Kazakh President receives UN Assistant Secretary-General for Political Affairs

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Assistant Secretary-General for Europe, Central Asia and the Americas Departments for Political & Peacebuilding Affairs and Peace Operations Miroslav Jenča, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.





The parties debated important directions of practical cooperation between Kazakhstan and the UN, as well as within the framework of the United Nations Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia (UNRCCA).





Great attention was paid to the prospects to open the UN Centre for SDGs for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty.





Miroslav Jenča assessed the level of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the UN and the political reforms of Kazakhstan.





Besides, they shared views on the pressing issues of the regional and international agenda.





In a conclusion the Head of State conveyed greetings to United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres.