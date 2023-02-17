Kazakh rescuers pulled 88 bodies from quake rubble in Türkiye

Images | gov.kz

Kazakh rescuers pulled seven people alive from collapsed buildings in earthquake-hit areas of Türkiye. Besides, they dug 88 bodies, including the bodies of 10 children, out of the debris, Kazinform refers to the Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry’s press service.





The first responders also provided primary health care to 140 locals, including 17 kids.





The rescuers of Kazakhstan work around the clock to continue the search operations in two rural settlements in Türkiye.





The first team works in a nine-storey house. The building has collapsed completely. Four people trapped in the ruins were rescued. 30 more were buried under the quake rubble. Another team found 24 bodies digging through the rubble in a six-storey building. Besides, in Nurdagi Kazakh rescuers pulled three people alive digging over 18,000 square meters of rubble. 11 bodies were recovered.





As earlier reported, two quakes jolted Türkiye on February 6 killing over at least 31,000.