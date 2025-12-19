This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan and Egypt Strengthen Cooperation in Training Personnel
relevant news
President Sends Congratulatory Telegram to the Emir of Qatar
President of Kazakhstan Holds Talks with Prime Minister of Japan Sanae Takaichi
Kazakhstan and Moldova Strengthen Inter-Parliamentary Dialogue
President of Kazakhstan Meets with Members of the Japan-Kazakhstan Parliamentary Friendship League
President of Kazakhstan Visits Meiji Jingu Shrine
Meiji Jingu Shrine is a symbol of unbreakable unity and national identity, holding deep historical significance for the Japanese people. I wish prosperity to the Land of the Rising Sun!" the Head of State wrote.
The Results of the Kazakh–Qatari Strategic Partnership Reviewed in Doha
Kazakhstan and Slovenia Strengthen Investment Partnership
President of Kazakhstan Holds Meeting with Emperor Naruhito of Japan
