28.04.2026, 20:42 8671
Kazakhstan and Busan Join Forces in Innovation, Logistics, and AI
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The Consul General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Busan, Aslan Askar, held a meeting with the Vice Mayor of Busan for Future Innovation, Dr. Son Hee-yeop, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed prospects for developing cooperation in the transport and logistics sector as well as in IT. Particular attention was paid to linking Kazakhstan’s logistics capacities in Lianyungang and Xi’an with the port infrastructure of Busan in order to advance the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor). The sides also discussed technological partnership, including the establishment of joint laboratories in the field of artificial intelligence and strengthening ties between the innovation clusters "Astana Hub" and "Centum 2."
In addition, issues related to expanding air connectivity and enhancing cooperation in medical tourism and education were reviewed. The Vice Mayor informed about the introduction of the new visa system "City Visa Busan," aimed at supporting Kazakhstani students and professionals.
In the context of preparations for the upcoming State Visit of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, to the Republic of Korea in September 2026, the parties confirmed their readiness to hold a large-scale Kazakhstan-Korea business forum with the active participation of Busan’s business community.
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27.04.2026, 19:35 30641
Kazakhstan and UAE Developing Bilateral Relations
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Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev, met with Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, a senior member of the ruling family of Abu Dhabi, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the Kazakh Minister emphasized that the United Arab Emirates is a reliable and key strategic partner for Kazakhstan in the Islamic world.
During the talks, the parties discussed the successful implementation of agreements and projects undertaken for the benefit of the peoples of both countries, as well as ways to further strengthen cooperation in trade, economic, and investment spheres.
For his part, Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan highlighted the dynamic development of the strong and brotherly relations between Kazakhstan and the UAE.
At the conclusion of the meeting, Kazakh Foreign Minister noted Sheikh Suroor’s significant contribution to strengthening cooperation between the two countries and wished the people of the Emirates peace and prosperity.
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27.04.2026, 18:24 31316
Astana and Singapore Discuss Prospects for Deepening Bilateral Cooperation During Political Consultations
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The fifth round of Kazakhstan-Singapore political consultations was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan with the participation of Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Bakayev and Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Singapore Kevin Cheok, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the consultations, a substantive exchange of views was held on the current state and prospects of Kazakhstan-Singapore cooperation. The parties reaffirmed their mutual commitment to further strengthening political dialogue, expanding the legal and treaty framework, and intensifying contacts at the highest and high levels.
Priority attention was given to enhancing trade, economic, and investment cooperation. It was noted that according to the results of 2025, bilateral trade had reached 954.4 million US dollars, demonstrating steady positive growth. Significant potential was emphasized for deepening partnership in finance, digitalization, smart city development, the green economy, transport and logistics infrastructure, as well as in education and innovation.
Deputy Foreign Minister Bakayev particularly highlighted the significance of Kazakhstan’s transit and logistics potential, noting its capacity to provide Singaporean businesses with safe, efficient, and commercially attractive routes to European and global markets.
In addition, the parties exchanged assessments on current international and regional agenda issues, as well as cooperation within the UN and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).
Following the consultations, both sides confirmed their readiness to continue regular political dialogue and further progressive development of bilateral cooperation.
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27.04.2026, 18:00 29446
Tokayev and President of Israel Isaac Herzog hold a tête-à-tête meeting
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The Aqorda welcomed President Isaac Herzog of Israel, who is on an official visit to Astana. During the solemn ceremony, the heads of state introduced the members of their official delegations to one another. The Guard of Honor captain delivered a welcome report, followed by the performance of the national anthems of Kazakhstan and Israel, akorda.kz reports.
