Kazakhstan and Busan Join Forces in Innovation, Logistics, and AI

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The Consul General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Busan, Aslan Askar, held a meeting with the Vice Mayor of Busan for Future Innovation, Dr. Son Hee-yeop, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





During the meeting, the parties discussed prospects for developing cooperation in the transport and logistics sector as well as in IT. Particular attention was paid to linking Kazakhstan’s logistics capacities in Lianyungang and Xi’an with the port infrastructure of Busan in order to advance the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor). The sides also discussed technological partnership, including the establishment of joint laboratories in the field of artificial intelligence and strengthening ties between the innovation clusters "Astana Hub" and "Centum 2."





In addition, issues related to expanding air connectivity and enhancing cooperation in medical tourism and education were reviewed. The Vice Mayor informed about the introduction of the new visa system "City Visa Busan," aimed at supporting Kazakhstani students and professionals.





In the context of preparations for the upcoming State Visit of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, to the Republic of Korea in September 2026, the parties confirmed their readiness to hold a large-scale Kazakhstan-Korea business forum with the active participation of Busan’s business community.