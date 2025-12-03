Kazakhstan and Catalonia Strengthen Cooperation in Economy and Education

Images | gov.kz

Tell a friend

The Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Spain Danat Mussayev made a working visit to the autonomous community of Catalonia, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





At the beginning of the visit, the Ambassador held a series of meetings with the leadership of the Government (Generalitat) of Catalonia. During the discussions with Secretary General Javier Villamayor, the Counselor for European Union and Foreign Action, Jaume Duch, and the Secretary General for Research and University, Oriol Escardíbul, the current state and prospects of cooperation with the region in the economic and educational spheres were examined.





At the meeting with the Private Entrepreneurs’ Foundation (FemCAT), the importance of increasing investments and attracting technologies from Catalan companies to Kazakhstan was highlighted. The parties also discussed the possibility of implementing joint projects in education and digitalization.





One of the most significant outcomes of the negotiations was the agreement to establish cooperation with the Barcelona School of Tourism, Hospitality and Gastronomy.





The main event of the visit was the business forum, organized jointly with FOMENT, the main business confederation of Catalonia. During the opening ceremony, the Ambassador spoke about Kazakhstan’s achievements in socioeconomic development and in improving the business climate, as well as about the country’s growing role in transportation between Europe and Asia via the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor.





Additionally, KAZAKH INVEST’s representative for Southern Europe Altynay Mukanova presented Kazakhstan’s investment potential. The CEO of Roca Group Albert Magrans and Glovo’s Regional General Manager for Poland, Eastern Europe and Central Asia Carlos Silvan shared their successful experience in the Kazakh market.





The meeting was held in an open dialogue format, demonstrating the strong interest of Catalan businesses in Kazakhstan. As a result of the event, an agreement was reached to organize a business mission of Catalan companies to Kazakhstan in 2026.





On the eve of the event, Danat Mussayev gave an interview to the local channel “ETV”.