It is a great pleasure to welcome you on your official visit to Kazakhstan. I would like to note that your esteemed father, the former President of the State of Israel, was one of the major architects of the relationship between Kazakhstan and Israel. We have been enjoying very close, friendly relations for many years, starting from 1992, and we have achieved many positive results in our mutual ties, first and foremost in economic cooperation and political dialogue. Kazakhstan has decided to join the Abraham Accords. This gesture symbolizes our readiness and intention to contribute to the normalization of relations between Middle Eastern countries and Israel. Today we will discuss many issues relating to our economic ties, as their potential is extremely vast," President Tokayev stated.
In turn, President Herzog underlined that it is a huge honor for him to be at the Aqorda, following in the footsteps of his father, Chaim Herzog, who visited Kazakhstan in 1993.
I’ve always dreamed of visiting Kazakhstan. I heard about the incredible beauty of your land and the culture of the Kazakh nation. I brought a very representative delegation of leaders and experts in fields that are vital to the future of cooperation between our nations, especially in the advancement of technology. As the world steps into a new era, the potential between our nations is immense," Isaac Herzog noted.
The President of Israel also lauded Kazakhstan's decision to join the Abraham Accords and make a contribution to endeavors within the Board of Peace.
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27.04.2026, 15:55 29751
The Head of State sent a congratulatory telegram to the President of the Republic of South Africa
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Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has extended his heartfelt congratulations to Cyril Ramaphosa and his compatriots on their national holiday - Freedom Day, akorda.kz reports.
The President noted that South Africa is one of Kazakhstan's reliable and key partners on the African continent. He also expressed confidence that, through joint efforts, cooperation rooted in the bonds of traditional friendship and mutual understanding will continue to flourish for the benefit of the peoples of both nations.
The Head of State wished Cyril Ramaphosa success in his noble endeavors, as well as prosperity and well-being to the people of the Republic of South Africa.
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27.04.2026, 11:32 30016
Tokayev sent heartfelt congratulations to Willem-Alexander on the King’s Day
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In his congratulatory letter, the Head of State expressed confidence that the enduring values of national unity and solidarity reflected in this special holiday will continue to guide the Kingdom along the path of progress and prosperity, akorda.kz reports.
It is symbolic that your country’s national flower, deeply embedded in Dutch art and culture - the tulip - traces its origins to Kazakhstan and today stands as a graceful reflection of friendship between our nations. We highly value our longstanding relations with the Netherlands and remain steadfast in further strengthening the Kazakh-Dutch partnership in various domains, serving the best interests of our peoples," the President said.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished Willem-Alexander continued success in his noble endeavors, as well as happiness and prosperity to the members of the Royal House and the people of the Netherlands.
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27.04.2026, 10:32 31721
Kazakhstan and the UAE Reaffirm Commitment to Strengthening Strategic Partnership
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As part of his official visit to the United Arab Emirates Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev held talks with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the UAE Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the sides discussed the current state and future prospects of the Kazakh-Emirati partnership, noting the high level of political dialogue and the traditionally fraternal nature of relations between the two countries.
The UAE is Kazakhstan’s strategic partner in the Arab world, and cooperation between our two countries continues to strengthen consistently across all key areas," noted Minister Kosherbayev.
Special attention was paid to the implementation of agreements reached between the leadership of the two states, as well as to expanding trade, economic, and investment cooperation.
The sides also reviewed prospects for collaboration in the fields of energy, transport, infrastructure, innovation, artificial intelligence, and food security.
Economic cooperation has always been a solid foundation of our partnership. Today, the UAE is one of Kazakhstan’s key trade and investment partners in the region, and we are interested in advancing new joint projects," said the Kazakh Foreign Minister.
The interlocutors also exchanged views on pressing regional and international issues. Minister Kosherbayev reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s support and solidarity with the United Arab Emirates in the context of the current regional situation, underscoring the importance of preventing escalation and resolving all conflicts through political and diplomatic means on the basis of the principles of international law.
The Kazakh Foreign Minister also conveyed an official invitation on behalf of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the President of the UAE to participate in the Eurasian Economic Forum, which will be held on May 28-29, 2026 in Astana.
