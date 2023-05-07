Kazakh President to attend Central Asia Leaders’ Summit
Wages for military rank to grow by 30%, Kazakh President
Kazakhstan invited to develop oil and gas plays in Tajikistan
Tokayev receives President of FIFA Gianni Infantino
President ratifies agreement on Kazakh-Turkmen state border regime
Kazakh defense minister Ruslan Zhaksylykov joins SCO meeting in India
Kazakh, Chinese defense ministers meet in New Delhi
Provocateurs have nothing to do with Kazakhstan - President
We must suppress any provocations aimed at undermining our unity and accord. We see the increasing number of various falsifications and fakes and destructive publications in public field," said the President at the XXXII session of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan today.
Their actions aim at creating the atmosphere of mistrust, incitement of hatred among the people and undermining state security," he stressed.
Therefore, being responsible citizens, we must counter any manifestations of radicalism, extremism and separatism. We must be delicate and, at the same time, tough, and fair," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev added.
Alikhan Smailov meets Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Tehran
To date, the governments of Kazakhstan and Iran actively work on implementation of the tasks set at the highest level. I am confident that this year we will receive new high results of our cooperation both in the bilateral and multilateral formats," Alikhan Smailov said.
