said.
Given that digital technologies and artificial intelligence play an important role in the world, Kazakhstan is ready for closer cooperation in this area.
Murat Nurtleu reminded that Kazakhstan had recently launched the most powerful supercomputer in the region - Alem.AI-hub for IT-startups, and is set to open a cryptocurrency city, where digital currencies can be used in everyday life.
It was also noted that any technological revolution is associated with risks, such as unequal access to technology, job losses, the problem of digital sovereignty and dependence on global technological monopolies.
That is why BRICS countries should not only stay in the game, but also lead it," Murat Nurtleu recommended.
At the end of his speech, the head of the Kazakh delegation noted the importance of strengthening result- and consensus-oriented multilateral cooperation to jointly build a more peaceful, prosperous and sustainable future for all.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
03.07.2025, 22:38 92876
Armenia wants to join Shanghai Cooperation Organization
Tell a friend
Armenia has expressed desire to become a member of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), foreign ministry spokesperson Ani Badalyan has said, ARMENPRESS reports.
Sharing the founding principles of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, namely territorial integrity, non-use of force and inviolability of borders, the Republic of Armenia has expressed desire to become a member of the SCO, she said on Facebook, posting a photo of Armenian FM Ararat Mirzoyan with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
03.07.2025, 11:04 73421
Olzhas Bektenov Discusses Prospects for Cooperation in Green Energy with Chairman of Hunan Junxin Environmental Protection Dai Daoguo
Tell a friend
Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov held a meeting with Dai Daoguo, Chairman of the Board of the Chinese company Hunan Junxin Environmental Protection. The parties discussed prospects for cooperation in the field of green energy and waste management, primeminister.kz reports.
Hunan Junxin Environmental Protection is one of China’s leading companies in the field of eco-friendly technologies. During the meeting, the sides reviewed opportunities for implementing joint investment projects in the area of waste recycling.
The Prime Minister emphasized that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlights the importance of environmental modernization and sustainable development. Kazakhstan views green transformation as one of the key priorities of national policy. The country currently has the necessary legal framework in place to support Waste-to-Energy projects. The Government is open to cooperation with international technology companies in this field.
Following the meeting, both sides confirmed their interest in further collaboration and noted the potential for expanding their partnership.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
27.06.2025, 18:09 161101
President Tokayev takes part in expanded meeting of SEEC in Minsk
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attended an expanded-format meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council (SEEC) in Minsk, Belarus, Akorda reports.
The meeting discussed the topical issues of development of trade and economic cooperation with the key partners of the EAEU as well as prospects for further expanding interaction in areas such as industry, transport and logistics, agriculture, digitalization and AI.
Delivering their addresses were Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian (via video link), President of Cuba Miguel Díaz-Canel, Uzbek leader Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as well as First Deputy Prime Minister of Mongolia Nyam-Osoryn Uchral.
Kazakhstan took over the presidency of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council (SEEC) in 2026.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
27.06.2025, 17:19 160831
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attends SEEC meeting
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
The Heads of State of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) discussed prospects to further expand economic integration behind closed doors at the Independence Palace in Minsk, Belarus, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
The Supreme Eurasian Economic Council (SEEC) meeting was attended by the EAEU leaders, including President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan, Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus, Sadyr Zhaparov of Kyrgyzstan and Vladimir Putin of Russia together with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who joined the meeting via video link.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
26.06.2025, 21:46 163776
President Tokayev arrives in Minsk
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in Minsk, Belarus, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.
The President is expected to participate in the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council and the Eurasian Economic Forum.
Earlier it was reported that the President of Kazakhstan will visit Belarus on June 26-27.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
08.07.2025, 15:00 07.07.2025, 12:00Kazakh Foreign Minister Discusses Economic Partnership Prospects with Brazilian Business Communities59386Kazakh Foreign Minister Discusses Economic Partnership Prospects with Brazilian Business Communities 08.07.2025, 19:1558156Kazakh President appoints director of Anti-Corruption Service 07.07.2025, 20:4755391Drawing wisdom, strength from great victory in WWⅡ 07.07.2025, 18:0054976Kazakh actor named best at SCO Film Festival in China 17.06.2025, 21:23202601President Tokayev highlights need to adopt long-term strategy for CA-China format 20.06.2025, 19:24186531Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan negotiating new draft agreement on water distribution 13.06.2025, 17:25Kazakh President and Exxon Mobil CEO focus on prospects for development of oil and gas investment projects173471Kazakh President and Exxon Mobil CEO focus on prospects for development of oil and gas investment projects 25.06.2025, 17:33168421Kazakhstan and Tajikistan Interested in Intensifying Trade, Economic and Investment Cooperation 27.06.2025, 16:21167776Drone-based Sergek system introduced in Astana