For his part, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed appreciation to the Kazakh side for its support and highly praised Kazakhstan’s constructive position aimed at advancing diplomatic efforts.
Following the talks, the sides reaffirmed their mutual interest in further deepening the strategic partnership, expanding practical cooperation, and continuing close coordination in both bilateral and multilateral formats.
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26.04.2026, 18:01 45771
Kazakh Foreign Minister Holds a Series of Meetings with Qatari Business Representatives
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As part of his visit to the State of Qatar Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev held meetings with the management of Qatari companies Power International Holding and Milaha, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the talks with Chairman of Power International Holding Moutaz Al-Khayyat, the parties reviewed prospects for the implementation of joint investment projects in the fields of energy and telecommunications. It was noted that gas processing, gas transportation, and electricity generation represent key areas of investment cooperation between Kazakhstan and Qatar. Minister Kosherbayev emphasized that the implementation of large-scale projects in these sectors would make a significant contribution to strengthening the country’s energy security.
During the meeting with Chief Executive Officer of Milaha Fahad Saad Al-Qahtani, the parties discussed prospects for cooperation in the transport and logistics sector, including the development of multimodal transportation, expanded access to port infrastructure, and increased cargo transit through Kazakhstan’s ports on the Caspian Sea. The Minister highlighted Kazakhstan’s important role as a transcontinental trade and logistics hub, as well as the significance of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor) in enhancing transport connectivity between Europe and Asia.
Following the meetings, the parties reaffirmed their intention to continue intensifying bilateral cooperation and agreed to further develop dialogue on the implementation of promising investment and infrastructure projects.
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26.04.2026, 17:19 46381
Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and Qatar Discuss Bilateral Cooperation Agenda
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As part of an official visit to the State of Qatar, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev held talks with Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state and prospects for the development of the Kazakh-Qatari strategic partnership, with particular emphasis on further strengthening political dialogue, expanding trade, economic and investment cooperation, as well as deepening cultural and humanitarian ties.
It was emphasized that active political dialogue at the highest and high levels continues to play a key role in advancing bilateral relations and ensuring the consistent implementation of the agreements reached.
Special attention was paid to investment cooperation. The parties noted the importance of the timely and effective implementation of joint projects in priority sectors of mutual interest, including energy, telecommunications, digital technologies, agriculture, and transport and logistics, among others.
Qatar is a close and reliable partner for Kazakhstan in the Arab world. We highly value the existing level of political dialogue, the atmosphere of mutual trust, and the strategic nature of our bilateral relations," said Minister Kosherbayev.
In turn, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani commended the steady development of relations between Kazakhstan and Qatar, reaffirming Doha’s commitment to further strengthening the strategic partnership and advancing joint initiatives across key areas of bilateral cooperation.
Particular attention was also given to cultural and humanitarian cooperation. The successful holding of the Days of Culture of Kazakhstan in Qatar in February this year was noted with satisfaction as an important contribution to enhancing mutual understanding and bringing the peoples of the two countries closer together.
During the talks, the parties also noted the growth in mutual tourist flows and emphasized the importance of further developing direct air connectivity between Kazakhstan and Qatar.
An in-depth exchange of views was held on pressing international and regional issues, particularly in the context of the current situation in the Middle East. Minister Kosherbayev reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s consistent position that all conflicts should be resolved exclusively through political and diplomatic means in accordance with the principles of international law and the UN Charter.
In this context, the Minister emphasized that the Kazakh side welcomes the efforts of the Qatari leadership to promote peaceful dialogue aimed at restoring peace and stability in the region. He also noted Kazakhstan’s readiness to provide a platform for peace negotiations in Turkestan.
The interlocutors underscored the importance of continued coordination within international and regional organizations, including the UN, the OIC, and the CICA, and confirmed the convergence of their approaches on key global and regional issues.
Following the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their mutual interest in further strengthening multifaceted Kazakh-Qatari cooperation, implementing joint projects, and giving new impetus to bilateral relations.
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